The match review findings for Thursday night's clash between Brisbane and Collingwood are in

Scott Pendlebury is tackled by Lachie Neale during the R3 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Gabba on March 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SCOTT Pendlebury has kept his spotless AFL record intact despite an off-the-ball hit on Lachie Neale during Thursday night's 20-point win at the Gabba.

The Collingwood veteran whacked Neale with an open palm to the stomach as players were preparing for a ball-up during the third quarter, leaving the dual Brownlow medallist in some discomfort.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional conduct, low impact and body contact, drawing a $3750 fine ($2500 with an early plea). If the incident was graded as medium impact, it would have cost Pendlebury a one-match ban.

Learn More 00:42

Speaking to Channel Seven after the game, Pendlebury said he had apologised to Neale.

"[Neale] said he got a fine for a similar thing … I said sorry to him, I didn't mean to do it. What will be, will be," the Magpie said.

"Retaliation always gets caught. Mum always told me that and I got sucked in tonight."

Pendlebury has never been suspended in his 387-game career.

The former Pies skipper gathered 21 touches and laid five tackles as the reigning premiers broke their winless streak to start the season.