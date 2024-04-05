THE FIERCE rivalry between the Smithy’s VFL and Hostplus SANFL League will reignite on Saturday, April 6 when the best players from both competitions face off in the AAMI State Game during the AFL's Gather Round.
The SANFL v VFL clash will commence at 12.40pm ACDT (1.10pm AEDT) at Stratarama Stadium, the home of SANFL club Glenelg.
>> WATCH THE SANFL v VFL CLASH LIVE FROM 12.40pm ACDT IN THE PLAYER BELOW
The best VFL-listed players from the 21-team competition will be selected to represent the 'Big V' in the league’s first representative match in seven years.
A bye has been scheduled in the Smithy's VFL fixture that weekend, with no matches to be played across the competition.
AAMI STATE GAME SQUADS
SANFL
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|1
|Frank
|Szekely
|13-08-99
|177
|North Adelaide
|2
|Will
|Snelling
|06-08-97
|175
|Sturt
|3
|Harry
|Grant
|03-07-01
|173
|Central District
|6
|Casey
|Voss
|14-09-00
|182
|Sturt
|7
|Riley
|Knight
|27-03-95
|181
|Eagles
|8
|Corey
|Lyons
|31-05-98
|182
|Glenelg
|9
|Darcy
|Bailey
|20-06-94
|176
|Glenelg
|10
|Joseph
|Sinor
|16-03-94
|180
|Eagles
|11
|Harrison
|Wigg
|16-10-96
|180
|North Adelaide
|12
|Baynen
|Lowe
|29-07-03
|177
|Norwood
|13
|Aiden
|Grace
|28-08-97
|189
|Central District
|14
|Mitchell
|O'Neill
|21-02-01
|178
|Norwood
|16
|James
|Rowe
|17-09-99
|173
|Eagles
|17
|Luke
|Reynolds
|09-01-95
|188
|Glenelg
|18
|Jez
|McLennan
|07-09-00
|184
|Central District
|19
|Josh
|Ryan
|17-04-96
|195
|West Adelaide
|20
|Lachie
|Hosie
|25-02-97
|189
|Glenelg
|21
|Max
|Proud
|14-02-92
|192
|Glenelg
|22
|Matthew
|Allen
|18-10-97
|193
|Glenelg
|23
|Jack
|Heard
|27-05-00
|192
|Norwood
|25
|Jackson
|Callow
|11-06-02
|195
|Norwood
|26
|Harry
|Boyd
|11-02-98
|196
|Norwood
|27
|Karl
|Finlay
|14-07-01
|193
|North Adelaide
|28
|Liam
|McBean
|25-08-94
|202
|Glenelg
|29
|William
|Coomblas
|06-08-98
|193
|Sturt
VFL
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|DOB
|HT
|CLUB
|1
|Dom
|Brew
|23-01-97
|180
|Werribee
|5
|Callum
|Brown
|27-04-98
|178
|Box Hill Hawks
|6
|Jack
|Watkins
|18-12-00
|178
|North Melbourne
|7
|Sam
|Lowson
|24-10-95
|183
|North Melbourne
|8
|Jack
|Henderson
|01-10-99
|177
|Werribee
|9
|Louis
|Pinnuck
|24-09-98
|188
|Werribee
|10
|Boyd
|Woodcock
|05-03-00
|177
|Southport Sharks
|11
|Ben
|Jepson
|10-10-01
|184
|Southport Sharks
|12
|Jacob
|Dawson
|03-11-99
|182
|Southport Sharks
|13
|Kye
|Declase
|15-10-96
|195
|Werribee
|14
|George
|Grey
|31-01-01
|183
|Frankston
|15
|Trent
|Bianco
|20-01-01
|181
|Footscray Bulldogs
|17
|Nick
|Hayes
|11-08-94
|190
|Werribee
|18
|Roarke
|Smith
|11-09-96
|181
|Port Melbourne
|25
|Lachlan
|Young
|06-04-99
|192
|Carlton
|26
|Campbell
|Hustwaite
|28-09-00
|190
|Casey Demons
|27
|Mitch
|White
|10-04-96
|189
|Casey Demons
|28
|Ned
|Long
|05-02-03
|194
|Collingwood
|33
|Tom
|Highmore
|24-02-98
|193
|Port Melbourne
|34
|Hudson
|Garoni
|25-08-00
|195
|Werribee
|36
|Nathan
|Cooper
|30-08-97
|195
|Werribee
|37
|Brayden
|Crossley
|16-08-99
|199
|Southport Sharks
|39
|Hugh
|Dixon
|26-02-99
|195
|Southport Sharks
|EMERGENCY
|2
|Callum
|Porter
|22-02-99
|183
|Box Hill Hawks
UMPIRES
FIELD: Jack Howard, Sam Morgan, Mitchell Scott. Emergency: Michael Sboro
BOUNDARY: Jake Creasey, Tobin Dolman, Taylor Dorsey, Anthony Laughton
GOAL: Braden Ford, James Rizio. Emergency: Bradley Hammer