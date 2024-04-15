The coaches' votes are in for the round five games

Jeremy Cameron is tackled by Zac Fisher during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron has jumped into the top 10 in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award after his dominant performance on Sunday.

Cameron had 21 disposals and kicked six goals as the Cats stayed unbeaten with a 75-point thrashing of North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

The forward collected 10 votes to move into seventh on the leaderboard on 22.

Sydney star Isaac Heeney (41) remains well ahead at the top, with Melbourne duo Christian Petracca (25) and Max Gawn (24), plus Port Adelaide gun Connor Rozee (24), behind him.

Cameron's 10-vote performance was one of six in round five.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner, Essendon's Sam Durham, Fremantle's Alex Pearce, Gold Coast's Noah Anderson and West Coast's Elliot Yeo were all given the perfect 10.

Carlton superstar Sam Walsh's strong return saw him land nine votes in the Blues' loss to Adelaide, with Izak Rankine also earning nine.

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Cameron Rayner (BL)

6 Josh Dunkley (BL)

5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

4 Ryan Lester (BL)

3 Max Gawn (MELB)

2 Harris Andrews (BL)

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Samuel Durham (ESS)

6 Xavier Duursma (ESS)

4 Mason Redman (ESS)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

2 Harrison Jones (ESS)

2 Kyle Langford (ESS)

1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)

1 Taylor Duryea (WB)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

8 Lachie Ash (GWS)

8 Rowan Marshall (STK)

5 Bradley Hill (STK)

3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

3 Jack Steele (STK)

2 Jack Buckley (GWS)

1 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

Carlton v Adelaide

9 Sam Walsh (CARL)

9 Izak Rankine (ADEL)

5 Taylor Walker (ADEL)

3 Jake Soligo (ADEL)

2 Ben Keays (ADEL)

1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)

1 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

5 Ben King (GCFC)

4 Sam Collins (GCFC)

4 Sam Flanders (GCFC)

3 Touk Miller (GCFC)

2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

2 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Alex Pearce (FRE)

6 Luke Ryan (FRE)

5 Dan Houston (PORT)

4 Josh Treacy (FRE)

3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

8 Jack Bowes (GEEL)

3 Brad Close (GEEL)

3 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)

2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

1 Max Holmes (GEEL)

West Coast v Richmond

10 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

8 Jake Waterman (WCE)

6 Tim Kelly (WCE)

4 Harley Reid (WCE)

1 Shai Bolton (RICH)

1 Liam Duggan (WCE)

LEADERBOARD

41 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

25 Christian Petracca (MELB)

24 Max Gawn (MELB)

24 Connor Rozee (PORT)

23 Harry McKay (CARL)

23 Caleb Serong (FRE)

22 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

21 Tom Green (GWS)

21 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

20 Errol Gulden (SYD)

20 Gryan Miers (GEEL)

19 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

19 Shai Bolton (RICH)

19 Zak Butters (PORT)

19 Alex Pearce (FRE)

18 Jack Steele (STK)

17 Zach Merrett (ESS)

17 Lachie Neale (BL)

17 Luke Ryan (FRE)

16 Josh Dunkley (BL)

16 Luke Jackson (FRE)

16 Elliot Yeo (WCE)