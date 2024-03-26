Brad Crouch in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA will be without midfielder Brad Crouch for more than a month after he injured his knee during a VFL hitout on Friday.

The 30-year-old left the ground just before half-time in at RSEA Park, with scans later showing he required arthroscopic surgery.

"Brad had surgery on his knee yesterday to address the issue, which will take about six to eight weeks to rehab" Saints footy manager David Misson said.

"We do have some players closing in on a return though, so through list depth and injury returns, we'll look to fill the gaps with a next man up mentality."

Crouch joins Mason Wood (collarbone) and Liam Henry (hamstring) on the Saints' injury list.

Liam Henry is tackled by Darcy Moore during St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Henry finished Spud's Game on the bench due to what was initially thought to be hamstring tightness, but scans revealed a high-grade hamstring strain that will rule the former Docker out until round nine at the earliest.

Wood will undergo surgery to repair his collarbone with a return date still unknown.

The 30-year-old was stretchered off the ground in the first quarter against Collingwood after a nasty collision with teammate Zaine Cordy, suffering a concussion as well as the broken collarbone.

St Kilda sits 1-1 after the opening two rounds, falling to Geelong in round one before notching its first win against Collingwood in round two.