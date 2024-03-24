The Western Bulldogs have claimed a strong win over Gold Coast in Ballarat

Cody Weightman celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Gold Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CODY Weightman has kicked six goals to guide the Western Bulldogs to a 48-point win over Gold Coast in Ballarat on Sunday.

Weightman booted four of the Dogs' nine first-quarter goals as his side claimed its first win of the season, beating the Suns 18.7 (115) to 10.7 (67) at Mars Stadium.

The Dogs' fast start proved too much for the Suns to overcome as Gold Coast suffered its first loss of 2024.

As Weightman kicked six, Marcus Bontempelli (31 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals) and Tom Liberatore (21, eight and one) again led the Bulldogs midfield.

Liberatore was involved in an engaging battle with Matt Rowell (24 disposals and eight tackles), while Touk Miller (30 and 10) was also busy for the Suns.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:48 Weightman wows with early flyer Cody Weightman reels in a smooth speccy and finishes off his work

01:00 Luckless new Dog hurts shoulder during King clunk Bulldogs recruit Nick Coffield is subbed out of the game after suffering yet another cruel injury blow

00:45 Veteran Sun swallows up opportunity with sweet snap David Swallow keeps his side in the contest with this superb major

00:47 Midfield bulls Rowell and Libba exchange brutal tackles Matt Rowell and Tom Liberatore showcase their hardness at the footy in an intriguing head-to-head battle

00:59 Big scuffle breaks out after Sexton retaliates Tempers flare after Alex Sexton reacts to being clipped by Laitham Vandermeer

00:29 Jamarra brings some spark with this riveting mark Bulldogs forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan gets a nice rise and reels in this super grab

00:37 Gun Bulldogs half-back cops Sun’s stray elbow Ed Richards is helped off the ground after being on the end of this accidental contact from David Swallow

00:38 Bont revs up Mars Stadium with snap out of this world Marcus Bontempelli caps off a typically prolific performance with this stunning shot in the final term

WESTERN BULLDOGS 9.1 10.3 14.4 18.7 (115)

GOLD COAST 2.2 5.5 9.6 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Weightman 6, Baker 3, Naughton 2, Darcy 2, Bontempelli 2, Liberatore, Khamis, Ugle-Hagan

Gold Coast: King 2, Holman 2, Swallow, Moyle, Lukosius, Flanders, Berry, Ainsworth

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Weightman, Bontempelli, Liberatore, Jones, Dale, Johannisen, English

Gold Coast: Collins, Miller, Rowell, Flanders, Powell, Anderson

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Coffield (shoulder), Richards (concussion)

Gold Coast: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) replaced by Rory Atkins

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker (replaced Nick Coffield in the first quarter)

Gold Coast: Rory Atkins (replaced Ben Long in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Mars Stadium