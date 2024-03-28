The teams for Friday and Saturday's round three matches are in, plus squads for Sunday

Jacob Weitering, Jake Lever and Darcy Parish. Pictures: AFL Photos

CARLTON'S All-Australian defender Jacob Weitering will play his first game of the season, Melbourne has named sore backman Jake Lever and Essendon welcomes back key pair Darcy Parish and Mason Redman.

Western Bulldogs ball-magnet Jack Macrae is in the mix to make his 2024 debut, having been named on the extended bench for Sunday's clash with West Coast, while St Kilda has added zippy forward Dan Butler and young tall Anthony Caminiti.

>> KEEP SCROLLING OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS AND EMERGENCIES

The big selection news is at Ikon Park, where the Blues have named Weitering alongside fellow key back Caleb Marchbank, while former Sun Elijah Hollands will make his club debut after serving a two-match illicit drugs ban.

Lewis Young and Brodie Kemp make way in defence ahead of the clash against an unchanged North Melbourne on Good Friday.

Fremantle also goes in unchanged against Adelaide later on Friday, but the Crows have lost tall defender Jordon Butts to an ankle injury, while Lachie Sholl replaces Sam Berry in midfield.

Key pair Redman and Parish will bolster a Dons line-up looking to inflict St Kilda's second loss of the season, with second-year midfielder Elijah Tsatas and forward Alwyn Davey jnr omitted against the Saints.

Learn More 05:17

St Kilda pair Caminiti and Butler will be joined in the side by debutant Angus Hastie, a first-year medium defender from the Geelong Falcons.

Melbourne has picked Lever (knee) to face Port Adelaide after scans cleared the star interceptor of any structural damage, while first-round sub Taj Woewodin comes into the 23 in place of Steven May (ribs).

Jake Lever receives some treatment during Melbourne's game against Hawthorn in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Power have recalled pressure forward Jed McEntee in place of utility Dylan Williams.

In Sunday teams news, Macrae is in the Bulldogs squad for the first time this season after building form and fitness in the VFL, while West Coast has named veteran Andrew Gaff in its extended squad.

>> Win a $70K Toyota in AFL Fantasy! Sign up NOW

Defender Nathan Broad will return from a calf injury in Richmond's clash against Sydney and key tall Tylar Young is in the mix to return from concussion suffered in round one.

FRIDAY, MARCH 29

North Melbourne v Carlton at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford

CARLTON

In: C.Marchbank, J.Weitering, E.Hollands

Out: L.Young (omitted), B.Kemp (omitted), D.Cuningham (calf)

R1 sub: Corey Durdin

Fremantle v Adelaide at Optus Stadium, 4.30pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Jaeger O'Meara

ADELAIDE

In: J.Borlase, L.Sholl

Out: S.Berry (omitted), J.Butts (ankle)

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry

SATURDAY, MARCH 30

Essendon v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 4.20pm AEDT

ESSENDON

In: M.Redman, D.Parish, J.Kelly

Out: E.Tsatas (omitted), P.Wright (suspension), A.Davey jnr (omitted)

Last week's sub: Alwyn Davey jnr

ST KILDA

In: D.Butler, A.Caminiti, A.Hastie

Out: M.Wood (collarbone/concussion), L.Henry (hamstring), M.King (suspension)

Last week's sub: Zak Jones

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACDT

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.McEntee

Out: D.Williams (omitted)

Last week's sub: Dylan Williams

MELBOURNE

In: T.Woewodin

Out: S.May (ribs)

Last week's sub: Marty Hore

SUNDAY, MARCH 31

Western Bulldogs v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1pm AEDT

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Duryea, R.Garcia, R.Lobb, J.Macrae, J.O'Donnell

Out: N.Coffield (shoulder), E.Richards (concussion)

Last week's sub: Oskar Baker

WEST COAST

In: A.Gaff, H.Johnston, J.Williams

Out: Nil

Last week's sub: Ryan Maric

Richmond v Sydney at the MCG, 4pm AEDT

RICHMOND

In: N.Broad, T.Sonsie, M.Rioli, S.Naismith, T.Young

Out: J.Trezise (ankle), J.Clarke (omitted)

Last week's sub: Judson Clarke

SYDNEY

In: R.Fox, C.Mitchell, P.Ladhams, J.Konstanty, A.Francis

Out: H.Cunningham (concussion), S.Wicks (omitted)

Last week's sub: Corey Warner

MONDAY, APRIL 1

Hawthorn v Geelong at the MCG, 3.20pm AEDT

HAWTHORN

TBC on Sunday at 6.20pm AEDT

Last week's sub: Jack Gunston

GEELONG

TBC on Sunday at 6.20pm AEDT

Last week's sub: Mitch Knevitt