Join Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge for this week's episode of Gettable

Logan McDonald celebrates a goal during the Opening Round match between Sydney and Melbourne at the SCG on March 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

WHO ARE the key forwards to watch in the trade and free agency space?

On this week's episode of AFL.com.au's Gettable, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge assess the Sydney youngster who could be the last man standing for clubs chasing key forwards in 2024.

They also look at the contract pool for 2025 and what that could tell us about certain clubs' plans in attack, as well as analysing the Collingwood forward who could be targeted as a potential option.

There's also an update on a key North Melbourne free agent, a look ahead to this year's AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and the youngster emerging as a potential top pick, and the exciting duo vying to be the national draft's prized pair.

