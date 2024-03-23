FREMANTLE fought back from a 32-point second-term deficit to claim a 26-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
North Melbourne dominated the first-half and led by as much as 32 points midway through the second quarter, but the Dockers stormed back to life after half-time to take control and cruise to the 15.12 (102) 11.10 (76) victory.
Paul Curtis gave North a dream start with a goal from the opening centre bounce, and could have had two in the opening term had another set shot not swung late to hit the post.
Fremantle's decimated backline was put to the test early as the Kangaroos penetrated their forward-50 time and time again.
Missing Oscar McDonald (knee), Brennan Cox (hamstring) and Karl Worner (concussion) after a brutal round one clash, Fremantle's undermanned defence was forced to hold up against an influx of forward-50 entries, with the Roos leading the inside 50 differential by 13 at half-time.
While the Kangaroos dominated most of the first half thanks to their sharp transition from defence, the Dockers sprung to life with nine goals on the trot either side of half-time to turn the match around.
For the second week in a row, Caleb Serong was in everything and finished with 35 touches, six tackles and eight clearances, while Luke Jackson was the Dockers' best with 24 touches, five tackles, 21 hitouts, five clearances and two goals.
For the Roos, Harry Sheezel (35 disposals, six marks) and Tom Powell (28, eight clearances) stood tall.
NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1 8.4 9.5 11.10 (76)
FREMANTLE 2.1 5.5 12.10 15.12 (102)
GOALS
North Melbourne: Curtis 2, Powell 2, Zurhaar 2, Larkey, Scott, Simpkin, Stephenson, Wardlaw
Fremantle: Banfield 2, Frederick 2, Jackson 2, Taberner 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Fyfe, Sharp, Switkowski, Treacy, Walters
SUBSTITUTES
North Melbourne: Eddie Ford (replaced Charlie Lazzaro at three-quarter time)
Fremantle: Jaeger O'Meara (replaced Nat Fyfe at three-quarter time)
Crowd: 17,589 at Marvel Stadium