The Match Review findings from Sunday's round two games are in

David Swallow chases Caleb Daniel during Gold Coast's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast veteran David Swallow has no case to answer for the collision that left Western Bulldogs defender Ed Richards concussed.

Swallow and Richards collided during the Bulldogs' 48-point win in Ballarat on Sunday, with the latter suffering a concussion.

But Swallow has avoided any punishment from the Match Review Officer for the incident, as coach Damien Hardwick had expected.

"Just two guys winning the ball. I just don't understand what the free kick was there for," Hardwick said after the game.

Learn More 00:37

"I understand accidents happen and we want to protect the head, but guys have got to be able to play the game. It's a real challenging game to umpire, but I don't think we've probably got anything to worry about from that one.

"I just hope the Bulldogs player is OK. I think Ed went off. At the end of the day it's one of those ones."

Five different players were fined for wrestling during the clash, with Tom Liberatore and Laitham Vandermeer penalised twice.

Learn More 00:59

Port Adelaide's Darcy Byrne-Jones and Richmond's Toby Nankervis can accept fines for rough conduct during the Power's win over the Tigers.