CARLTON faces a brutal round of games through the mid-season bye rounds, while Melbourne has a chance to continue climbing the ladder thanks to a favourable schedule of games in the next month.
The Blues have endured a tricky run of fixtures so far in 2024, with five of their past six opponents now sitting in the top eight.
Amid a lengthy injury list, they have done well to get to a 7-4 win-loss record record to sit eighth on the ladder ahead of round 12.
Things get no easier in the coming month, with Michael Voss's side to take on Port Adelaide (third) and Essendon (second) before its bye in round 14, with Geelong (sixth) straight after it.
That three-game stretch sees the Blues' opponents hold an average ladder position of 3.7, which is the toughest of any club over the next month.
The next most difficult runs are for Greater Western Sydney (6) and Sydney (7.7).
After their bye in round 12, the Giants will head to Tasmania to take on Hawthorn before clashes against top-three sides Port and the Swans.
The Swans also have the bye this week, before returning with matches against the Cats, Adelaide and GWS.
Meanwhile, the Demons have a chance to consolidate their spot in the top four thanks to a relatively easy run of games.
They take on Fremantle in Alice Springs before the King's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood, then face North Melbourne after a bye in round 14.
Alongside Essendon and Hawthorn, Melbourne's run through the byes sees it take on opponents with an average ladder position of 11.3, with only St Kilda (13) and West Coast (11.7) facing easier runs through this period.
Through 11 rounds, Gold Coast and Fremantle have had the easiest fixtures so far in 2024, with the average ladder position of their opponents so far being 11, ahead of Port Adelaide (10.9), Essendon (10.8), Melbourne (10.5) and Geelong (10.3).
Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be
R12: v Hawthorn, MCG
R13: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 12th (4-6-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.7 (Equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 10.7 (Equal 11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal ninth hardest)
The Crows have endured a tough start to the season, with their run so far ranked as the equal fourth hardest. However, they will get a chance to give their campaign some more momentum before their round 15 bye. They will make the trip to the MCG to take on Hawthorn before hosting struggling Richmond, while Sydney at the Adelaide Oval will be tough.
R12: Bye
R13: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R14: v St Kilda, Gabba
R15: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 13th (4-6-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10 (12th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9.7 (Equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.6 (Fifth hardest)
After its round 12 bye, Brisbane will face a mixed run, although it should be hoping for at least two wins from its next three matches, with just one of those at home. The Lions will make the trip to Marvel Stadium to take on the Bulldogs before hosting the Saints, while Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval shapes as being a much tougher test.
R12: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R13: v Essendon, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Geelong, MCG
Current ladder position: 8th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (Ninth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 3.7 (Hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 3
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.8 (15th hardest)
The Blues have had the ninth hardest run to date and things will get even tougher through the bye rounds. A trip to the Adelaide Oval to take on Port is a daunting task before they face old rivals the Bombers in a huge clash on King's Birthday eve. After its round 14 bye, Carlton will face Geelong at the MCG for the second time this season.
R12: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Melbourne, MCG
R14: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 7th (6-3-2)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.9 (Seventh hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11 (13th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal ninth hardest)
After getting through the seventh hardest fixture so far, the Magpies won't leave Melbourne through the bye rounds, and they could win their next three. Either side of the King's Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne, the Pies meet the Bulldogs and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.
R12: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium
R13: v Carlton, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 2nd (8-2-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.8 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.8 (Sixth hardest)
Having faced the 15th hardest run so far, the Bombers will fancy their chances again through their next three games. A trip to the Gold Coast to face the Suns will be a test before they face Carlton on King's Birthday eve. After its round 14 bye, they will host the Eagles at Marvel Stadium as they look to hold on to their spot near the top of the ladder.
R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park
R13: Bye
R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 9th (6-4-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (Equal 17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.3 (Fourth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (Equal 13th hardest)
The Dockers have had a relatively easy run so far, but things will get a little trickier through the bye rounds. Before their bye in round 13, they will make the trip to Alice Springs to take on Melbourne. After their break, they will meet the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium before returning home to Optus Stadium to face the Suns.
R12: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium
R13: v Sydney, SCG
R14: Bye
R15: v Carlton, MCG
Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.3 (13th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (Equal 13th hardest)
It has been a relatively comfortable run for the Cats so far in 2024, with Chris Scott's side having had 13th hardest fixture. It does get a little trickier in the coming weeks, though. They will be expected to beat the Tigers at home, but their other two games through this period are against the Swans at the SCG and another meeting with the Blues at the MCG.
R12: v Essendon, People First Stadium
R13: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium
R14: Bye
R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium
Current ladder position: 10th (6-5)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (Equal 17th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Eighth hardest)
The Suns' first 11 games were ranked as the equal 17th hardest, and they will fancy their chances through the bye rounds as well. After welcoming the Bombers to People First Stadium, the Suns will take on the Saints at Marvel Stadium before a tricky trip west to meet the Dockers in round 15.
R12: Bye
R13: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium
R14: v Port Adelaide, Engie Stadium
R15: v Sydney, Engie Stadium
Current ladder position: Fifth (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.7 (11th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 6 (Second hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.2 (12th hardest)
It's a mixed upcoming run for the Giants, but they do play two of their next three at their Engie Stadium home. After a bye in round 12, GWS will make the trip to Tasmania to take on the Hawks, before a huge home game against Port and another Sydney derby against the Swans.
R12: v Adelaide, MCG
R13: v Greater Western Sydney, UTAS Stadium
R14: v Richmond, MCG
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 14th (4-7)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.2 (Second hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10 (11th hardest)
The Hawks have faced the second hardest opening 11 games of any club, but they do get a reprieve in terms of difficulty through the bye rounds. Hawthorn will host the Crows at the MCG before heading to Tasmania to take on GWS and then a winnable game against the Tigers at the 'G follows.
R12: v Fremantle, TIO Traeger Park
R13: v Collingwood, MCG
R14: Bye
R15: v North Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 4th (7-4)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (15th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9 (Seventh hardest)
The Dees have had a relatively friendly first half of the season, ranked the 15th hardest, and more winnable games are ahead of them. They will host the Dockers in Alice Springs in round 12 before the King's Birthday blockbuster against the Magpies prior to their bye. They will resume in round 15 against the struggling Kangaroos, so will be aiming for at least two wins from this stretch of games.
R12: Bye
R13: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R14: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R15: v Melbourne, MCG
Current ladder position: 18th (0-11)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.8 (Sixth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9 (Eighth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Equal third hardest)
The Kangaroos have faced a difficult start and while things don't get much easier, they will be eyeing off a winnable game against the Eagles in round 13, although it is in Perth. Then, it's two tough encounters in Melbourne against the Magpies and Demons.
R12: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval
R13: Bye
R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
R15: v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval
Current ladder position: 3rd (8-3)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.9 (16th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 12.2 (17th hardest)
After a friendly start to the year, Port's next three games shape as being a little trickier. The Power will welcome the Blues to the Adelaide Oval before its bye, then they will return with clashes against the Giants at Engie Stadium and the Lions at home.
R12: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium
R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R14: v Hawthorn, MCG
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 17th (1-10)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.4 (Third hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 10.7 (Equal 11th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.4 (Hardest)
The injury-hit Tigers have the bye in round 15, and before then face two tough tasks and a winnable game. A trip to Geelong to face the Cats and a visit to the Adelaide Oval to take on the Crows are difficult tasks, but they do then return home to the MCG to meet the Hawks.
R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium
R13: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium
R14: v Brisbane, Gabba
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 15th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.7 (Equal fourth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 13 (18th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 0
Upcoming interstate trips: 2
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.8 (Second hardest)
After making a disappointing start to the season, the Saints' next three are the easiest run of games in the League. St Kilda will head west to take on the Eagles in round 12 before welcoming Gold Coast to Marvel Stadium. Before their bye in round 15, the Saints will then make the trip to Brisbane.
R12: Bye
R13: v Geelong, SCG
R14: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval
R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium
Current ladder position: 1st (10-1)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.4 (10th hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 7.7 (Third hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 2
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 13.2 (18th hardest)
The high-flying Swans face a difficult run through the bye rounds. After their bye in round 12, they will host Geelong at the SCG before heading to Adelaide to take on the Crows. Their run through this period is completed with another Sydney derby, a stretch of games that should test their standing as premiership favourites.
R12: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium
R13: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium
R14: Bye
R15: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium
Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 7.4 (Hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.7 (17th hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 1
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11 (16th hardest)
The Eagles' run thus far has been ranked the hardest in the competition, but there are some winnable games on the horizon. Their next two are at home against the Saints and the Kangaroos before their bye, and they resume with a trip to Marvel Stadium to take on the Bombers.
R12: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium
R13: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium
R14: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium
R15: Bye
Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)
Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9 (Eighth hardest)
Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9.7 (Equal ninth hardest)
Upcoming games against current top eight: 1
Upcoming interstate trips: 0
Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Equal third hardest)
The Bulldogs have a chance to kickstart their season with three straight games at Marvel Stadium before their bye in round 15. They face last year's grand finalists, the Magpies and Lions, before hosting the Dockers.