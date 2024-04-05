The SANFL and VFL will face off in a clash between the two powerful state league competitions on Saturday

Dom Brew and Mitch O'Neill will be among the players taking the field in the SANFL v VFL clash on Saturday, April 6. Picture: AFL Photos

THE FIERCE rivalry between the Smithy’s VFL and Hostplus SANFL League will reignite on Saturday, April 6 when the best players from both competitions face off in the AAMI State Game during the AFL's Gather Round.

The SANFL v VFL clash will commence at 12.40pm ACDT (1.10pm AEDT) at Stratarama Stadium, the home of SANFL club Glenelg.

The best VFL-listed players from the 21-team competition will be selected to represent the 'Big V' in the league’s first representative match in seven years.

A bye has been scheduled in the Smithy's VFL fixture that weekend, with no matches to be played across the competition.

AAMI STATE GAME SQUADS



SANFL

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB 1 Frank Szekely 13-08-99 177 North Adelaide 2 Will Snelling 06-08-97 175 Sturt 3 Harry Grant 03-07-01 173 Central District 6 Casey Voss 14-09-00 182 Sturt 7 Riley Knight 27-03-95 181 Eagles 8 Corey Lyons 31-05-98 182 Glenelg 9 Darcy Bailey 20-06-94 176 Glenelg 10 Joseph Sinor 16-03-94 180 Eagles 11 Harrison Wigg 16-10-96 180 North Adelaide 12 Baynen Lowe 29-07-03 177 Norwood 13 Aiden Grace 28-08-97 189 Central District 14 Mitchell O'Neill 21-02-01 178 Norwood 16 James Rowe 17-09-99 173 Eagles 17 Luke Reynolds 09-01-95 188 Glenelg 18 Jez McLennan 07-09-00 184 Central District 19 Josh Ryan 17-04-96 195 West Adelaide 20 Lachie Hosie 25-02-97 189 Glenelg 21 Max Proud 14-02-92 192 Glenelg 22 Matthew Allen 18-10-97 193 Glenelg 23 Jack Heard 27-05-00 192 Norwood 25 Jackson Callow 11-06-02 195 Norwood 26 Harry Boyd 11-02-98 196 Norwood 27 Karl Finlay 14-07-01 193 North Adelaide 28 Liam McBean 25-08-94 202 Glenelg 29 William Coomblas 06-08-98 193 Sturt

VFL

# NAME SURNAME DOB HT CLUB 1 Dom Brew 23-01-97 180 Werribee 5 Callum Brown 27-04-98 178 Box Hill Hawks 6 Jack Watkins 18-12-00 178 North Melbourne 7 Sam Lowson 24-10-95 183 North Melbourne 8 Jack Henderson 01-10-99 177 Werribee 9 Louis Pinnuck 24-09-98 188 Werribee 10 Boyd Woodcock 05-03-00 177 Southport Sharks 11 Ben Jepson 10-10-01 184 Southport Sharks 12 Jacob Dawson 03-11-99 182 Southport Sharks 13 Kye Declase 15-10-96 195 Werribee 14 George Grey 31-01-01 183 Frankston 15 Trent Bianco 20-01-01 181 Footscray Bulldogs 17 Nick Hayes 11-08-94 190 Werribee 18 Roarke Smith 11-09-96 181 Port Melbourne 25 Lachlan Young 06-04-99 192 Carlton 26 Campbell Hustwaite 28-09-00 190 Casey Demons 27 Mitch White 10-04-96 189 Casey Demons 28 Ned Long 05-02-03 194 Collingwood 33 Tom Highmore 24-02-98 193 Port Melbourne 34 Hudson Garoni 25-08-00 195 Werribee 36 Nathan Cooper 30-08-97 195 Werribee 37 Brayden Crossley 16-08-99 199 Southport Sharks 39 Hugh Dixon 26-02-99 195 Southport Sharks EMERGENCY 2 Callum Porter 22-02-99 183 Box Hill Hawks



UMPIRES

FIELD: Jack Howard, Sam Morgan, Mitchell Scott. Emergency: Michael Sboro

BOUNDARY: Jake Creasey, Tobin Dolman, Taylor Dorsey, Anthony Laughton

GOAL: Braden Ford, James Rizio. Emergency: Bradley Hammer