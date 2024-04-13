Matthew Nicks has spoken of his delight after the Crows' incredible win over the Blues

Mark Keane and Mitch Hinge celebrate Adelaide's win over Carlton in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE coach Matthew Nicks was proud of his side after its stunning two-point upset win over Carlton on Saturday.

The Crows kicked the last three goals of the game in the twilight clash at Marvel Stadium to claim their first win of the season, ending Carlton's unbeaten start to 2024.

Carlton had won nine games since the start of last season by 10 points or less.

This was the Blues' first loss by less than a goal since the Magpies broke their hearts by one point in round 23, 2022 – denying them a finals berth.

By contrast, Adelaide had lost five out of six games last season that were decided by six points or less, including Sydney's controversial one-point win that also cost them a finals berth.

They also opened this season with a six-point loss to Gold Coast.

Substitute Sam Berry came on in the last quarter for Crows and was mighty, racking up nine disposals, an impressive fend off and the match-winning goal.

"It's amazing what one kick can do to a changeroom," Nicks said.

"I'm really proud of the grit they showed. We dug deep (and we) got so many areas of our game right in those key moments.

"Not only a win on the road, but a close one on the road - a couple of things we haven't done. It's a great result ... it means a lot."

Nicks deadpanned that Berry had a "reasonable impact".

He also hailed key defenders Jordon Butts and Mark Keane, who battled through soreness late in the game.

The Blues lost both Adam Saad in the second quarter and fellow defender Mitch McGovern in the frenetic final term to hamstring injuries.

"We're bitterly disappointed. We haven't felt this way for a while," coach Michael Voss said.

"We had two or three, four (moments) that we'd like back.

"Overall, I didn't think we defended well enough across the night. That was the main thing."