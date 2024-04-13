Josh Smillie, Tyler Welsh and Levi Ashcroft. Pictures: AFL Photos

SOME of the top prospects in this year's AFL Draft crop will be on display when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Coburg's VFL side at Ikon Park on Saturday afternoon

Midfield stars Jagga Smith, Josh Smillie, Levi Ashcroft and Christian Moraes, Gold Coast Academy wunderkind Leo Lombard and father-son prospects Tyler Welsh (Adelaide) and Ben and Lucas Camporeale (Carlton) have been named in the Academy squad. 

>> WATCH THE AFL ACADEMY BOYS v COBURG VFL LIVE FROM 1pm AEST BELOW

Top talents Sid Draper and Finn O'Sullivan, who are both among the early contenders to be the No.1 selection at this year's draft, won't play due to injury. 

Saturday's game at Ikon Park will be the first of two matches the Academy squad will play as the Australia U18 team this month. They will also take on VFL team Footscray in Melbourne on the weekend of April 27-28. 

Entry to Ikon Park is free for all spectators for Saturday's game, which starts at 1pm AEST. 

AFL Academy Boys squad

*Denotes injured and won’t play

#

NAME

SURNAME

HT

STATE LEAGUE CLUB

COMMUNITY
CLUB

1*

Sid

Draper

182

South Adelaide

Willunga

2

Levi

Ashcroft

179

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton
Grammarians

3

Ben

Camporeale

186

Glenelg

Brighton Districts
& Old Scholars

4

Lucas

Camporeale

185

Glenelg

Brighton Districts
& Old Scholars

5*

Malakai

Champion

172

Subiaco

Mines Rovers

6*

Archer

Day-Wicks

186

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

7*

Xavier

Lindsay

183

Gippsland Power

Leongatha

8

Leonardo

Lombard

178

Gold Coast Suns Academy

Broadbeach

9

Sam

Marshall

185

Brisbane Lions Academy
Sandringham Dragons

Old Melburnians

10

Ricky

Mentha

178

Northern Territory Academy
Gippsland Power

Morwell

11

Christian

Moraes

183

Eastern Ranges

Knox

12

Jagga

Smith

181

Oakleigh Chargers

Richmond

14

Jayden

Nguyen

177

Calder Cannons

Aberfeldie

20*

Bo

Allan

191

Peel Thunder

Halls Head

21

Joel

Cochran

195

Sydney Swans Academy

UNSW Eastern
Suburbs Bulldogs

22*

Jonty

Faull

195

GWV Rebels

Redan

23

Tom

Gross

181

Oakleigh Chargers

Old Trinity
Grammarians

24

Harvey

Langford

190

Dandenong Stingrays

Mount Martha

25

Noah

Mraz

198

Dandenong Stingrays

Narre North Foxes

26

Harry

O'Farrell

196

Calder Cannons

Maribyrnong Park

27*

Finn

O'Sullivan

182

Oakleigh Chargers

Koroit

28

Jobe

Shanahan

194

Bendigo Pioneers

Moama

29

Josh

Smillie

194

Eastern Ranges

Park Orchards

30

Luke

Trainor

194

Sandringham Dragons

Old Brighton
Grammarians

31

Taj

Hotton

182

Sandringham Dragons

Hampton Rovers

32

Tobie

Travaglia

187

Bendigo Pioneers

Sandhurst

33

Oliver

Dean

201

Tasmania Devils

North Launceston

34*

Sam

Lalor

180

GWV Rebels

Bacchus Marsh

39

Jack

Whitlock

200

Murray Bushrangers

Shepparton

40

Tyler

Welsh

191

Adelaide

Henley

 

Coburg VFL squad

# NAME SURNAME
1 Luke Bailey
3 Tom McKenzie
5 Hugo Bromell
7 Josh D'Intinosante
9 Ryan Sturgess
11 Braedyn Gillard
15 Ingo Dammersmith
16 Will Bella
17 Liam Serong
18 Joel Trudgeon
22 Henry Brown
24 Max Kennedy
25 Lachlan Walker
26 Kyle Weigtman
27 Dylan Laurie
29 Cooper Keogh
30 Sam Grant
32 Ben Rigoni
33 Donovan Toohey
34 George Belcher
35 Ben Thomson
37 Rhys Galvin
38 Deacon Kalpakis
40 Caleb Erns
44 Angus Murray