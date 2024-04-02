Callum Coleman-Jones is seen injured during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jordon Butts Ankle Test Wayne Milera Knee Season Lachlan Murphy Knee 3-5 weeks Nick Murray Knee 7-9 weeks Harry Schoenberg Achilles 3-5 weeks Rory Sloane Eye TBC Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3-4 months Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Milera will have surgery this week to repair the patella tendon in his right knee having previously suffered the same injury on his left side. Scans confirmed ligament damage to Murphy's left knee, requiring a knee brace for the initial stages of his recovery. Butts is expected to be available after a rolled ankle while midfielder Zac Taylor has exited concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Will Ashcroft Knee TBC Keidean Coleman Knee Season Tom Doedee Knee TBC Carter Michael Knee 6 weeks Conor McKenna Hamstring 2 weeks Brandon Ryan Toe Test Zane Zakostelsky Groin 5-6 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Co-captain Lachie Neale has been passed fit after tweaking his ankle against Collingwood and will line up against North Melbourne on Friday. Doedee will undergo surgery to his partially torn ACL on Wednesday, while Ryan is expected to play in the VFL match following this weekend's competition bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite David Cuningham Calf TBC Sam Docherty Knee Season Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Hamstring TBC Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite Jesse Motlop Hamstring TBC Jack Silvagni Knee Season Sam Walsh Back 1-2 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have placed Marchbank in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, which is another brutal blow for the injury-plagued defender. As of Tuesday, the club was still working through definitive timelines for Cuningham, Martin and Motlop. However, it's expected all three will miss multiple weeks with their soft-tissue injuries. There's still some hope Walsh could return after Gather Round. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Harry DeMattia Finger 4-6 weeks Josh Eyre Hamstring 4-6 weeks Nathan Kreuger Hamstring Test Dan McStay Knee TBC Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC Oscar Steene Concussion TBC Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Kreuger will be available to return this weekend if he passes a fitness test later in the week after being sidelined with a hamstring strain. Steene is still dealing with the concussion he suffered in a VFL practice match and is yet to clear protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Kaine Baldwin Foot 10 weeks Sam Durham Concussion 1 week Matt Guelfi Calf 2 weeks Jaiden Hunter Knee Season Zach Reid Hamstring 3 weeks Jordan Ridley Quad 1 week Dylan Shiel Oblique strain 1 week Tex Wanganeen Foot 2 weeks Peter Wright Suspension Round 7 Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Durham, while Ridley remains sidelined with his quad injury. They do regain Will Setterfield from his knee injury. Shiel, meanwhile, is on track to play next week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring Test Josh Corbett Hip Season Brennan Cox Hamstring 10-12 weeks Sean Darcy Knee 1 week Odin Jones Concussion TBC Sebit Kuek Knee Season Oscar McDonald Knee TBC Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test Ethan Stanley Ankle Test Sam Sturt Hamstring Test Corey Wagner Calf 2 weeks Karl Worner Concussion Test Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Chapman, Stanley and O'Driscoll are all preparing to play at WAFL level this week if they get through training before pushing for AFL selection. The club is confident that Darcy is on track for an AFL return in round five. McDonald will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday to repair his posterolateral corner, with the surgeon to also review his anterior cruciate ligament and make a decision on whether further intervention is required. Sturt did not play at any level last week due to a hamstring concern. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1 week Mitch Edwards Back 4 weeks Joe Furphy Ankle 3 weeks Cam Guthrie Quad 3-5 weeks Gary Rohan Back 1-3 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no new injuries out of the weekend's footy across the AFL and VFL. Dangerfield is expected back after Gather Round, while Rohan and Guthrie continue their rehab and remain on track to play in the next month. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Sandy Brock Forearm 3 weeks Jy Farrar Thumb 4 weeks Bailey Humphrey Shoulder Test Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 3 weeks Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Humphrey will have to get through main training on Thursday to put his hand up for selection for Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney. Co-captain Jarrod Witts has overcome a groin injury to make himself available, while Brock and Farrar both suffered their injuries during the opening round of the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Isaac Cumming Calf 4-5 weeks Joe Fonti Adductor Test Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite James Leake Quad 4-6 weeks Braydon Preuss Back Test Callan Ward Shoulder 1-2 weeks Nathan Wardius Shin 4-6 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants expect first-round pick Phoenix Gothard (illness) to line up in a VFL match this week, having missed the start of the season with glandular fever. Fonti and Preuss could also return in that match, but will undergo fitness tests later this week to be sure. Ward could make his comeback after Gather Round at the earliest. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN James Blanck Knee Season Will Day Foot 4 weeks Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 7-9 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 3 weeks Mitch Lewis Hamstring 1-2 weeks Will McCabe Back TBC Nick Watson Ankle 4-6 weeks Chad Wingard Achilles 5 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Prized draft pick Watson will spend at least the next month on the sidelines after injuring his ankle on Easter Monday. Scans revealed a medium-grade syndesmosis injury. Lewis has been ruled out of Gather Round due to a low-grade hamstring strain. Wingard is edging closer to a return to full training after rupturing his Achilles last August. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Collarbone 6 weeks Kade Chandler Knee Test Marty Hore Thumb 3-4 weeks Steven May Ribs Test Shane McAdam Hamstring 2-4 weeks Jake Melksham Knee 11-13 weeks Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-4 weeks Daniel Turner Hip 1 week Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Hore requires surgery on a fractured thumb suffered in the round three win over Port Adelaide and will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, while Chandler (knee) also pulled up sore from the game and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of the Gather Round clash with the Crows. The Demons are confident key defender May will return from broken ribs after just a one-game absence. Winger Lachie Hunter has overcome a calf injury and is available for selection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Miller Bergman Jaw 3 weeks Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season Josh Goater Achilles Season Riley Hardeman Concussion 1-2 weeks Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 5 weeks Griffin Logue Knee 9-10 weeks Curtis Taylor Back 1 week Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for Coleman-Jones, who will undergo surgery on a ruptured Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season. Hardeman suffered a concussion at VFL level and will go into the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Taylor will miss at least another match. Bigoa Nyuon (calf) should be available this weekend, despite sustaining a bad corkie. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Jackson Hip 10-12 weeks Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 5-7 weeks Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5 Ollie Wines Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Horne-Francis completed a full training session on Tuesday to make himself available for Friday's match against Essendon. The news wasn't so good for Wines, who pulled up tight following the loss against Melbourne, although the Brownlow medallist is expected to miss just one match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Liam Baker Suspension Round 5 Noah Balta Knee 4-6 weeks Jacob Bauer Hamstring 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back TBC - long term Mathew Coulthard Illness Test Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term Josh Gibcus ACL Season Jack Graham Quad Test Dylan Grimes Wrist Test Jacob Hopper Knee 3-4 weeks Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks Dustin Martin Calf Test Dion Prestia Hamstring 6 weeks James Trezise Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

It hasn't just rained, it's poured. Lynch will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring tendon and will miss at least 10 weeks, while fellow key forward Balta suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee in the final seconds of the match. Martin and Grimes are chances to play St Kilda, as is Graham for his first game of the season. Hopper and Prestia have cut an extra week off their expected recovery time. Bauer has suffered a hamstring injury at training, having sat out the Tigers' previous VFL games while building match fitness following an interrupted pre-season. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Knee 4-5 weeks Hunter Clark Calf 2-4 weeks Brad Crouch Knee 5-7 weeks Paddy Dow Knee 2 weeks Liam Henry Hamstring 5-7 weeks Dougal Howard Hamstring 1-2 weeks Ben Paton Pectoral 4-5 weeks Mason Wood Collarbone 4-5 weeks James Van Es Ankle 3 weeks Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8 Marcus Windhager Suspension Round 5 Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for St Kilda after a tough start on the health front and two players are now ahead of schedule, but Windhager will miss a game through suspension. Howard could be available following Gather Round after missing the first month of the season due to a hamstring strain. Paton has shaved a month off his return date after suffering a long-term pectoral injury in the pre-season. Clark is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a calf. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Taylor Adams Knee Test Harry Arnold Back 9-10 weeks Harry Cunningham Concussion Test Joel Hamling Illness Test Callum Mills Shoulder 9-10 weeks Luke Parker Arm Assessed next week Dane Rampe Hamstring 3-4 weeks Sam Reid Quad Test Angus Sheldrick Finger 1 week Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Rampe is set to be out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury against the Tigers. Adams played two-and-a-half quarters in the VFL last week and coach John Longmire has indicated he'll make his AFL debut for the club if he gets through training this week. Cunningham is a test as he progresses through concussion protocols, while midfielders Parker and Sheldrick are closing in on full fitness. Reid only played a half in the VFL last week due to a tight quad as he continues to work back to top fitness. Jack Buller should be considered for selection this week after missing the opening weeks of the season. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee 8-9 weeks Rhett Bazzo Groin 6-7 weeks Tyler Brockman Concussion 1-2 weeks Coby Burgiel Appendix 4-6 weeks Matt Flynn Knee 5-7 weeks Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye Archer Reid Knee 2-3 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 1 week Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Brockman has tracked well in the first stages of concussion protocols, with the club hopeful he will only miss one match following a head knock against the Western Bulldogs. Burgiel was required to have an appendix operation last week that will keep him sidelined, however, while Hewett underwent successful foot surgery in Melbourne. Midfielders Dom Sheed and Jai Culley come off the injury list ahead of their returns in the WAFL this week, with Culley set to play for the first time since an ACL injury in round eight last season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nick Coffield Shoulder 12-14 weeks Ryan Gardner Foot 2-3 weeks Ed Richards Concussion Test Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite Bailey Smith Knee Season Cody Weightman Elbow Test Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Weightman will need to prove his fitness later in the week after hurting his elbow on Easter Sunday. The small forward has been cleared of structural damage. Richards is progressing through the concussion protocols and still needs to tick some boxes before being cleared to face Geelong at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. - Josh Gabelich