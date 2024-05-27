Check out how your club's fixture so far compares, and what's ahead through the bye rounds

Connor Rozee tackles Sam Walsh during Port Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON faces a brutal round of games through the mid-season bye rounds, while Melbourne has a chance to continue climbing the ladder thanks to a favourable schedule of games in the next month.

The Blues have endured a tricky run of fixtures so far in 2024, with five of their past six opponents now sitting in the top eight.

Amid a lengthy injury list, they have done well to get to a 7-4 win-loss record record to sit eighth on the ladder ahead of round 12.

Things get no easier in the coming month, with Michael Voss's side to take on Port Adelaide (third) and Essendon (second) before its bye in round 14, with Geelong (sixth) straight after it.

That three-game stretch sees the Blues' opponents hold an average ladder position of 3.7, which is the toughest of any club over the next month.

The next most difficult runs are for Greater Western Sydney (6) and Sydney (7.7).

After their bye in round 12, the Giants will head to Tasmania to take on Hawthorn before clashes against top-three sides Port and the Swans.

The Swans also have the bye this week, before returning with matches against the Cats, Adelaide and GWS.

Meanwhile, the Demons have a chance to consolidate their spot in the top four thanks to a relatively easy run of games.

They take on Fremantle in Alice Springs before the King's Birthday blockbuster against Collingwood, then face North Melbourne after a bye in round 14.

Alex Neal-Bullen and Jack Viney celebrate a goal during Narrm's clash against Euro-Yroke in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Alongside Essendon and Hawthorn, Melbourne's run through the byes sees it take on opponents with an average ladder position of 11.3, with only St Kilda (13) and West Coast (11.7) facing easier runs through this period.

Through 11 rounds, Gold Coast and Fremantle have had the easiest fixtures so far in 2024, with the average ladder position of their opponents so far being 11, ahead of Port Adelaide (10.9), Essendon (10.8), Melbourne (10.5) and Geelong (10.3).

Each club's degree of difficulty is the average ladder position of its opponents. The lower the score, the harder the fixture is expected to be

R12: v Hawthorn, MCG

R13: v Richmond, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Sydney, Adelaide Oval

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 12th (4-6-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.7 (Equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 10.7 (Equal 11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal ninth hardest)

The Crows have endured a tough start to the season, with their run so far ranked as the equal fourth hardest. However, they will get a chance to give their campaign some more momentum before their round 15 bye. They will make the trip to the MCG to take on Hawthorn before hosting struggling Richmond, while Sydney at the Adelaide Oval will be tough.

Rory Laird chases Errol Gulden during Adelaide's clash against Sydney in round 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: Bye

R13: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R14: v St Kilda, Gabba

R15: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 13th (4-6-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10 (12th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9.7 (Equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.6 (Fifth hardest)

After its round 12 bye, Brisbane will face a mixed run, although it should be hoping for at least two wins from its next three matches, with just one of those at home. The Lions will make the trip to Marvel Stadium to take on the Bulldogs before hosting the Saints, while Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval shapes as being a much tougher test.

Joe Daniher in action during Brisbane's clash with St Kilda in round 24, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Port Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R13: v Essendon, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Geelong, MCG

Current ladder position: 8th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.3 (Ninth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 3.7 (Hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 3

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.8 (15th hardest)

The Blues have had the ninth hardest run to date and things will get even tougher through the bye rounds. A trip to the Adelaide Oval to take on Port is a daunting task before they face old rivals the Bombers in a huge clash on King's Birthday eve. After its round 14 bye, Carlton will face Geelong at the MCG for the second time this season.

Archie Perkins handballs while under pressure from Patrick Cripps during Essendon's clash against Carlton in round 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Melbourne, MCG

R14: v North Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 7th (6-3-2)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.9 (Seventh hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11 (13th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.8 (Equal ninth hardest)

After getting through the seventh hardest fixture so far, the Magpies won't leave Melbourne through the bye rounds, and they could win their next three. Either side of the King's Birthday blockbuster against Melbourne, the Pies meet the Bulldogs and Kangaroos at Marvel Stadium.

Brody Mihocek and Clayton Oliver wrestle during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in the qualifying final on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Gold Coast, People First Stadium

R13: v Carlton, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v West Coast, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 2nd (8-2-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.8 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 8.8 (Sixth hardest)

Having faced the 15th hardest run so far, the Bombers will fancy their chances again through their next three games. A trip to the Gold Coast to face the Suns will be a test before they face Carlton on King's Birthday eve. After its round 14 bye, they will host the Eagles at Marvel Stadium as they look to hold on to their spot near the top of the ladder.

Zach Merrett during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Melbourne, TIO Traeger Park

R13: Bye

R14: v Western Bulldogs, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Gold Coast, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 9th (6-4-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (Equal 17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.3 (Fourth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (Equal 13th hardest)

The Dockers have had a relatively easy run so far, but things will get a little trickier through the bye rounds. Before their bye in round 13, they will make the trip to Alice Springs to take on Melbourne. After their break, they will meet the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium before returning home to Optus Stadium to face the Suns.

Caleb Serong in action during Fremantle's clash against Gold Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Richmond, GMHBA Stadium

R13: v Sydney, SCG

R14: Bye

R15: v Carlton, MCG

Current ladder position: 6th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.3 (13th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.4 (Equal 13th hardest)

It has been a relatively comfortable run for the Cats so far in 2024, with Chris Scott's side having had 13th hardest fixture. It does get a little trickier in the coming weeks, though. They will be expected to beat the Tigers at home, but their other two games through this period are against the Swans at the SCG and another meeting with the Blues at the MCG.

Jack Graham tackles Tom Stewart during the round nine clash between Richmond and Geelong at the MCG on May 12, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Essendon, People First Stadium

R13: v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

R14: Bye

R15: v Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Current ladder position: 10th (6-5)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 11 (Equal 17th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9.2 (Eighth hardest)

The Suns' first 11 games were ranked as the equal 17th hardest, and they will fancy their chances through the bye rounds as well. After welcoming the Bombers to People First Stadium, the Suns will take on the Saints at Marvel Stadium before a tricky trip west to meet the Dockers in round 15.

Noah Anderson in action during Gold Coast's clash with St Kilda in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Hawthorn, UTAS Stadium

R14: v Port Adelaide, Engie Stadium

R15: v Sydney, Engie Stadium

Current ladder position: Fifth (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.7 (11th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 6 (Second hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10.2 (12th hardest)

It's a mixed upcoming run for the Giants, but they do play two of their next three at their Engie Stadium home. After a bye in round 12, GWS will make the trip to Tasmania to take on the Hawks, before a huge home game against Port and another Sydney derby against the Swans.

Sam Taylor in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Adelaide, MCG

R13: v Greater Western Sydney, UTAS Stadium

R14: v Richmond, MCG

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 14th (4-7)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.2 (Second hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 10 (11th hardest)

The Hawks have faced the second hardest opening 11 games of any club, but they do get a reprieve in terms of difficulty through the bye rounds. Hawthorn will host the Crows at the MCG before heading to Tasmania to take on GWS and then a winnable game against the Tigers at the 'G follows.

Jai Newcombe kicks for goal during the R19 match between Hawthorn and Richmond at the MCG on July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Fremantle, TIO Traeger Park

R13: v Collingwood, MCG

R14: Bye

R15: v North Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 4th (7-4)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.5 (15th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.3 (Equal 14th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 9 (Seventh hardest)

The Dees have had a relatively friendly first half of the season, ranked the 15th hardest, and more winnable games are ahead of them. They will host the Dockers in Alice Springs in round 12 before the King's Birthday blockbuster against the Magpies prior to their bye. They will resume in round 15 against the struggling Kangaroos, so will be aiming for at least two wins from this stretch of games.

Mason Cox and Max Gawn compete in the ruck during Collingwood's qualifying final against Melbourne on September 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R14: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R15: v Melbourne, MCG

Current ladder position: 18th (0-11)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.8 (Sixth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9 (Eighth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Equal third hardest)

The Kangaroos have faced a difficult start and while things don't get much easier, they will be eyeing off a winnable game against the Eagles in round 13, although it is in Perth. Then, it's two tough encounters in Melbourne against the Magpies and Demons.

Tristan Xerri and Jack Williams in the ruck during North Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Carlton, Adelaide Oval

R13: Bye

R14: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

R15: v Brisbane, Adelaide Oval

Current ladder position: 3rd (8-3)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 10.9 (16th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 8.7 (Equal fifth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 12.2 (17th hardest)

After a friendly start to the year, Port's next three games shape as being a little trickier. The Power will welcome the Blues to the Adelaide Oval before its bye, then they will return with clashes against the Giants at Engie Stadium and the Lions at home.

Dayne Zorko and Zak Butters exchange words during Brisbane's qualifying final against Port Adelaide on September 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v Geelong, GMHBA Stadium

R13: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R14: v Hawthorn, MCG

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 17th (1-10)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.4 (Third hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 10.7 (Equal 11th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.4 (Hardest)

The injury-hit Tigers have the bye in round 15, and before then face two tough tasks and a winnable game. A trip to Geelong to face the Cats and a visit to the Adelaide Oval to take on the Crows are difficult tasks, but they do then return home to the MCG to meet the Hawks.

Dustin Martin in action during Richmond's clash against Geelong in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v West Coast, Optus Stadium

R13: v Gold Coast, Marvel Stadium

R14: v Brisbane, Gabba

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 15th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 8.7 (Equal fourth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 13 (18th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 0

Upcoming interstate trips: 2

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 6.8 (Second hardest)

After making a disappointing start to the season, the Saints' next three are the easiest run of games in the League. St Kilda will head west to take on the Eagles in round 12 before welcoming Gold Coast to Marvel Stadium. Before their bye in round 15, the Saints will then make the trip to Brisbane.

Anthony Caminiti kicks a goal during St Kilda's clash against West Coast in round 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: Bye

R13: v Geelong, SCG

R14: v Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

R15: v Greater Western Sydney, Engie Stadium

Current ladder position: 1st (10-1)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9.4 (10th hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 7.7 (Third hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 2

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 13.2 (18th hardest)

The high-flying Swans face a difficult run through the bye rounds. After their bye in round 12, they will host Geelong at the SCG before heading to Adelaide to take on the Crows. Their run through this period is completed with another Sydney derby, a stretch of games that should test their standing as premiership favourites.

Errol Gulden during Sydney's game against Geelong in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

R12: v St Kilda, Optus Stadium

R13: v North Melbourne, Optus Stadium

R14: Bye

R15: v Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Current ladder position: 16th (3-8)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 7.4 (Hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 11.7 (17th hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 1

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 11 (16th hardest)

The Eagles' run thus far has been ranked the hardest in the competition, but there are some winnable games on the horizon. Their next two are at home against the Saints and the Kangaroos before their bye, and they resume with a trip to Marvel Stadium to take on the Bombers.

Harley Reid fends off Ben Hobbs during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

R12: v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium

R13: v Brisbane, Marvel Stadium

R14: v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium

R15: Bye

Current ladder position: 11th (5-6)

Degree of difficulty OR-R11: 9 (Eighth hardest)

Degree of difficulty R12-15: 9.7 (Equal ninth hardest)

Upcoming games against current top eight: 1

Upcoming interstate trips: 0

Degree of difficulty R16-20: 7.2 (Equal third hardest)

The Bulldogs have a chance to kickstart their season with three straight games at Marvel Stadium before their bye in round 15. They face last year's grand finalists, the Magpies and Lions, before hosting the Dockers.