CODY Weightman has kicked six goals to guide the Western Bulldogs to a 48-point win over Gold Coast in Ballarat on Sunday.
Weightman booted four of the Dogs' nine first-quarter goals as his side claimed its first win of the season, beating the Suns 18.7 (115) to 10.7 (67) at Mars Stadium.
The Dogs' fast start proved too much for the Suns to overcome as Gold Coast suffered its first loss of 2024.
As Weightman kicked six, Marcus Bontempelli (31 disposals, 10 clearances and two goals) and Tom Liberatore (21, eight and one) again led the Bulldogs midfield.
Liberatore was involved in an engaging battle with Matt Rowell (24 disposals and eight tackles), while Touk Miller (30 and 10) was also busy for the Suns.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 9.1 10.3 14.4 18.7 (115)
GOLD COAST 2.2 5.5 9.6 10.7 (67)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Weightman 6, Baker 3, Naughton 2, Darcy 2, Bontempelli 2, Liberatore, Khamis, Ugle-Hagan
Gold Coast: King 2, Holman 2, Swallow, Moyle, Lukosius, Flanders, Berry, Ainsworth
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Weightman, Bontempelli, Liberatore, Jones, Dale, Johannisen, English
Gold Coast: Collins, Miller, Rowell, Flanders, Powell, Anderson
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: Coffield (shoulder), Richards (concussion)
Gold Coast: Nil
LATE CHANGES
Western Bulldogs: Nil
Gold Coast: Bailey Humphrey (shoulder) replaced by Rory Atkins
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker (replaced Nick Coffield in the first quarter)
Gold Coast: Rory Atkins (replaced Ben Long in the third quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Mars Stadium