GEELONG'S Easter Monday blockbuster against Hawthorn was stopped due to lightning.
The Cats held a 36-point lead at three-quarter time at the MCG before players were told to head into the changerooms due to lightning.
Players were preparing to start the final term when they were ordered off the ground.
A warning on the scoreboards read: "Severe weather is approaching the MCG. Please seek shelter immediately."
The game restarted at 6.11pm AEDT after the delay lasted more than 40 minutes.
It is not the first time a game has been delayed this year.
The AAMI Community Series clash between Sydney and Brisbane was delayed by a power outage.