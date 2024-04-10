Fremantle puts last week's dramatic defeat to Carlton behind it as it prepares for a tough test against Port Adelaide

Fremantle players leave the ground after their loss to Carlton at Adelaide Oval in R4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

JUSTIN Longmuir insists Fremantle has moved on from the controversial loss to Carlton during Gather Round, setting their sights firmly on a first win over Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval.

The dramatic fallout from the Dockers' first defeat of the season included calls for a "captain's challenge" system, whereby clubs would be allowed to contest contentious umpiring decisions through video reviews.

The suggestion came as the League conceded Matthew Cottrell's late mark, which led to the goal that put the Blues in front in the final minute, should not have been paid because it was touched by Fremantle defenders.

Another controversial free kick against Jordan Clark for dissent before the ball had returned to the centre circle gifted Matthew Kennedy a goal that ended any hopes of a Dockers triumph.

Debate has raged around the controversial finish in recent days but Longmuir said Fremantle is entirely focused on preparing for Saturday night's clash with fellow 3-1 side Port Adelaide.

The Dockers are winless in six previous clashes with the Power at Adelaide Oval.

"We've got a process that once my meeting's done on Monday we move on and look out the front window to focus on the team we're playing," Longmuir told reporters before training at Glenelg Oval on Wednesday.

"The players looked really switched on this morning, so that's a good sign.

"A lot gets made externally about maybe one moment or the last four minutes, but when you review the game you do it holistically.

"I thought we did a lot right in that (Carlton) game, which maybe got lost externally.

"But I thought our contest and the way we set the ground up was really strong ... so we take a lot of positives out of the game."

AFL football boss Laura Kane this week dismissed the "captain's challenge" idea and Longmuir didn't want to buy into the discussion.

"In this industry we jump at shadows until it becomes a theme. I'll just leave it alone," he said.

Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy is a chance to return from a knee injury against Port Adelaide but Michael Frederick (hamstring) will miss out.

Fellow forward Sam Switkowski (calf) is also in doubt, with Neil Erasmus shaping as a likely inclusion in attack.

Darcy has not played since round 18 last season, when an ankle injury cut short his 2023 campaign.

Longmuir confirmed the No.1 ruckman will initially be limited when he resumes his partnership with versatile star Luke Jackson.

"He'll take a little bit of time to build his fitness and get back to large ruck minutes like he has done for us in the past," Longmuir said.

"It will look a little bit different in the early stages, whether it's this week or next, but it gives us flexibility to use Luke (Jackson) in different roles."