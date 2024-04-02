Callum Coleman-Jones is seen injured during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jordon Butts Ankle Test
Wayne Milera Knee Season
Lachlan Murphy Knee 3-5 weeks
Nick Murray Knee 7-9 weeks
Harry Schoenberg Achilles 3-5 weeks
Rory Sloane Eye TBC
Riley Thilthorpe Knee 3-4 months
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Milera will have surgery this week to repair the patella tendon in his right knee having previously suffered the same injury on his left side. Scans confirmed ligament damage to Murphy's left knee, requiring a knee brace for the initial stages of his recovery. Butts is expected to be available after a rolled ankle while midfielder Zac Taylor has exited concussion protocols. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Will Ashcroft Knee TBC
Keidean Coleman Knee Season
Tom Doedee Knee TBC
Carter Michael Knee 6 weeks
Conor McKenna Hamstring 2 weeks
Brandon Ryan Toe Test
Zane Zakostelsky Groin 5-6 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Co-captain Lachie Neale has been passed fit after tweaking his ankle against Collingwood and will line up against North Melbourne on Friday. Doedee will undergo surgery to his partially torn ACL on Wednesday, while Ryan is expected to play in the VFL match following this weekend's competition bye. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Carroll Groin Indefinite
David Cuningham Calf TBC
Sam Docherty Knee Season
Caleb Marchbank Concussion 1-2 weeks
Jack Martin Hamstring TBC
Alex Mirkov Conditioning Indefinite
Jesse Motlop Hamstring TBC
Jack Silvagni Knee Season
Sam Walsh Back 1-2 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Blues have placed Marchbank in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, which is another brutal blow for the injury-plagued defender. As of Tuesday, the club was still working through definitive timelines for Cuningham, Martin and Motlop. However, it's expected all three will miss multiple weeks with their soft-tissue injuries. There's still some hope Walsh could return after Gather Round. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Harry DeMattia Finger 4-6 weeks
Josh Eyre Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Nathan Kreuger Hamstring Test
Dan McStay Knee TBC
Nathan Murphy Concussion TBC
Oscar Steene Concussion TBC
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Kreuger will be available to return this weekend if he passes a fitness test later in the week after being sidelined with a hamstring strain. Steene is still dealing with the concussion he suffered in a VFL practice match and is yet to clear protocols. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Kaine Baldwin Foot 10 weeks
Sam Durham Concussion 1 week
Matt Guelfi Calf 2 weeks
Jaiden Hunter Knee Season
Zach Reid Hamstring 3 weeks
Jordan Ridley Quad 1 week
Dylan Shiel Oblique strain 1 week
Tex Wanganeen Foot 2 weeks
Peter Wright Suspension Round 7
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Durham, while Ridley remains sidelined with his quad injury. They do regain Will Setterfield from his knee injury. Shiel, meanwhile, is on track to play next week. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Heath Chapman Hamstring Test
Josh Corbett Hip Season
Brennan Cox Hamstring 10-12 weeks
Sean Darcy Knee 1 week
Odin Jones Concussion TBC
Sebit Kuek Knee Season
Oscar McDonald Knee TBC
Nathan O'Driscoll Knee Test
Ethan Stanley Ankle Test
Sam Sturt Hamstring Test
Corey Wagner Calf 2 weeks
Karl Worner Concussion Test
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Chapman, Stanley and O'Driscoll are all preparing to play at WAFL level this week if they get through training before pushing for AFL selection. The club is confident that Darcy is on track for an AFL return in round five. McDonald will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday to repair his posterolateral corner, with the surgeon to also review his anterior cruciate ligament and make a decision on whether further intervention is required. Sturt did not play at any level last week due to a hamstring concern. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring 1 week
Mitch Edwards Back 4 weeks
Joe Furphy Ankle 3 weeks
Cam Guthrie Quad 3-5 weeks
Gary Rohan Back 1-3 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

There were no new injuries out of the weekend's footy across the AFL and VFL. Dangerfield is expected back after Gather Round, while Rohan and Guthrie continue their rehab and remain on track to play in the next month. – Michael Rogers

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Sandy Brock Forearm 3 weeks
Jy Farrar Thumb 4 weeks
Bailey Humphrey Shoulder Test
Lloyd Johnston Hamstring 3 weeks
Lachie Weller Knee 12+ weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Humphrey will have to get through main training on Thursday to put his hand up for selection for Sunday's game against Greater Western Sydney. Co-captain Jarrod Witts has overcome a groin injury to make himself available, while Brock and Farrar both suffered their injuries during the opening round of the VFL. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Isaac Cumming Calf 4-5 weeks
Joe Fonti Adductor Test
Adam Kennedy Knee Indefinite
James Leake Quad 4-6 weeks
Braydon Preuss Back Test
Callan Ward Shoulder 1-2 weeks
Nathan Wardius Shin 4-6 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

The Giants expect first-round pick Phoenix Gothard (illness) to line up in a VFL match this week, having missed the start of the season with glandular fever. Fonti and Preuss could also return in that match, but will undergo fitness tests later this week to be sure. Ward could make his comeback after Gather Round at the earliest. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
James Blanck Knee Season
Will Day Foot 4 weeks
Denver Grainger-Barras Toe 7-9 weeks
Changkuoth Jiath Hamstring 3 weeks
Mitch Lewis Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Will McCabe Back TBC
Nick Watson Ankle 4-6 weeks
Chad Wingard Achilles 5 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Prized draft pick Watson will spend at least the next month on the sidelines after injuring his ankle on Easter Monday. Scans revealed a medium-grade syndesmosis injury. Lewis has been ruled out of Gather Round due to a low-grade hamstring strain. Wingard is edging closer to a return to full training after rupturing his Achilles last August. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Jake Bowey Collarbone 6 weeks
Kade Chandler Knee Test
Marty Hore Thumb 3-4 weeks
Steven May Ribs Test
Shane McAdam Hamstring 2-4 weeks
Jake Melksham Knee 11-13 weeks
Joel Smith Suspension Indefinite
Charlie Spargo Achilles 2-4 weeks
Daniel Turner Hip 1 week
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Hore requires surgery on a fractured thumb suffered in the round three win over Port Adelaide and will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks, while Chandler (knee) also pulled up sore from the game and will need to pass a fitness test ahead of the Gather Round clash with the Crows. The Demons are confident key defender May will return from broken ribs after just a one-game absence. Winger Lachie Hunter has overcome a calf injury and is available for selection. - Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Miller Bergman Jaw 3 weeks
Callum Coleman-Jones Achilles Season
Josh Goater Achilles Season
Riley Hardeman Concussion 1-2 weeks
Cooper Harvey Syndesmosis 5 weeks
Griffin Logue Knee 9-10 weeks
Curtis Taylor Back 1 week
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

It's bad news for Coleman-Jones, who will undergo surgery on a ruptured Achilles and will miss the remainder of the season. Hardeman suffered a concussion at VFL level and will go into the AFL's 12-day protocols, while Taylor will miss at least another match. Bigoa Nyuon (calf) should be available this weekend, despite sustaining a bad corkie. - Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Hugh Jackson Hip 10-12 weeks
Ollie Lord Knee/tibia 5-7 weeks
Tom McCallum Ankle 3-4 weeks
Sam Powell-Pepper Suspension Round 5
Ollie Wines Hamstring 1 week
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Horne-Francis completed a full training session on Tuesday to make himself available for Friday's match against Essendon. The news wasn't so good for Wines, who pulled up tight following the loss against Melbourne, although the Brownlow medallist is expected to miss just one match. - Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Liam Baker Suspension Round 5
Noah Balta Knee 4-6 weeks
Jacob Bauer Hamstring 4-6 weeks
Mate Colina Back TBC - long term
Mathew Coulthard Illness Test
Liam Fawcett Back TBC - long term
Josh Gibcus ACL Season
Jack Graham Quad Test
Dylan Grimes Wrist Test
Jacob Hopper Knee 3-4 weeks
Tom Lynch Hamstring 10-12 weeks
Dustin Martin Calf Test
Dion Prestia Hamstring 6 weeks
James Trezise Ankle 3-5 weeks
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

It hasn't just rained, it's poured. Lynch will undergo surgery on a torn hamstring tendon and will miss at least 10 weeks, while fellow key forward Balta suffered a medial ligament injury in his knee in the final seconds of the match. Martin and Grimes are chances to play St Kilda, as is Graham for his first game of the season. Hopper and Prestia have cut an extra week off their expected recovery time. Bauer has suffered a hamstring injury at training, having sat out the Tigers' previous VFL games while building match fitness following an interrupted pre-season. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Matt Allison Knee 4-5 weeks
Hunter Clark Calf 2-4 weeks
Brad Crouch Knee 5-7 weeks
Paddy Dow Knee 2 weeks
Liam Henry Hamstring 5-7 weeks
Dougal Howard Hamstring 1-2 weeks
Ben Paton Pectoral 4-5 weeks
Mason Wood Collarbone 4-5 weeks
James Van Es Ankle 3 weeks
Jimmy Webster Suspension Round 8
Marcus Windhager Suspension Round 5
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

No fresh injuries for St Kilda after a tough start on the health front and two players are now ahead of schedule, but Windhager will miss a game through suspension. Howard could be available following Gather Round after missing the first month of the season due to a hamstring strain. Paton has shaved a month off his return date after suffering a long-term pectoral injury in the pre-season. Clark is still at least a fortnight away from returning from a calf. - Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Taylor Adams Knee Test
Harry Arnold Back 9-10 weeks
Harry Cunningham Concussion Test
Joel Hamling    Illness Test
Callum Mills Shoulder 9-10 weeks
Luke Parker Arm Assessed next week
Dane Rampe Hamstring 3-4 weeks
Sam Reid Quad Test
Angus Sheldrick Finger 1 week
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Rampe is set to be out for up to a month after suffering a hamstring injury against the Tigers. Adams played two-and-a-half quarters in the VFL last week and coach John Longmire has indicated he'll make his AFL debut for the club if he gets through training this week. Cunningham is a test as he progresses through concussion protocols, while midfielders Parker and Sheldrick are closing in on full fitness. Reid only played a half in the VFL last week due to a tight quad as he continues to work back to top fitness. Jack Buller should be considered for selection this week after missing the opening weeks of the season. - Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Oscar Allen Knee 8-9 weeks
Rhett Bazzo Groin 6-7 weeks
Tyler Brockman Concussion 1-2 weeks
Coby Burgiel Appendix 4-6 weeks
Matt Flynn Knee 5-7 weeks
Elijah Hewett Foot Post-bye
Archer Reid Knee 2-3 weeks
Liam Ryan Hamstring 1 week
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Brockman has tracked well in the first stages of concussion protocols, with the club hopeful he will only miss one match following a head knock against the Western Bulldogs. Burgiel was required to have an appendix operation last week that will keep him sidelined, however, while Hewett underwent successful foot surgery in Melbourne. Midfielders Dom Sheed and Jai Culley come off the injury list ahead of their returns in the WAFL this week, with Culley set to play for the first time since an ACL injury in round eight last season. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
Nick Coffield Shoulder 12-14 weeks
Ryan Gardner Foot 2-3 weeks
Ed Richards Concussion Test
Aiden O'Driscoll Concussion Indefinite
Bailey Smith Knee Season
Cody Weightman Elbow Test
Updated: April 2, 2024

Early prognosis

Weightman will need to prove his fitness later in the week after hurting his elbow on Easter Sunday. The small forward has been cleared of structural damage. Richards is progressing through the concussion protocols and still needs to tick some boxes before being cleared to face Geelong at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday night. - Josh Gabelich