THE AFL has informed clubs that it is likely to finalise the fixture times for rounds 16 to 23 in around a month's time.

The League's executive general manager of football Laura Kane spoke to club CEOs on Thursday, where it was relayed that the next round of fixture details is planned to be released around round nine.

However, it's understood the AFL will only release dates through until round 23 in its next batch of confirmed timings and currently plans to leave the final weekend of games in round 24 as a floating fixture.

The League announced the full 24-round slate of games in November last year, but as part of its staggered fixture release only confirmed dates and timings of those matches through until round 15. This allows the AFL more flexibility as it aims to better schedule blockbuster games in primetime slots late in the year.

It means the final nine rounds of games don't currently have official times or dates, despite having the venues and match-ups decided, but it's now expected those details will be ironed out over the next month.

The round 16 games, the first to not include confirmed timings and dates, are due to take place on the week commencing June 24.

This year's fixture was the first to include an 'Opening Round', featuring another weekend of games before round one, with all four matches played in either New South Wales or Queensland.