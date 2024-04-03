Sid Draper and player agent Ben Williams join Cal and Riley for this week's episode of Gettable

Gettable hosts Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey with player agent Ben Williams and draft hopeful Sid Draper.

GETTABLE goes to Gather Round.

On this week's episode from the Adelaide Oval, co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge chat to star South Australian draft hopeful Sid Draper about his goals to become the best player in this year's pool.

They're also joined by player agent Ben Williams from Players Ink, who gives a massive contract update regarding his star clients in Sydney's gun duo Errol Gulden and Logan McDonald.

Cal and Riley also answer all of the big trade, draft, free agency and contract questions in their regular segment 'Askable', while there's some news coming out of Adelaide and West Coast that they delve into.

