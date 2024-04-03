Former AFL Commissioner Sam Mostyn has been appointed as the next Governor-General of Australia

AFL Commissioner Sam Mostyn with the AFLW premiership cup ahead of the 2018 NAB AFL Women's season. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL today congratulated Sam Mostyn on her appointment to be the next Governor-General of Australia.

AFL Commission Chair Richard Goyder said Ms Mostyn had made an enormous contribution to Australian public life with service to business, the advancement of women, community groups and sustainability, as well as decades of support for sport and particularly Australian football.

Ms Mostyn was the first woman appointed to the AFL Commission in the game's history, serving from 2005 to 2016, before then also serving as a club director with the Sydney Swans. She has had senior roles in business and community organisations, including the GO Foundation, which was established by Sydney Swans champions Adam Goodes and Michael O'Loughlin.

"On behalf of all within football, I congratulate Sam for her appointment to be the country's next Governor-General and for her willingness to continue to serve the Australian community," Mr Goyder said.



"The AFL, and all those across football who have worked with Sam during her time both with the AFL and with the Sydney Swans, are thrilled with today's announcement by the Prime Minister, and we know that Ms Mostyn will bring great dedication and her outstanding values to this leadership role for our country."

Sam Mostyn presents Kara Donnellan with the best-on-ground medal after the 2015 exhibition game between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dillon said Ms Mostyn had made an enormous impact on football with her work at the AFL and with the Swans, and had driven lasting change within the game.

"During her time as an AFL Commissioner, Ms Mostyn was a driving force in the establishment of an elite pathway for women and girls in the game, leading to the creation of our AFLW competition, and powered the work for the AFL's Respect and Responsibility Policy.

"She then also served as a director at the Sydney Swans, and has continued to support our former champions in Adam Goodes and Michael O'Loughlin in their community work with the GO Foundation. Across her career, Sam has always been driven to find better outcomes for every section of our community and she will be an outstanding appointment into the role," he said.



Ms Mostyn was an AFL Commissioner from 2005-16 and then a Sydney Swans director for six seasons from 2017. The best and fairest award for the premier division of the AFLW Sydney competition is named in her honour.