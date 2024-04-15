Can coaches look to double downgrade for the last of the early bye rounds?

Colby McKercher and Tom Atkins in action during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ROUND five was a leveller for Fantasy coaches. Not only did a few premium players dish up scores well below their usual output, coaches have had to pivot some of their thinking due to how their cash cows performed.

Rookies are the backbone of Fantasy Classic teams. They are the catalyst for team value increasing as we aim to improve our teams.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Over the weekend we saw Colby McKercher injured early in the game and subbed out on two points. Fellow Tasmanian Ryley Sanders was left stranded on 39 points when he was sent to the back of the interchange bench. Harvey Gallagher (29) and Jhye Clark (2) were other cash cows whose cash generation has now stunted.

On the other hand, we saw some fantastic performances from the most popular player traded in last week, Sam Clohesy who racked up 94 points and his team mate Will Graham who will be a highly targeted played following his 104 point game.

Will Graham tackles Finn Maginness during the match between Gold Coast and Hawthorn at People First Stadium in R5, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A double downgrade could be on the cards this week.

The Traders chat through the pressing issues ahead of round six, including the cash cows to buy and sell, under-priced options to consider while answering plenty of your questions.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

In this episode …

0:30 - Warnie ate the elephant is is now 100 points ahead of Calvin.

3:45 - Harry Sheezel's 159 is celebrated.

6:15 - Roy isn't happy about selecting Andrew Brayshaw this week.

9:15 - Round five brought about some Fantasy horror stories.

14:00 - Will Graham gets the five votes in the Cash Cow of the Year.

18:00 - Calvin shares his personal experience in regards to Colby McKercher's bruised sternum.

22:10 - Possible dual-position players that will come into the game after this week are discussed.

27:00 - Is this the week of the double downgrade?

31:30 - How many Roos are too many as Blake Drury and Bigoa Nyuon put up their hands as cash cows.

35:50 - Sam Walsh is a great pick this week.

43:00 - Most traded and The Traders' current trade plans.

45:00 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on Twitter, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

50:20 - Should we trade Tom Green or Caleb Serong?

54:50 - Can Jordan Dawson go?

58:10 - Who goes out of Zac Fisher and Zac Williams?

Get AFL Fantasy updates from The Traders in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.