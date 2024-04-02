Harry McKay celebrates a goal during the R3 match between Carlton and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on March 29, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON star Harry McKay has surged into second place in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player award after a standout performance on Good Friday.

The goalkicking ace nabbed a perfect 10 votes from the coaches after his five majors, 19 disposals and 10 marks against North Melbourne.

McKay is now on 23 votes for the season, just nine behind Sydney gun Isaac Heeney, who picked up another four votes against Richmond.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Greater Western Sydney jet Tom Green is on 21 votes in third place, while Gold Coast's Matt Rowell and Fremantle's Caleb Serong are equal fourth on 18.

McKay was one of only two players to grab the maximum 10 votes this week alongside Western Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar.

Jamie Elliott, Hayden Young, Andrew McGrath and James Worpel all picked up nine votes for their games at the weekend.

21:02

AAA: Vision exposes Swans, what Saints lacked, Lion woes mount

Matthew Lloyd, Damian Barrett and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

Brisbane v Collingwood

9 Jamie Elliott (COLL)
9 Lachie Neale (BL)
5 Nick Daicos (COLL)
3 Tom Mitchell (COLL)
2 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 John Noble (COLL)
1 Billy Frampton (COLL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Hill haunts Lions again with opener in quick time

    Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill bobs up in familiar fashion against Brisbane to land the game’s first goal

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Fletcher’s flashy kick finds the sticks

    Brisbane continues to pile pressure on Collingwood as Jaspa Fletcher nails this crafty snap

    AFL
  • 00:56

    Rayner reigns supreme after two fiery scuffles

    Cam Rayner produces a huge momentum boost heading into half-time with this quality finish inching the Lions in front

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Beau on the burst goes bang from some distance

    The Magpies land the first blow after the main break with this outstanding goal from Beau McCreery

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Neale’s nasty ankle roll gives Lions scare

    Brisbane star Lachie Neale hobbles around the ground after this awkward landing

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Lach down: Pendles floors Neale with rare blow

    Collingwood champion Scott Pendlebury treads hot water after collecting Lachie Neale in the stomach

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Big O’s no-look knack feeds Zac in attack

    Oscar McInerney conjures a dazzling handball in the path of Zac Bailey who bursts into an open goal

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Elliott’s electric mow down and double inches Pies closer

    Jamie Elliott produces a pair of crucial majors in the final term including a thunderous tackle on Dayne Zorko

    AFL
  • 06:06

    Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood

    The Lions and Magpies clash in round three

    AFL
  • 09:15

    Full post-match, R3: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round three’s match against Collingwood

    AFL
  • 04:33

    Full post-match, R3: Magpies

    Watch Collingwood’s press conference after round three’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 14:12

    Mini-Match: Brisbane v Collingwood

    Extended highlights of the Lions and Magpies clash in round three

    AFL

North Melbourne v Carlton

10 Harry McKay (CARL)
8 George Hewett (CARL)
6 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
3 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
2 Elijah Hollands (CARL)
1 Adam Cerra (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Durdin dips in with cheeky checkside

    Corey Durdin snares a classic crumbing goal to curb North Melbourne’s fast start

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Big Roo subbed after Achilles injury

    Luckless utility Callum Coleman-Jones is stretchered off the ground after succumbing to a worrying injury in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:52

    McKay heating up quickly in warning signs for North

    Harry McKay starts to get off the chain in the second term with a pair of strong marks and goals

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Crafty Curtis conjures dribble goal to remember

    Paul Curtis notches his third major of the game in some style with a dazzling finish along the ground

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Curnow and McKay proving an absolute handful

    Carlton’s power forwards Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay start to take control of the contest after half-time

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Luckless Blue helped off after friendly fire

    Caleb Marchbank leaves the field of play after copping this heavy contact from a teammate

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Cripps chips in with skipper’s goal for good measure

    Patrick Cripps caps off a terrific performance with this clever shot in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Happy Hollands gets his moment in new colours

    The Blues swarm Elijah Hollands after landing his first goal for his new side

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Highlights: North Melbourne v Carlton

    The Kangaroos and Blues clash in round three

    AFL
  • 13:14

    Full post-match, R3: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 09:51

    Full post-match, R3: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round three’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:51

    Mini-Match: North Melbourne v Carlton

    Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Blues clash in round three

    AFL

Fremantle v Adelaide

9 Hayden Young (FRE)
7 Alex Pearce (FRE)
5 Jordan Clark (FRE)
4 Michael Walters (FRE)
3 Luke Ryan (FRE)
1 Caleb Serong (FRE)
1 Mark Keane (ADEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Keays never stops running to earn awesome opener

    Taylor Walker sells some sweet candy and helps set up the first goal of the game through Ben Keays

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Third time lucky for pumped up Walters

    Michael Walters finally earns a well-deserved goal in the second term after a series of near moments

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Amiss finds the sticks with soccer-style finish

    Jye Amiss capitalises on his side’s hot patch with this clever goal moments before the main break

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Sholl’s sky-high goal gets Crows on a roll

    Lachlan Sholl lands this stunning effort in the third term to provide his side a much-needed lift

    AFL
  • 00:57

    Cruel Crows blow with luckless Milera injured

    Injury-riddled rebounder Wayne Milera is assisted off the ground after this awkward landing

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Freddy swings the hips and feeds Banfield big major

    Michael Frederick does brilliantly to break a tackle and set up Bailey Banfield for a crucial goal

    AFL
  • 01:22

    Pearce and Ryan shut the door in rock-solid defence

    Fremantle skipper Alex Pearce and gun defender Luke Ryan produce a stunning defensive display to keep the Crows at bay

    AFL
  • 07:15

    Full post-match, R3: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Highlights: Fremantle v Adelaide

    The Dockers and Crows clash in round three

    AFL
  • 10:44

    Full post-match, R3: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round three’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:08

    Mini-Match: Fremantle v Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Dockers and Crows clash in round three

    AFL

Essendon v St Kilda

9 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
5 Zach Merrett (ESS)
4 Nic Martin (ESS)
4 Sebastian Ross (STK)
3 Jack Steele (STK)
2 Dyson Heppell (ESS)
2 Bradley Hill (STK)
1 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:43

    Higgins helps himself to opener with silky snap

    Jack Higgins picks up where he left off last week, with a crafty finish to open the show

    AFL
  • 00:54

    Butler serves up tricks and treat in candy special

    Dan Butler marks his return to the side with a wild major in the first term

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Duursma delight after firing first arrow for Dons

    Bombers recruit Xavier Duursma gives the Essendon faithful his trademark celebration after nailing this checkside

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Don down after being clipped by Saints young gun

    Sam Durham receives a free kick after being collected high by Marcus Windhager

    AFL
  • 00:47

    McGrath needs just two steps to land monster strike

    Andrew McGrath brings the Bombers back to within one kick with this super effort

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Bomber blow with promising mid subbed

    Essendon loses Sam Durham to injury in the third term after the young gun gets hurt in this tackle

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Stocks up: Liam launches for rare speccy

    Liam Stocker completes a beautiful mark over the top of former teammate Jade Gresham

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Stringer seizes moment with massive match-winner

    Jake Stringer scores the game’s decisive goal after unleashing a sensational set shot

    AFL
  • 03:32

    Last two mins: Bombers leave it late to sink Saints

    The thrilling final moments between Essendon and St Kilda in round three

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Essendon v St Kilda

    The Saints and Bombers clash in round three

    AFL
  • 07:27

    Full post-match, R3: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round three’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 07:42

    Full post-match, R3: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round three’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 02:04

    Martin has the ball on a string in 44-disposal masterclass

    Nic Martin produces a game to remember in his new half-back role with an equal-club record 44 touches

    AFL
  • 14:03

    Mini-Match: Essendon v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Bombers and Saints clash in round three

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Melbourne

8 Max Gawn (MELB)
8 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)
8 Willem Drew (PORT)
2 Connor Rozee (PORT)
2 Travis Boak (PORT)
1 Trent Rivers (MELB)
1 Dan Houston (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Power find perfect start through Byrne-Jones brilliance

    Port Adelaide hits the scoreboard in an instant thanks to an early Darcy Byrne-Jones goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Smooth-moving Fritsch fires through Demons opener

    Bayley Fritsch roves the pack to perfection before kicking truly

    AFL
  • 01:06

    Horror goal-line blunder sees Melbourne's lead extend

    Kysaiah Pickett keeps Melbourne's momentum rolling after a massive misread from Esava Ratugolea in front of goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Willie's weaving wizardry leaves Demons in his wake

    Willie Rioli dances his way out of the contest before finding a clever finish in front of goal

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Superb Viney delivers in milestone match

    Jack Viney shows his class with a brilliant run and finish in his 200th game

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Gawn slots captain's goal to set up blockbuster fourth quarter

    Max Gawn shows his class to bring Melbourne right back at the end of the third term

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Dees hit the front after genius tap-on

    Alex Neal-Bullen slots his second goal as Melbourne steals back the lead

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Windsor wills his way through with first goal to remember

    Caleb Windsor shows pace and class to kick a memorable first career goal

    AFL
  • 06:11

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Melbourne

    The Power and Demons clash in round three

    AFL
  • 05:29

    Full post-match, R3: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round three’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 06:50

    Full post-match, R3: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round three’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 15:07

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Power and Demons clash in round three

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v West Coast

10 Adam Treloar (WB)
7 Bailey Williams (WB)
4 Aaron Naughton (WB)
3 Lachie Bramble (WB)
2 Jeremy McGovern (WCE)
2 Tim English (WB)
2 Laitham Vandermeer (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Dog’s inviting kick weighted perfectly for Weightman

    Cody Weightman picks up where he left off last week with his side’s first goal of the game

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Gallagher grabs quick double as Dogs sniff trouble

    Bulldogs youngster Harvey Gallagher produces a pair of consecutive goals as his side starts to take control

    AFL
  • 00:27

    Brockman brings the hops with sizzling speccy

    Tyler Brockman lights up the wing at Marvel Stadium with this stunning mark over the top of the pack

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Handball exhibition works its way towards West

    The Bulldogs link up beautifully and complete a wonderful team goal through Rhylee West

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Cody conjures magical dribbler as party continues

    The Bulldogs pile on more pain as Cody Weightman lands this stunning dribble kick from distance

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Bont bags late pair to add more icing

    Marcus Bontempelli joins the action with a couple of goals in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Ginbey sparks scuffle after late contact on Macrae

    Eagles young gun Reuben Ginbey gets swarmed by a host of Bulldogs after collecting Jack Macrae high in the final term

    AFL
  • 06:02

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    The Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three

    AFL
  • 09:38

    Full post-match, R3: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round three’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 07:49

    Full post-match, R3: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’s press conference after round three’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 14:09

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v West Coast

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Eagles clash in round three

    AFL

Richmond v Sydney

8 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
8 Tim Taranto (RICH)
8 Shai Bolton (RICH)
4 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
2 Daniel Rioli (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:47

    Baker feeds Mansell who eats up opportunity

    Rhyan Mansell does brilliantly to snap through the opening goal after being called to play on

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Shai electrifies with typical genius finish

    Richmond continues its impressive start as livewire Shai Bolton nails this super snap

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Lefau gets Richmond roaring with first AFL goal

    The Tigers faithful make some noise after New Zealander Mykelti Lefau lands his maiden major in the big league

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Blakey catches all by surprise with 60m rocket

    Nick Blakey unleashes a stunning kick from long range to provide a much-needed boost for the Swans

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Fireworks spark after Baker’s brutal flying contact

    Liam Baker may find himself in MRO trouble after collecting Lewis Melican with this heavy contact

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Flying Fox jumps over tallest Tiger

    Robbie Fox reels in a huge speccy over Toby Nankervis before finishing truly on the half-time siren

    AFL
  • 00:48

    Warner refuses to let Swans sink with epic smother

    Chad Warner delivers a crucial effort at the start of the final term to play a big role in this Logan McDonald goal

    AFL
  • 03:15

    Last two mins: Tigers hold off fast finishing Swans

    Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Richmond and Sydney in round three

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Tigers sweat on Lynch following awkward landing

    Richmond gets dealt an injury headache in the final term with Tom Lynch left hobbling after this contest

    AFL
  • 01:21

    Vlastuin can’t be budged in defensive spectacle

    Nick Vlastuin produces a marking masterclass to remember with a match-winning performance in defence

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: Richmond v Sydney

    The Tigers and Swans clash in round three

    AFL
  • 05:44

    Full post-match, R3: Swans

    Watch Sydney’s press conference after round three’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 09:29

    Full post-match, R3: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round three’s match against Sydney

    AFL
  • 14:16

    Mini-Match: Richmond v Sydney

    Extended highlights of the Tigers and Swans clash in round three

    AFL

Hawthorn v Geelong

9 James Worpel (HAW)
6 Oliver Henry (GEEL)
5 Mitch Duncan (GEEL)
4 Max Holmes (GEEL)
3 Tanner Bruhn (GEEL)
3 Tyson Stengle (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Cool Cats have their kicking boots on early

    Tyson Stengle and Tom Hawkins slot a pair of tough set shots to get Geelong off to a flyer

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Stewart confuses Breust who slips in almighty blunder

    Luke Breust gets caught in two minds and eventually coughs up the footy, before Jeremy Cameron cashes in moments later

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Mackenzie’s silky second snap sparks life for Hawks

    Cam Mackenzie gets on the scoreboard for a second time with this neat finish

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Lewis and Chol on a roll as late comeback leads to scuffle

    Tensions spiral out of control as Mabior Chol and Mitch Lewis pile on the goals before their side gets stuck into Tom Stewart

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Duncan delivers long-range gold as Cats cruise again

    Geelong starts to regain control as Mitch Duncan unleashes a beautiful kick from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:59

    Bolt halt: Game paused amid lightning drama

    The ‘G gets rocked as play between the Hawks and Cats is delayed ahead of the final term due to lightning

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Play resumes with a bang as Ginnivan grabs gem

    The Hawks get off to a super start following the lightning delay, with this Jack Ginnivan major

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Watson wizardry on show with sweet snap in the wet

    Exciting Hawks youngster Nick Watson displays his craft in front of the goals with this superb finish

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Jezza shares the love with Tom by handing off goal

    Jeremy Cameron unselfishly passes the footy to Tom Hawkins directly in front of the sticks for the easiest major

    AFL
  • 01:09

    Hawks fans vent frustration over Ginnivan non-frees

    The Hawthorn faithful let their feelings be known after these incidents involving Jack Ginnivan

    AFL
  • 06:46

    Highlights: Hawthorn v Geelong

    The Hawks and Cats clash in round three

    AFL
  • 08:45

    Full post-match, R3: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round three’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 11:26

    Full post-match, R3: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round three’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 14:53

    Mini-Match: Hawthorn v Geelong

    Extended highlights of the Hawks and Cats clash in round three

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

32 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
23 Harry McKay (CARL)
21 Tom Green (GWS)
18 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
18 Caleb Serong (FRE)
17 Zak Butters (PORT)
17 Max Gawn (MELB)
16 Luke Jackson (FRE)
15 Jesse Hogan (GWS)
15 Christian Petracca (MELB)
14 Connor Rozee (PORT)
14 Sam Taylor (GWS)
14 Nick Vlastuin (RICH)
13 Patrick Cripps (CARL)
13 Andrew McGrath (ESS)
13 Zach Merrett (ESS)
12 Nick Daicos (COLL)
12 Willem Drew (PORT)
12 George Hewett (CARL)
12 Touk Miller (GCFC)
12 Alex Neal-Bullen (MELB)