L-R: Jamarra Ugle-Hagan, Max King, Caleb Daniel. Pictures: AFL Photos

STAR forward Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will miss Thursday night's clash against St Kilda, while All-Australian Caleb Daniel has again been overlooked by coach Luke Beveridge.

The Saints will be without their own key forward, with Max King a confirmed out due to a knee injury, with Zak Jones coming back into the side.

Ugle-Hagan will miss the clash at Marvel Stadium for personal reasons, opening the door for Rory Lobb to return after he'd been relegated to the VFL in recent weeks.

Riley Garcia and James Harmes have also returned for the Dogs, with Tom Liberatore (concussion protocols) and Oskar Baker both missing out.

There's again no room for Daniel, who picked up 26 disposals in the VFL last week and will again play in the twos for Footscray.

King injured his knee against Greater Western Sydney last week and has been replaced by Jones, who picked up 31 disposals and five clearances in the VFL last week.

Both clubs have a 2-3 record after five rounds.

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

St Kilda v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: Z.Jones

Out: M.King (knee)

R5 sub: Hugo Garcia

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: R.Lobb, R.Garcia, J.Harmes

Out: J.Ugle-Hagan (personal reason), T.Liberatore (concussion protocols), O.Baker (omitted)

R5 sub: Bailey Dale