The best talent from this year's draft crop will be on show at Ikon Park on Saturday

Josh Smillie, Tyler Welsh and Levi Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Coburg's VFL side at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon

Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy wunderkind Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have been named in the Academy squad.

>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v COBURG VFL LIVE FROM 1pm AEST BELOW

Top talents Sid Draper and Finn O'Sullivan, who are both among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury.

Saturday's game at Ikon Park will be the first of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. They will also take on VFL team Footscray in Melbourne on the weekend of April 27-28.

Entry to Ikon Park is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 1pm AEST.

AFL Academy Boys squad

*Denotes injured and won’t play

# NAME SURNAME HT STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY

CLUB 1* Sid Draper 182 South Adelaide Willunga 2 Levi Ashcroft 179 Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton

Grammarians 3 Ben Camporeale 186 Glenelg Brighton Districts

& Old Scholars 4 Lucas Camporeale 185 Glenelg Brighton Districts

& Old Scholars 5* Malakai Champion 172 Subiaco Mines Rovers 6* Archer Day-Wicks 186 Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 7* Xavier Lindsay 183 Gippsland Power Leongatha 8 Leonardo Lombard 178 Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach 9 Sam Marshall 185 Brisbane Lions Academy

Sandringham Dragons Old Melburnians 10 Ricky Mentha 178 Northern Territory Academy

Gippsland Power Morwell 11 Christian Moraes 183 Eastern Ranges Knox 12 Jagga Smith 181 Oakleigh Chargers Richmond 14 Jayden Nguyen 177 Calder Cannons Aberfeldie 20* Bo Allan 191 Peel Thunder Halls Head 21 Joel Cochran 195 Sydney Swans Academy UNSW Eastern

Suburbs Bulldogs 22* Jonty Faull 195 GWV Rebels Redan 23 Tom Gross 181 Oakleigh Chargers Old Trinity

Grammarians 24 Harvey Langford 190 Dandenong Stingrays Mount Martha 25 Noah Mraz 198 Dandenong Stingrays Narre North Foxes 26 Harry O'Farrell 196 Calder Cannons Maribyrnong Park 27* Finn O'Sullivan 182 Oakleigh Chargers Koroit 28 Jobe Shanahan 194 Bendigo Pioneers Moama 29 Josh Smillie 194 Eastern Ranges Park Orchards 30 Luke Trainor 194 Sandringham Dragons Old Brighton

Grammarians 31 Taj Hotton 182 Sandringham Dragons Hampton Rovers 32 Tobie Travaglia 187 Bendigo Pioneers Sandhurst 33 Oliver Dean 201 Tasmania Devils North Launceston 34* Sam Lalor 180 GWV Rebels Bacchus Marsh 39 Jack Whitlock 200 Murray Bushrangers Shepparton 40 Tyler Welsh 191 Adelaide Henley

Coburg VFL squad