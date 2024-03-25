Roy, Calvin and Warnie chat through the Fantasy issues after round two

Tom Green in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against West Coast in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TOM GREEN has been incredible so far. Scores of 145 and 120 have made him a key AFL Fantasy player over the first two weeks of the game, but the Giants have a bye this week.

Teams towards the top of the overall rankings, and likely winners in their head-to-head match-ups, will have been happy with Green's output. He's now up to $1.052m but will have to be replaced by a bench player for round three.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Or can you trade?

The Traders debate whether you can move on the likes of Green and his teammate Lachie Whitfield along with Gold Coast's Sam Flanders.

Lachie Whitfield in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

One thing they agree on is Alex Sexton can go. The cheap forward option was a popular selection based on his half-back role. He was moved forward during the game and cash generation is stunted after posting a score of 49.

Plenty of other names are discussed including trade targets of the week featuring Massimo D'Ambrosio and Tom Powell, who offer mid-priced value.

Roy, Calvin and Warnie reveal their moves and give some opinions on your pressing questions during the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode ...

0:40 - "It was a disaster for team Calvinator".

3:15 - You can share your league match-up result via the website and app.

5:25 - Alex Sexton scored just 49 after moving forward.

9:35 - Cash Cow of the Year sees Harvey Thomas getting five votes.

12:20 - Will Riley Bonner have selection issues?

14:50 - Why was Nat Fyfe subbed out of the game?

18:45 - Jack Macrae had 47 disposals in the VFL.

22:20 - What is the strategy with Giants and Suns on the bye?

29:00 - Do you jump off Hayden Young?

32:20 - Nick Daicos is an issue for owners after his 61-point game.

35:15 - The pick of the cheap defenders is Massimo D'Ambrosio.

42:30 - Most popular trades and The Traders' moves which all include getting in Tom Powell.

43:40 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

52:20 - Can you trade Marcus Bontempelli or do you back him in?

54:45 - The final call on what to do with Jai Newcombe.

57:00 - Jack Steele v Zak Butters.

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.