The Suns are aware they must correct a trend that is hurting them early in the season

GOLD Coast took plenty of positives from Sunday's loss against Greater Western Sydney at Mount Barker, but the result continued a worrying early-season trend.

For the third time in four matches the Suns were badly beaten in the last quarter, and for the second straight time it cost them a chance of an upset victory.

The Giants kicked five goals to two, including the final three, in the fourth quarter to snuff out Gold Coast's strong challenge and run out 28-point victors.

Before that, the Western Bulldogs kicked four goals to one into a strong breeze just as the Suns looked like posing a threat, and in round one it was Adelaide pouring on five late goals to get within a kick.

In four matches, the Suns are an accumulative minus-50 in fourth quarters.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon following a light training session, co-captain Jarrod Witts said it was something the Suns were conscious of.

"It has been a trend and something we need to face," Witts said.

"We'll get a good look at where we broke down in our review. We'll take it as a lesson for now.

"It hasn't been great in the last few weeks, but we'll go to work on it."

Although the latter stages of Sunday's match left a sour taste in Gold Coast mouths, it was largely upside for a team that made seven changes to expose a heap of highly talented youth.

Witts was impressed with debutants Sam Clohesy, Ethan Read and Will Graham, saying he wasn't surprised they gelled so quickly.

"We went to work pretty hard after the Western Bulldogs game and the way we wanted to play, and our system and how that looked.

"We would have like to have done it for the four quarters, and need to get more consistent, but for the most part … you could see the system we're trying to implement.

"At the end of the day, you want to win. We gave ourselves a really good shot against a quality opposition. We'll take a lot out of it.

"We definitely took a step in the right direction, but you want to win. We were there to win, so in that sense it was disappointing."