CARLTON'S All-Australian defender Jacob Weitering will play his first game of the season, Melbourne has named sore backman Jake Lever and Essendon welcomes back key pair Darcy Parish and Mason Redman.
Western Bulldogs ball-magnet Jack Macrae is in the mix to make his 2024 debut, having been named on the extended bench for Sunday's clash with West Coast, while St Kilda has added zippy forward Dan Butler and young tall Anthony Caminiti.
The big selection news is at Ikon Park, where the Blues have named Weitering alongside fellow key back Caleb Marchbank, while former Sun Elijah Hollands will make his club debut after serving a two-match illicit drugs ban.
Lewis Young and Brodie Kemp make way in defence ahead of the clash against an unchanged North Melbourne on Good Friday.
Fremantle also goes in unchanged against Adelaide later on Friday, but the Crows have lost tall defender Jordon Butts to an ankle injury, while Lachie Sholl replaces Sam Berry in midfield.
Key pair Redman and Parish will bolster a Dons line-up looking to inflict St Kilda's second loss of the season, with second-year midfielder Elijah Tsatas and forward Alwyn Davey jnr omitted against the Saints.
St Kilda pair Caminiti and Butler will be joined in the side by debutant Angus Hastie, a first-year medium defender from the Geelong Falcons.
Melbourne has picked Lever (knee) to face Port Adelaide after scans cleared the star interceptor of any structural damage, while first-round sub Taj Woewodin comes into the 23 in place of Steven May (ribs).
The Power have recalled pressure forward Jed McEntee in place of utility Dylan Williams.
In Sunday teams news, Macrae is in the Bulldogs squad for the first time this season after building form and fitness in the VFL, while West Coast has named veteran Andrew Gaff in its extended squad.
Defender Nathan Broad will return from a calf injury in Richmond's clash against Sydney and key tall Tylar Young is in the mix to return from concussion suffered in round one.
FRIDAY, MARCH 29
North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Eddie Ford
CARLTON
In: C.Marchbank, J.Weitering, E.Hollands
Out: L.Young (omitted), B.Kemp (omitted), D.Cuningham (calf)
R1 sub: Corey Durdin
Fremantle v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: Nil
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Jaeger O'Meara
ADELAIDE
In: J.Borlase, L.Sholl
Out: S.Berry (omitted), J.Butts (ankle)
Last week's sub: Ned McHenry
SATURDAY, MARCH 30
Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT
ESSENDON
In: M.Redman, D.Parish, J.Kelly
Out: E.Tsatas (omitted), P.Wright (suspension), A.Davey jnr (omitted)
Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr
ST KILDA
In: D.Butler, A.Caminiti, A.Hastie
Out: M.Wood (collarbone/concussion), L.Henry (hamstring), M.King (suspension)
Last week's sub: Zak Jones
Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACDT
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.McEntee
Out: D.Williams (omitted)
Last week's sub: Dylan Williams
MELBOURNE
In: T.Woewodin
Out: S.May (ribs)
Last week's sub: Marty Hore
SUNDAY, MARCH 31
Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEDT
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Duryea, R.Garcia, R.Lobb, J.Macrae, J.O'Donnell
Out: N.Coffield (shoulder), E.Richards (concussion)
Last week's sub: Oskar Baker
WEST COAST
In: A.Gaff, H.Johnston, J.Williams
Out: Nil
Last week's sub: Ryan Maric
Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEDT
RICHMOND
In: N.Broad, T.Sonsie, M.Rioli, S.Naismith, T.Young
Out: J.Trezise (ankle), J.Clarke (omitted)
Last week's sub: Judson Clarke
SYDNEY
In: R.Fox, C.Mitchell, P.Ladhams, J.Konstanty, A.Francis
Out: H.Cunningham (concussion), S.Wicks (omitted)
Last week's sub: Corey Warner
MONDAY, APRIL 1
Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT
HAWTHORN
TBC on Sunday at 6.20pm AEDT
Last week's sub: Jack Gunston
GEELONG
TBC on Sunday at 6.20pm AEDT
Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt