Check out the injury updates from all 18 clubs.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jordon Butts
|Ankle
|Test
|Wayne Milera
|Knee
|Season
|Lachlan Murphy
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Harry Schoenberg
|Achilles
|3-5 weeks
|Rory Sloane
|Eye
|TBC
|Riley Thilthorpe
|Knee
|3-4 months
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Milera will have surgery this week to repair the patella tendon in his right knee having previously suffered the same injury on his left side. Scans confirmed ligament damage to Murphy's left knee, requiring a knee brace for the initial stages of his recovery. Butts is expected to be available after a rolled ankle while midfielder Zac Taylor has exited concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Will Ashcroft
|Knee
|TBC
|Keidean Coleman
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Doedee
|Knee
|TBC
|Carter Michael
|Knee
|6 weeks
|Conor McKenna
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Brandon Ryan
|Toe
|Test
|Zane Zakostelsky
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Co-captain Lachie Neale has been passed fit after tweaking his ankle against Collingwood and will line up against North Melbourne on Friday. Doedee will undergo surgery to his partially torn ACL on Wednesday, while Ryan is expected to play in the VFL match following this weekend's competition bye. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Carroll
|Groin
|Indefinite
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Docherty
|Knee
|Season
|Caleb Marchbank
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Alex Mirkov
|Conditioning
|Indefinite
|Jesse Motlop
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jack Silvagni
|Knee
|Season
|Sam Walsh
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Blues have placed Marchbank in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, which is another brutal blow for the injury-plagued defender. As of Tuesday, the club was still working through definitive timelines for Cuningham, Martin and Motlop. However, it's expected all three will miss multiple weeks with their soft-tissue injuries. There's still some hope Walsh could return after Gather Round. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Harry DeMattia
|Finger
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Eyre
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Hamstring
|Test
|Dan McStay
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan Murphy
|Concussion
|TBC
|Oscar Steene
|Concussion
|TBC
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Kreuger will be available to return this weekend if he passes a fitness test later in the week after being sidelined with a hamstring strain. Steene is still dealing with the concussion he suffered in a VFL practice match and is yet to clear protocols. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Kaine Baldwin
|Foot
|10 weeks
|Sam Durham
|Concussion
|1 week
|Matt Guelfi
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Jaiden Hunter
|Knee
|Season
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Jordan Ridley
|Quad
|1 week
|Dylan Shiel
|Oblique strain
|1 week
|Tex Wanganeen
|Foot
|2 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Suspension
|Round 7
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be without Durham, while Ridley remains sidelined with his quad injury. They do regain Will Setterfield from his knee injury. Shiel, meanwhile, is on track to play next week. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Hip
|Season
|Brennan Cox
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Knee
|1 week
|Odin Jones
|Concussion
|TBC
|Sebit Kuek
|Knee
|Season
|Oscar McDonald
|Knee
|TBC
|Nathan O'Driscoll
|Knee
|Test
|Ethan Stanley
|Ankle
|Test
|Sam Sturt
|Hamstring
|Test
|Corey Wagner
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Karl Worner
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Chapman, Stanley and O'Driscoll are all preparing to play at WAFL level this week if they get through training before pushing for AFL selection. The club is confident that Darcy is on track for an AFL return in round five. McDonald will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday to repair his posterolateral corner, with the surgeon to also review his anterior cruciate ligament and make a decision on whether further intervention is required. Sturt did not play at any level last week due to a hamstring concern. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Mitch Edwards
|Back
|4 weeks
|Joe Furphy
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Cam Guthrie
|Quad
|3-5 weeks
|Gary Rohan
|Back
|1-3 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
There were no new injuries out of the weekend's footy across the AFL and VFL. Dangerfield is expected back after Gather Round, while Rohan and Guthrie continue their rehab and remain on track to play in the next month. – Michael Rogers
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Sandy Brock
|Forearm
|3 weeks
|Jy Farrar
|Thumb
|4 weeks
|Bailey Humphrey
|Shoulder
|Test
|Lloyd Johnston
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|12+ weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Humphrey will have to get through main training on Thursday to put his hand up for selection for Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney. Co-captain Jarrod Witts has overcome a groin injury to make himself available, while Brock and Farrar both suffered their injuries during the opening round of the VFL. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Joe Fonti
|Adductor
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Indefinite
|James Leake
|Quad
|4-6 weeks
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|Test
|Callan Ward
|Shoulder
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Wardius
|Shin
|4-6 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
The Giants expect first-round pick Phoenix Gothard (illness) to line up in a VFL match this week, having missed the start of the season with glandular fever. Fonti and Preuss could also return in that match, but will undergo fitness tests later this week to be sure. Ward could make his comeback after Gather Round at the earliest. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|James Blanck
|Knee
|Season
|Will Day
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Denver Grainger-Barras
|Toe
|7-9 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Mitch Lewis
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Will McCabe
|Back
|TBC
|Nick Watson
|Ankle
|4-6 weeks
|Chad Wingard
|Achilles
|5 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Prized draft pick Watson will spend at least the next month on the sidelines after injuring his ankle on Easter Monday. Scans revealed a medium-grade syndesmosis injury. Lewis has been ruled out of Gather Round due to a low-grade hamstring strain. Wingard is edging closer to a return to full training after rupturing his Achilles last August. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Collarbone
|6 weeks
|Kade Chandler
|Knee
|Test
|Marty Hore
|Thumb
|3-4 weeks
|Steven May
|Ribs
|Test
|Shane McAdam
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Knee
|11-13 weeks
|Joel Smith
|Suspension
|Indefinite
|Charlie Spargo
|Achilles
|2-4 weeks
|Daniel Turner
|Hip
|1 week
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Hore requires surgery on a fractured thumb suffered in the round three win over Port Adelaide and will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, while Chandler (knee) also pulled up sore from the game and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of the Gather Round clash with the Crows. The Demons are confident key defender May will return from broken ribs after just a one-game absence. Winger Lachie Hunter has overcome a calf injury and is available for selection. - Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Miller Bergman
|Jaw
|3 weeks
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Achilles
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Achilles
|Season
|Riley Hardeman
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Cooper Harvey
|Syndesmosis
|5 weeks
|Griffin Logue
|Knee
|9-10 weeks
|Curtis Taylor
|Back
|1 week
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
It's bad news for Coleman-Jones, who will undergo surgery on a ruptured Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season. Hardeman suffered a concussion at VFL level and will go into the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Taylor will miss at least another match. Bigoa Nyuon (calf) should be available this weekend, despite sustaining a bad corkie. - Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Jackson
|Hip
|10-12 weeks
|Ollie Lord
|Knee/tibia
|5-7 weeks
|Tom McCallum
|Ankle
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Powell-Pepper
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Ollie Wines
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Horne-Francis completed a full training session on Tuesday to make himself available for Friday's match against Essendon. The news wasn't so good for Wines, who pulled up tight following the loss against Melbourne, although the Brownlow medallist is expected to miss just one match. - Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Liam Baker
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Noah Balta
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Bauer
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Mathew Coulthard
|Illness
|Test
|Liam Fawcett
|Back
|TBC - long term
|Josh Gibcus
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Graham
|Quad
|Test
|Dylan Grimes
|Wrist
|Test
|Jacob Hopper
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Hamstring
|10-12 weeks
|Dustin Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Dion Prestia
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|James Trezise
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
It hasn't just rained, it's poured. Lynch will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring tendon and will miss at least 10 weeks, while fellow key forward Balta suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee in the final seconds of the match. Martin and Grimes are chances to play St Kilda, as is Graham for his first game of the season. Hopper and Prestia have cut an extra week off their expected recovery time. Bauer has suffered a hamstring injury at training, having sat out the Tigers' previous VFL games while building match fitness following an interrupted pre-season. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Knee
|4-5 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Brad Crouch
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Paddy Dow
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Liam Henry
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Dougal Howard
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Ben Paton
|Pectoral
|4-5 weeks
|Mason Wood
|Collarbone
|4-5 weeks
|James Van Es
|Ankle
|3 weeks
|Jimmy Webster
|Suspension
|Round 8
|Marcus Windhager
|Suspension
|Round 5
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
No fresh injuries for St Kilda after a tough start on the health front and two players are now ahead of schedule, but Windhager will miss a game through suspension. Howard could be available following Gather Round after missing the first month of the season due to a hamstring strain. Paton has shaved a month off his return date after suffering a long-term pectoral injury in the pre-season. Clark is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a calf. - Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Taylor Adams
|Knee
|Test
|Harry Arnold
|Back
|9-10 weeks
|Harry Cunningham
|Concussion
|Test
|Joel Hamling
|Illness
|Test
|Callum Mills
|Shoulder
|9-10 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Arm
|Assessed next week
|Dane Rampe
|Hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Quad
|Test
|Angus Sheldrick
|Finger
|1 week
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Rampe is set to be out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury against the Tigers. Adams played two-and-a-half quarters in the VFL last week and coach John Longmire has indicated he'll make his AFL debut for the club if he gets through training this week. Cunningham is a test as he progresses through concussion protocols, while midfielders Parker and Sheldrick are closing in on full fitness. Reid only played a half in the VFL last week due to a tight quad as he continues to work back to top fitness. Jack Buller should be considered for selection this week after missing the opening weeks of the season. - Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|8-9 weeks
|Rhett Bazzo
|Groin
|6-7 weeks
|Tyler Brockman
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Coby Burgiel
|Appendix
|4-6 weeks
|Matt Flynn
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Elijah Hewett
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Archer Reid
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Brockman has tracked well in the first stages of concussion protocols, with the club hopeful he will only miss one match following a head knock against the Western Bulldogs. Burgiel was required to have an appendix operation last week that will keep him sidelined, however, while Hewett underwent successful foot surgery in Melbourne. Midfielders Dom Sheed and Jai Culley come off the injury list ahead of their returns in the WAFL this week, with Culley set to play for the first time since an ACL injury in round eight last season. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nick Coffield
|Shoulder
|12-14 weeks
|Ryan Gardner
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Ed Richards
|Concussion
|Test
|Aiden O'Driscoll
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Bailey Smith
|Knee
|Season
|Cody Weightman
|Elbow
|Test
|Updated: April 2, 2024
Early prognosis
Weightman will need to prove his fitness later in the week after hurting his elbow on Easter Sunday. The small forward has been cleared of structural damage. Richards is progressing through the concussion protocols and still needs to tick some boxes before being cleared to face Geelong at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. - Josh Gabelich