SCOTT Pendlebury has kept his spotless AFL record intact despite an off-the-ball hit on Lachie Neale during Thursday night's 20-point win at the Gabba.
The Collingwood veteran whacked Neale with an open palm to the stomach as players were preparing for a ball-up during the third quarter, leaving the dual Brownlow medallist in some discomfort.
The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact, drawing a $3750 fine ($2500 with an early plea). If the incident was graded as medium impact, it would have cost Pendlebury a one-match ban.
Speaking to Channel Seven after the game, Pendlebury said he had apologised to Neale.
"[Neale] said he got a fine for a similar thing … I said sorry to him, I didn't mean to do it. What will be, will be," the Magpie said.
"Retaliation always gets caught. Mum always told me that and I got sucked in tonight."
Pendlebury has never been suspended in his 387-game career.
The former Pies skipper gathered 21 touches and laid five tackles as the reigning premiers broke their winless streak to start the season.