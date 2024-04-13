SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Coburg's VFL side at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon
Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy wunderkind Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have been named in the Academy squad.
>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v COBURG VFL LIVE FROM 1pm AEST BELOW
Top talents Sid Draper and Finn O'Sullivan, who are both among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury.
Saturday's game at Ikon Park will be the first of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. They will also take on VFL team Footscray in Melbourne on the weekend of April 27-28.
Entry to Ikon Park is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 1pm AEST.
AFL Academy Boys squad
*Denotes injured and won’t play
|
#
|
NAME
|
SURNAME
|
HT
|
STATE LEAGUE CLUB
|
COMMUNITY
|
1*
|
Sid
|
Draper
|
182
|
South Adelaide
|
Willunga
|
2
|
Levi
|
Ashcroft
|
179
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton
|
3
|
Ben
|
Camporeale
|
186
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton Districts
|
4
|
Lucas
|
Camporeale
|
185
|
Glenelg
|
Brighton Districts
|
5*
|
Malakai
|
Champion
|
172
|
Subiaco
|
Mines Rovers
|
6*
|
Archer
|
Day-Wicks
|
186
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
7*
|
Xavier
|
Lindsay
|
183
|
Gippsland Power
|
Leongatha
|
8
|
Leonardo
|
Lombard
|
178
|
Gold Coast Suns Academy
|
Broadbeach
|
9
|
Sam
|
Marshall
|
185
|
Brisbane Lions Academy
|
Old Melburnians
|
10
|
Ricky
|
Mentha
|
178
|
Northern Territory Academy
|
Morwell
|
11
|
Christian
|
Moraes
|
183
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Knox
|
12
|
Jagga
|
Smith
|
181
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Richmond
|
14
|
Jayden
|
Nguyen
|
177
|
Calder Cannons
|
Aberfeldie
|
20*
|
Bo
|
Allan
|
191
|
Peel Thunder
|
Halls Head
|
21
|
Joel
|
Cochran
|
195
|
Sydney Swans Academy
|
UNSW Eastern
|
22*
|
Jonty
|
Faull
|
195
|
GWV Rebels
|
Redan
|
23
|
Tom
|
Gross
|
181
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Old Trinity
|
24
|
Harvey
|
Langford
|
190
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Mount Martha
|
25
|
Noah
|
Mraz
|
198
|
Dandenong Stingrays
|
Narre North Foxes
|
26
|
Harry
|
O'Farrell
|
196
|
Calder Cannons
|
Maribyrnong Park
|
27*
|
Finn
|
O'Sullivan
|
182
|
Oakleigh Chargers
|
Koroit
|
28
|
Jobe
|
Shanahan
|
194
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Moama
|
29
|
Josh
|
Smillie
|
194
|
Eastern Ranges
|
Park Orchards
|
30
|
Luke
|
Trainor
|
194
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Old Brighton
|
31
|
Taj
|
Hotton
|
182
|
Sandringham Dragons
|
Hampton Rovers
|
32
|
Tobie
|
Travaglia
|
187
|
Bendigo Pioneers
|
Sandhurst
|
33
|
Oliver
|
Dean
|
201
|
Tasmania Devils
|
North Launceston
|
34*
|
Sam
|
Lalor
|
180
|
GWV Rebels
|
Bacchus Marsh
|
39
|
Jack
|
Whitlock
|
200
|
Murray Bushrangers
|
Shepparton
|
40
|
Tyler
|
Welsh
|
191
|
Adelaide
|
Henley
Coburg VFL squad
|#
|NAME
|SURNAME
|1
|Luke
|Bailey
|3
|Tom
|McKenzie
|5
|Hugo
|Bromell
|7
|Josh
|D'Intinosante
|9
|Ryan
|Sturgess
|11
|Braedyn
|Gillard
|15
|Ingo
|Dammersmith
|16
|Will
|Bella
|17
|Liam
|Serong
|18
|Joel
|Trudgeon
|22
|Henry
|Brown
|24
|Max
|Kennedy
|25
|Lachlan
|Walker
|26
|Kyle
|Weigtman
|27
|Dylan
|Laurie
|29
|Cooper
|Keogh
|30
|Sam
|Grant
|32
|Ben
|Rigoni
|33
|Donovan
|Toohey
|34
|George
|Belcher
|35
|Ben
|Thomson
|37
|Rhys
|Galvin
|38
|Deacon
|Kalpakis
|40
|Caleb
|Erns
|44
|Angus
|Murray