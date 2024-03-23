Nat Fyfe celebrates a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Fremantle in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE fought back from a 32-point second-term deficit to claim a 26-point win over North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

North Melbourne dominated the first-half and led by as much as 32 points midway through the second quarter, but the Dockers stormed back to life after half-time to take control and cruise to the 15.12 (102) 11.10 (76) victory.

Paul Curtis gave North a dream start with a goal from the opening centre bounce, and could have had two in the opening term had another set shot not swung late to hit the post.

Fremantle's decimated backline was put to the test early as the Kangaroos penetrated their forward-50 time and time again.

Missing Oscar McDonald (knee), Brennan Cox (hamstring) and Karl Worner (concussion) after a brutal round one clash, Fremantle's undermanned defence was forced to hold up against an influx of forward-50 entries, with the Roos leading the inside 50 differential by 13 at half-time.

While the Kangaroos dominated most of the first half thanks to their sharp transition from defence, the Dockers sprung to life with nine goals on the trot either side of half-time to turn the match around.

For the second week in a row, Caleb Serong was in everything and finished with 35 touches, six tackles and eight clearances, while Luke Jackson was the Dockers' best with 24 touches, five tackles, 21 hitouts, five clearances and two goals.

For the Roos, Harry Sheezel (35 disposals, six marks) and Tom Powell (28, eight clearances) stood tall.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:29 Jumping Jackson’s early high-flying action Luke Jackson rises over the top of the pack to complete this beautiful speccy

00:48 Stephenson slides home beauty as Roos get rocking North Melbourne finds some early momentum as Jaidyn Stephenson nails this fantastic effort on the burst

00:38 Powell packs a punch with sizzling snap Tom Powell continues North Melbourne’s superb patch with this terrific finish

00:52 Dockers drive the show with Taberner’s two in a row Fremantle starts to mount a comeback as Matt Taberner contributes a pair of consecutive goals

00:47 Brayshaw buries dribbler as Freo fires again The Dockers have all the momentum as Andrew Brayshaw adds another with this dazzling effort

00:45 Fyfe winds back clock and joins avalanche Nat Fyfe piles on more pain for the Roos with this classy strike bursting into goal

00:42 Roos faithful rage after tough boundary decision The Dockers are given a reprieve after a miskick that appears out on the full isn’t penalised

00:34 Sharpshooter earns first in new colours Fremantle recruit Jeremy Sharp adds the icing on the cake with this super shot

NORTH MELBOURNE 4.1 8.4 9.5 11.10 (76)

FREMANTLE 2.1 5.5 12.10 15.12 (102)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Curtis 2, Powell 2, Zurhaar 2, Larkey, Scott, Simpkin, Stephenson, Wardlaw

Fremantle: Banfield 2, Frederick 2, Jackson 2, Taberner 2, Amiss, Brayshaw, Fyfe, Sharp, Switkowski, Treacy, Walters

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Eddie Ford (replaced Charlie Lazzaro at three-quarter time)

Fremantle: Jaeger O'Meara (replaced Nat Fyfe at three-quarter time)

Crowd: 17,589 at Marvel Stadium