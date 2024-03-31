THE WESTERN Bulldogs have piled more misery onto lowly West Coast, mauling them by 76 points at Marvel Stadium on Easter Sunday.
Last year's wooden spooners only kicked one goal after quarter-time as the Bulldogs cruised to their second win of the season, 16.10 (106) to 3.12 (30).
The Eagles have now lost all 12 quarters in their three games so far this season.
Tempers flared late in the game when Eagles youngster Reuben Ginbey collected Jack Macrae with a bump. While Sam Darcy benefited from the 50m penalty and kicked a goal, a scuffle ensued that will attract video scrutiny.
Midfielders Adam Treloar and Tom Liberatore shone as the Dogs killed the game off with six goals to one behind in the second term.
Midfielder Tim Kelly was among the Eagles' best, but epitomised their plight in front of goal when attempting a shot late in the second term.
As he played on to take his long-range effort, he slipped over and lost possession.
Jamie Cripps sprayed four behinds before finally kicking West Coast's third goal in the last term, breaking an 11-goal run for the Bulldogs, but he then missed another shot to finish with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
Macrae made a low-key but successful return after considerable discussion about his absence from the Bulldogs' line-up for the first two rounds.
Treloar had a game-high 35 disposals, including 12 contested possessions, and Liberatore racked up 11 contested possessions before he was subbed out at three-quarter time.
While captain Marcus Bontempelli had a low-key match by his lofty standards, he was still influential with eight tackles and three goals.
Eagles star Jeremy McGovern again showed why he is one of the AFL's top defenders, racking up a game-high 11 marks.
The Bulldogs wore black armbands in honour of staunch fan and prominent youth worker Les Twentyman, who died last week.
It was the Eagles' lowest ever score at Marvel Stadium (its previous lowest was 52 points), and their sixth lowest score in their history.
First-year guns face-off
The clash featured two of this year's most talented first-year players - No.6 pick Riley Sanders and No.1 pick Harley Reid. While they were only directly pitted against each other a handful of times throughout the game, both had their moments in the one-sided match. Sanders was prolific with 20 touches, six tackles, and seven score involvements from just 72 per cent game time. Reid, who was playing his first game on Victorian soil, was a bit quieter on a tough day for his side but finished with 12 disposals (seven contested) and five clearances.
Brockman pulls in magnificent hanger
Tyler Brockman is no stranger to impressive aerial antics, and he was at it again on Sunday afternoon with another Virgin Australia Mark of the Year contender. The 21-year-old hitched a ride on the shoulders of Bulldogs tall Sam Darcy and Eagles teammate Bailey Williams to pull in the hanger right in front of the bench. Unfortunately for Brockman, his day ended early after he was subbed out in the third term with concussion.
Weightman sends injury scare through Dogs' camp
Bulldogs forward Cody Weightman appeared to hurt his elbow in a marking contest with Eagle Brady Hough in the second quarter, and while he initially sent the trainer away, he was quickly pulled off the field and went straight down into the rooms to be assessed. The livewire forward returned and had a big impact in attack, kicking two goals including an impressive dribbling major to kickstart the final term.
WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.4 8.6 11.8 16.10 (106)
WEST COAST 2.2 2.3 2.7 3.12 (30)
GOALS
Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 3, English 2, Gallagher 2, Weightman 2, Daniel, Darcy, Naughton, Treloar, Ugle-Hagan, Vandermeer, West
West Coast: Cripps, Waterman, Williams
BEST
Western Bulldogs: Treloar, Bontempelli, Williams, Vandermeer, Bramble, Dale
West Coast: McGovern, Yeo, Kelly, Duggan
INJURIES
Western Bulldogs: Nil
West Coast: Brockman (concussion)
SUBSTITUTES
Western Bulldogs: Caleb Poulter (replaced Tom Liberatore at three-quarter time)
West Coast: Luke Edwards (replaced Tyler Brockman in the third quarter)
Crowd: 22,991 at Marvel Stadium