The coaches' votes are in for the round three games

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Harry McKay has surged into second place in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player award after a standout performance on Good Friday.

The goalkicking ace nabbed a perfect 10 votes from the coaches after his five majors, 19 disposals and 10 marks against North Melbourne.

McKay is now on 23 votes for the season, just nine behind Sydney gun Isaac Heeney, who picked up another four votes against Richmond.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Greater Western Sydney jet Tom Green is on 21 votes in third place, while Gold Coast's Matt Rowell and Fremantle's Caleb Serong are equal fourth on 18.

McKay was one of only two players to grab the maximum 10 votes this week alongside Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar.

Jamie Elliott, Hayden Young, Andrew McGrath and James Worpel all picked up nine votes for their games at the weekend.

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Jamie Elliott (COLL)

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

5 Nick Daicos (COLL)

3 Tom Mitchell (COLL)

2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 John Noble (COLL)

1 Billy Frampton (COLL)

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 Harry McKay (CARL)

8 George Hewett (CARL)

6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

3 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

2 Elijah Hollands (CARL)

1 Adam Cerra (CARL)

Fremantle v Adelaide

9 Hayden Young (FRE)

7 Alex Pearce (FRE)

5 Jordan Clark (FRE)

4 Michael Walters (FRE)

3 Luke Ryan (FRE)

1 Caleb Serong (FRE)

1 Mark Keane (ADEL)

Essendon v St Kilda

9 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

5 Zach Merrett (ESS)

4 Nic Martin (ESS)

4 Sebastian Ross (STK)

3 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)

2 Bradley Hill (STK)

1 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

8 Max Gawn (MELB)

8 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)

8 Willem Drew (PORT)

2 Connor Rozee (PORT)

2 Travis Boak (PORT)

1 Trent Rivers (MELB)

1 Dan Houston (PORT)

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

10 Adam Treloar (WB)

7 Bailey Williams (WB)

4 Aaron Naughton (WB)

3 Lachie Bramble (WB)

2 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)

2 Tim English (WB)

2 Laitham Vandermeer (WB)

Richmond v Sydney

8 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

8 Tim Taranto (RICH)

8 Shai Bolton (RICH)

4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

2 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

Hawthorn v Geelong

9 James Worpel (HAW)

6 Oliver Henry (GEEL)

5 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)

4 Max Holmes (GEEL)

3 Tanner Bruhn (GEEL)

3 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

LEADERBOARD

32 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

23 Harry McKay (CARL)

21 Tom Green (GWS)

18 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

18 Caleb Serong (FRE)

17 Zak Butters (PORT)

17 Max Gawn (MELB)

16 Luke Jackson (FRE)

15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)

15 Christian Petracca (MELB)

14 Connor Rozee (PORT)

14 Sam Taylor (GWS)

14 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)

13 Patrick Cripps (CARL)

13 Andrew McGrath (ESS)

13 Zach Merrett (ESS)

12 Nick Daicos (COLL)

12 Willem Drew (PORT)

12 George Hewett (CARL)

12 Touk Miller (GCFC)

12 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)