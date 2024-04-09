Blake Howes in action during Opening Round on March 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

WITH another successful Gather Round done and dusted along with another taste of best 22 out of the way, we revert back to best 18 for the next two weeks.

This opens the door for all sorts of untried strategy as we navigate these unfamiliar waters before normality hits in round seven, when we lose the ability to drop off our low scores.

Therefore, moving forward, our trades need to focus on the usual focus points of cash generation and point production, but it's important we don't leave our team in a mess prior to round seven with an abundance of rookies on the ground. So, by all means, trade hard for the now, but keep an eye on the near future at the same time.

As far as the week that was, it was only a matter of time before 'Bont', Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $992,000) rewarded his faithful owners that paid top dollar at the start of the season with a round-high 149 in a dominant performance which included 35 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to the year which included scores of 84 and 91 the previous two weeks, Andrew Brayshaw (MID, $962,000) reminded everyone he is the real deal with a whopping 148 against Carlton from 38 disposals, seven marks and seven tackles, which like 'Bont', elevated his average to the more familiar, uber-premo 110+ territory.

MOST TRADED IN

Sam Clohesy (DEF, $253,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $851,000)

Charlie Comben (FWD, $387,000)

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $252,000)

Tristan Xerri (RUC, $753,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

James Jordon (MID/FWD, $566,000)

Blake Howes (DEF, $396,000)

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $755,000)

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $907,000)

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $590,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $494,000) +$72,000

Ryley Sanders (MID, $495,000) +$66,000

Mark Keane (DEF, $508,000) +$65,000

Oliver Dempsey (FWD, $490,000) +$64,000

Riley Bonner (MID, $659,000) +$60,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Jaeger O'Meara (MID, $495,000) -$65,000

Clayton Oliver (MID, $874,000) -$62,000

David Swallow (MID, $531,000) -$62,000

Jack Macrae (MID/FWD, $750,000) -$60,000

Nick Hind (DEF, $493,000) -$57,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Sam Clohesy (DEF, $253,000) -22

Charlie Comben (FWD, $387,000) -3

Max Ramsden (FWD, $235,000) 2

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $252,000) 4

Jeremy Sharp (MID, $494,000) 5

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Clayton Oliver (MID, $874,000) 153

Caleb Serong (MID, $1,049,000) 146

Tim English (RUC, $994,000) 145

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $750,000) 143

Darcy Parish (MID, $918,000) 142

STOCKS UP

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $851,000): The ball-winning Sun made a move to half-back on the weekend and it didn't stop him finding the pill on his way to 29 disposals and his second triple-figure score of the year with 102. He has a breakeven of 96 and is heading into a great match-up this weekend against the Hawks where a season high score is on the cards.

Sam Clohesy (DEF, $253,000): The 21-year-old debutant made the most of his opportunity in a tough debut against the Giants, collecting 22 disposals, taking an impressive nine marks and kicking a goal for 95. He played a whopping 92 per cent of the game and has a BE of -22 which reinforces why he is comfortably the most traded in player this week. The cherry on top was the post-match praise he received from coach Damien Hardwick.

Charlie Comben (FWD, $387,000): We got our first look at big Charlie playing down back and oh boy, it was impressive. He made his season debut in a tough match-up with the Lions and flourished in defence, taking eight marks to go with his 25 disposals for a score of 107. He is the third most traded in player and has a BE of -3 so his price is set to sky rocket over the coming weeks.

Harris Andrews and Charlie Comben in action during the R5 match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Adelaide Hills on April 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dayne Zorko (MID/FWD, $843,000): In a move that isn't for the faint hearted, the 35-year-old Lion is looking fit, and killing it. He is averaging 104 for the year on the back of last week's 111 against the Roos where he had 28 touches and eight marks, doing most of his work in a fruitful role across half-back. The soft tissue injury risk is always going to be there with Zorko, but with a BE of 83 and a lack of talent in the forward line, back-to-back rounds of best 18 is the ideal time to get some Zork on your fork.

Will Graham (DEF/MID, $252,000): I don't think many of us saw the 18-year-old spending so much time in the talented Suns midfield in his debut, but that's exactly what he did, attending 17 CBAs. He performed well despite playing just 66 per cent TOG with 17 disposals, two marks and three tackles for 63. He has a BE of -4 and if he can increase his playing time over the next few weeks he will make plenty of cash.

Will Graham in action during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

STOCKS DOWN

James Jordon (MID/FWD, $566,000): For the second week in a row the Swans recruit is the most popular player traded out. Despite a slightly disappointing average of 70, the former Dee has done his job, increasing in value by $112k since the start of the year and remaining in the team until his bye. Now is the right time to move him on with a BE of 66, a total he hasn't reached the past two weeks.

Massimo D'Ambrosio (DEF, $590,000): After scores of 94 and 96 in his first two games from 29 and 23 disposals respectively, the Hawk recruit quickly became a popular Fantasy target. Unfortunately for those who did, he hasn't got close to those heights again with scores of just 60 and 55 in his past two games. Alarmingly, his most recent performance coincided with a huge decrease in TOG where it dropped under 80 per cent for the first time this year to just 65.

Massimo D'Ambrosio in action during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Zac Williams (DEF, $526,000): Z Will's cash production is still moving in the right direction, albeit a little slower than predicted. He is averaging 68 and has a BE of 48 but there is growing concerns about his ability to finish games. The handbrake was on display once again against the Dockers with a last quarter that consisted of one kick, two handballs, seven points and an injury concern.

Blake Howes (DEF, $396,000): It's been a good ride with Howes, increasing in value at a far greater rate than expected. He has increased his price by $196k in five weeks but that has unfortunately slowed to a halt after scores of 23 and 30 the last two weeks which leaves him with a BE of 55. With plenty of downgrade options with low BEs available this week, he can certainly be moved on.

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $755,000): The Ruck Pig has been great in the red and white, averaging an impressive 91 with only one blemish below 90. He is one of the most traded out players this week due to his bye, but with a BE of just 80 and the fact he is getting the job done, I'm not sure I would be moving him on unless I was going to the top.

