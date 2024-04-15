Jeremy Cameron is tackled by Zac Fisher during the match between Geelong and North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Jeremy Cameron has jumped into the top 10 in the AFL Coaches Association's Champion Player Award after his dominant performance on Sunday.

Cameron had 21 disposals and kicked six goals as the Cats stayed unbeaten with a 75-point thrashing of North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium.

The forward collected 10 votes to move into seventh on the leaderboard on 22.

Sydney star Isaac Heeney (41) remains well ahead at the top, with Melbourne duo Christian Petracca (25) and Max Gawn (24), plus Port Adelaide gun Connor Rozee (24), behind him.

Cameron's 10-vote performance was one of six in round five.

Brisbane's Cam Rayner, Essendon's Sam Durham, Fremantle's Alex Pearce, Gold Coast's Noah Anderson and West Coast's Elliot Yeo were all given the perfect 10.

Carlton superstar Sam Walsh's strong return saw him land nine votes in the Blues' loss to Adelaide, with Izak Rankine also earning nine.

Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Cameron Rayner (BL)
6 Josh Dunkley (BL)
5 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
4 Ryan Lester (BL)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
2 Harris Andrews (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:36

    Gawn-Petracca combo conjures early gold

    Max Gawn and Christian Petracca combine superbly before Alex Neal-Bullen bounces through a beauty

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Dee blow as luckless Salem subbed with hammy

    Melbourne cops a worrying injury headache in the first term with Christian Salem forced out of the game after hurting his hamstring

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Cameron pinged for dangerous tackle on ex-teammate

    Charlie Cameron gets penalised after this dumping tackle on Jake Lever

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Fletcher fetches another as Lions look primed

    Jaspa Fletcher finishes with poise as Brisbane continues its impressive run

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Hugh’s there for sneaky soccer special

    Brisbane looks in complete control as Hugh McCluggage pops up for a crafty goal off the deck

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Charlie picks Clarry’s pocket in coldest of goals

    Charlie Cameron swoops in to intercept Clayton Oliver’s handball before making him pay with a sizzling snap

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Bailey and Cameron show off their insane wheels

    Zac Bailey and Charlie Cameron pile on more pain with these mesmerising majors in the final term

    AFL
  • 00:32

    Lion taunts Petty as rivalry comes to life

    Noah Answerth mocks Harrison Petty with a crying motion after missing a set shot

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Melbourne v Brisbane

    The Demons and Lions clash in round five

    AFL
  • 04:09

    Full post-match, R5: Demons

    Watch Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Brisbane

    AFL
  • 06:42

    Full post-match, R5: Lions

    Watch Brisbane’s press conference after round five’s match against Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:06

    Mini-Match: Melbourne v Brisbane

    Extended highlights of the Demons and Lions clash in round five

    AFL

Western Bulldogs v Essendon

10 Samuel Durham (ESS)
6 Xavier Duursma (ESS)
4 Mason Redman (ESS)
4 Zach Merrett (ESS)
2 Harrison Jones (ESS)
2 Kyle Langford (ESS)
1 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (WB)
1 Taylor Duryea (WB)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:34

    Ugle-Hagan needs just one hand to land cool catch

    Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kicks off his 50th game in style with this cracking mark and finish

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Bont causes chaos before West does the rest

    Marcus Bontempelli makes the Bombers nervous right in front of goal before Rhylee West pops up for a clever soccer

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Sizzling Stringer snap gets Bombers buzzing

    Jake Stringer nails this ridiculous shot on his wrong foot to swing the momentum Essendon’s way

    AFL
  • 00:52

    Jake’s awkward celebration after Langford takes advantage

    Kyle Langford opts to convert the easiest of goals himself with Jake Stringer demanding the footy in the goalsquare

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Gresham generates gold as Bombers take control

    Jade Gresham finishes with absolute class as Essendon continues to extend its impressive lead

    AFL
  • 00:28

    Duursma delivers trademark bow and arrow to provide icing

    Bombers recruit Xavier Duursma unleashes his famous celebration as his side pulls away

    AFL
  • 06:16

    Highlights: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    The Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round five

    AFL
  • 11:30

    Full post-match, R5: Bulldogs

    Watch Western Bulldogs’ press conference after round five’s match against Essendon

    AFL
  • 08:16

    Full post-match, R5: Bombers

    Watch Essendon’s press conference after round five’s match against Western Bulldogs

    AFL
  • 14:24

    Mini-Match: Western Bulldogs v Essendon

    Extended highlights of the Bulldogs and Bombers clash in round five

    AFL

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

8 Lachie Ash (GWS)
8 Rowan Marshall (STK)
5 Bradley Hill (STK)
3 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
3 Jack Steele (STK)
2 Jack Buckley (GWS)
1 Harry Himmelberg (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Giants star Taylor stretchered off after sickening clash

    GWS star Sam Taylor required medical attention at Manuka Oval after this nasty collision

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Green wows crowd with crafty checkside

    Tom Green conjures a dazzling goal right out of the contest

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Owens goes from hero to zero, then back to hero

    Mitch Owens takes a beautiful speccy before gifting the Giants a goal, only to earn one himself moments later

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Hill cuts through and nails a beauty

    Brad Hill bursts through the pack and collects with poise before drilling a team-lifting goal

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Giant concern for Coniglio with worrying injury

    Stephen Coniglio is assisted off the ground after an injury he suffered in a tackle from Mitch Owens

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Silky Sinclair cleverly dribbles one home

    Jack Sinclair kicks a brilliant dribbling goal after a great team play

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Caminiti's late double sets up grandstand finish

    Anthony Caminiti lands two huge goals to bring the Saints within a point after trailing all afternoon

    AFL
  • 06:20

    Highlights: GWS v St Kilda

    The Giants and Saints clash in round five

    AFL
  • 03:16

    Last two mins: Brave mark sees Giants deny Saints in thriller

    The thrilling final moments between GWS and St Kilda in round five

    AFL
  • 14:00

    Full post-match, R5: Giants

    Watch GWS’s press conference after round five’s match against St Kilda

    AFL
  • 08:48

    Full post-match, R5: Saints

    Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round five’s match against GWS

    AFL
  • 14:02

    Mini-Match: GWS v St Kilda

    Extended highlights of the Giants and Saints clash in round five

    AFL

Carlton v Adelaide

9 Sam Walsh (CARL)
9 Izak Rankine (ADEL)
5 Taylor Walker (ADEL)
3 Jake Soligo (ADEL)
2 Ben Keays (ADEL)
1 Mitchell Hinge (ADEL)
1 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:29

    Keays cooking dangerously hot with two early goals

    Adelaide's Ben Keays has two goals halfway through the first quarter

    AFL
  • 00:15

    Pittonet delivers magic from the ruck

    Carlton's Marc Pittonet kicks a scrappy goal from the ruck contest

    AFL
  • 00:23

    Blue blow with Saad's day over

    Carlton's Adam Saad exits from the game with a hamstring injury

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Durdin gets Blues faithful buzzing after running beauty

    Carlton's Corey Durdin hits the scoreboard with a brilliant goal in the second term

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Rankine gets crafty with superb finish

    Adelaide's Izak Rankine goals early in third term with a beauty

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Is Crouch in hot water after this bump?

    Adelaide's Matt Crouch could be in trouble after a high bump on Carlton's Jack Carroll

    AFL
  • 00:27

    King Charles takes over Marvel with massive goal

    Carlton's Charlie Curnow steps up in the final term with a big-time goal

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Super sub Berry stuns Blues with epic match-winner

    Adelaide's Sam Berry conjures a brilliant goal deep into the final term to propel his side over the line

    AFL
  • 03:57

    Last two mins: Crows upset Blues thanks to super sub's super goal

    The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Carlton in round five

    AFL
  • 06:43

    Highlights: Carlton v Adelaide

    The Blues and Crows clash in round five

    AFL
  • 08:39

    Full post-match, R5: Crows

    Watch Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 10:54

    Full post-match, R5: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round five’s match against Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:51

    Mini Match: Carlton vs Adelaide

    Extended highlights of the Blues and Crows clash in round five

    AFL

Gold Coast v Hawthorn

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
5 Ben King (GCFC)
4 Sam Collins (GCFC)
4 Sam Flanders (GCFC)
3 Touk Miller (GCFC)
2 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
2 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:30

    Suns start hot with goals through young duo

    Gold Coast's Ethan Read and Malcolm Rosas jnr hit the scoreboard early

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Crafty Clohesy snaps a beauty

    Gold Coast youngster Sam Clohesy kicks a ripping goal from the boundary

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Clohesy keeps cooking with another stunner

    Sam Clohesy continues to impress with a beautiful goal from 50m out

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Ginnivan darts one through the middle with class

    Jack Ginnivan breathes some life into the Hawks with a terrific snap from 30m out

    AFL
  • 00:37

    No Roses for Rosas with night over following hammy

    The Suns suffer a blow with Malcolm Rosas jnr subbed out of the game after succumbing to a hamstring injury

    AFL
  • 00:20

    Read channels inner Ronaldo in superb reflex goal

    Suns youngster Ethan Read nails a brilliant soccer major in the third term

    AFL
  • 00:46

    Super sub Swallow arrives to party late with hat-trick

    Suns veteran David Swallow lands three goals in the fourth term after coming on as the sub

    AFL
  • 06:15

    Highlights: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    The Suns and Hawks clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:26

    Full post-match, R5: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against Hawthorn

    AFL
  • 04:51

    Full post-match, R5: Hawks

    Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round five’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 14:09

    Mini Match: Gold Coast v Hawthorn

    Extended highlights of the Suns and Hawks clash in round five

    AFL

Port Adelaide v Fremantle

10 Alex Pearce (FRE)
6 Luke Ryan (FRE)
5 Dan Houston (PORT)
4 Josh Treacy (FRE)
3 Aliir Aliir (PORT)
2 Caleb Serong (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:39

    Charlie clunk flicks on Power mode

    Charlie Dixon gets his side up and about after reeling in a strong mark in the goalsquare

    AFL
  • 01:00

    Treacy turns up the heat with trio of goals

    Josh Treacy catches fire in the second term to swing the momentum Fremantle’s way

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Electrifying Power tackles get Adelaide Oval buzzing

    A pair of team-lifting tackles from Ivan Soldo and Lachie Jones raise the noise level amongst the home crowd

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Bergman bursts onto scene with cracking bomb

    Miles Bergman breaks the deadlock with a stunning rocket from outside 50

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Butters bobs up from nowhere to strike pure gold

    Zak Butters reads the spillage to perfection and nails a crucial goal for his side

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Brayshaw buries beauty as Dockers dare to dream

    Andrew Brayshaw makes something out of nothing as Fremantle inches closer to a huge upset victory

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Hot Butters comes charging in, catches Banfield high

    Zak Butters bursts towards the contest like a freight train and collects Bailey Banfield in the process

    AFL
  • 03:50

    Last two mins: Port hold off Freo in frenetic finish

    The thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Fremantle in round five

    AFL
  • 06:30

    Highlights: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    The Power and Dockers clash in round five

    AFL
  • 07:44

    Full post-match, R5: Power

    Watch Port Adelaide’s press conference after round five’s match against Fremantle

    AFL
  • 06:25

    Full post-match, R5: Dockers

    Watch Fremantle’s press conference after round five’s match against Port Adelaide

    AFL
  • 14:43

    Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Fremantle

    Extended highlights of the Power and Dockers clash in round five

    AFL

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
8 Jack Bowes (GEEL)
3 Brad Close (GEEL)
3 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
3 Tom Stewart (GEEL)
2 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
1 Max Holmes (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:33

    Stengle slips them with a slick step and snaps truly

    Tyson Stengle nails a great snap goal after creating some space in heavy traffic

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Young Roo elated after first AFL goal

    Blake Drury nails his first major in the big league and celebrates with teammates

    AFL
  • 00:24

    Roo blow as young gun subbed with hurt ribs

    Colby McKercher is sidelined with a potential rib injury after this incident with Jeremy Cameron

    AFL
  • 00:37

    Holmes closes the deal after Parfitt pressure

    Max Holmes produces a brilliant snap after Brandan Parfitt tackles and turns the ball over

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Jezza unloads missile from the arc

    Jeremy Cameron continues to dominate with a huge goal from long range after only a few steps

    AFL
  • 00:25

    Dempsey's MOTY contender just out of reach

    Oliver Dempsey almost takes Mark of the Year in this spectacular attempt, only to drop it at the last second

    AFL
  • 02:21

    Jezza's day out sees him bagging six

    Jeremy Cameron dominates the afternoon at GMHBA Stadium with an impressive six goals

    AFL
  • 11:52

    Full post-match, R5: Kangaroos

    Watch North Melbourne’s press conference after round five’s match against Geelong

    AFL
  • 06:24

    Highlights: Geelong v North Melbourne

    The Cats and Kangaroos clash in round five

    AFL
  • 06:36

    Full post-match, R5: Cats

    Watch Geelong’s press conference after round five’s match against North Melbourne

    AFL
  • 14:16

    Min-Match: Geelong vs North Melbourne

    Extended highlights of the Cats and Kangaroos clash in round five

    AFL

West Coast v Richmond

10 Elliot Yeo (WCE)
8 Jake Waterman (WCE)
6 Tim Kelly (WCE)
4 Harley Reid (WCE)
1 Shai Bolton (RICH)
1 Liam Duggan (WCE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:41

    Shai saves the day after Rioli's goal-line blunder

    Shai Bolton swoops and converts with class after Maurice Rioli jnr has his snap smothered in the goalsquare

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Vlastuin goes vertical with massive pack speccy

    Nick Vlastuin takes a cracking high-flying grab for an early MOTY contender

    AFL
  • 00:50

    Reid's ripping snap sends home crowd wild

    Harley Reid drills a superb snap on the run to bring West Coast back into the contest

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Petruccelle's running dart a thing of beauty

    Jack Petruccelle runs towards 50 and finishes sublimely as West Coast runs hot

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Rioli's fantastic flash brings timely Tiger delight

    Maurice Rioli jnr bursts through the contest at pace and finishes in style

    AFL
  • 00:39

    Yeo's cracking finish continues Eagles' big day

    Elliot Yeo collects in traffic and nails a terrific major off a step

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Is Yeo in hot water for this tackle?

    Elliot Yeo is penalised for a dangerous tackle on Nick Vlastuin in the final term

    AFL
  • 06:21

    Highlights: West Coast v Richmond

    The Eagles and Tigers clash in round five

    AFL
  • 01:58

    Waterman's lethal six propels Eagles to breakthrough victory

    Jake Waterman boots a career-high six goals to lead West Coast to its first win of the season

    AFL
  • 06:50

    Full post-match, R5: Eagles

    Watch West Coast’s press conference after round five’s match against Richmond

    AFL
  • 08:22

    Full post-match, R5: Tigers

    Watch Richmond’s press conference after round five’s match against West Coast

    AFL
  • 14:51

    Mini-Match: West Coast v Richmond

    Extended highlights of the Eagles and Tigers clash in round five

    AFL

LEADERBOARD

41 Isaac Heeney (SYD)
25 Christian Petracca (MELB)
24 Max Gawn (MELB)
24 Connor Rozee (PORT)
23 Harry McKay (CARL)
23 Caleb Serong (FRE)
22 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
21 Tom Green (GWS)
21 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
20 Errol Gulden (SYD)
20 Gryan Miers (GEEL)
19 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
19 Shai Bolton (RICH)
19 Zak Butters (PORT)
19 Alex Pearce (FRE)
18 Jack Steele (STK)
17 Zach Merrett (ESS)
17 Lachie Neale (BL)
17 Luke Ryan (FRE)
16 Josh Dunkley (BL)
16 Luke Jackson (FRE)
16 Elliot Yeo (WCE)