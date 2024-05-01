The AFL industry will come together as a collective voice across this weekend’s round of matches to stand against the national crisis of gender-based violence in Australia

Players and spectators observe a minute's silence at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Across all nine Toyota AFL Premiership matches this weekend, our clubs, players, coaches, umpires and administration will come together to pay tribute to the women who have lost their lives to gender-based violence.

Ahead of the start of each match, players, senior coaches and umpires will come together in the centre of the ground to form a linked circle and pay a silent tribute to those women who have lost their lives.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said the industry had an opportunity make a strong stand and bring awareness to gender-based violence in Australia.

"When it comes to violence against women, the only acceptable figure is zero," said Mr Dillon.

"This weekend we will unite and remember all the women who have been killed as a result of gender-based violence and stand in solidarity in committing to do more to stop this community-wide problem.

"We also understand our industry still has work to do, but we are committed to continuing to educate, to take action and even more conscious of that we must work harder than ever. All men are responsible for doing better.

"I want thank our clubs, players, umpires and the wider industry for coming together to highlight an issue that needs serious attention."

AFL Executive General Manager Social Policy and Inclusion Tanya Hosch said "The AFL is fortunate to have a national platform to be able to take a stand and contribute to driving cultural change in our game.

"This year alone there has been 29 women murdered in acts of gendered-based violence and we have a collective responsibility as an sporting code to call it out and say, you can prevent violence against women, against your daughters, mothers, sisters, friends and colleagues.

"One woman is killed every nine days by a current or former partner. One in four women has experienced physical violence at the hands of a current and former partner and this does not include all the other physical and emotional abuse that is happening.

"Everyone needs to be a part of the change, we all have a role to play, change is not going to happen overnight but it is time for us to all be part of the solution."

West Coast Eagles CEO Don Pyke said: "Seeing the tragic events of late last week in WA, and then the marches across the country over the weekend had me thinking our national game needs to do something, and if not now, when?

"We represent a game for all Australians and the community are our members and fans. Violence against women is a massive community issue and so we need to shine a light on this to ensure we help to find solutions.

"I reached out to the club CEO’s and was encouraged that everyone offered up support and immediately replied yes, let’s do something as a collective."

The first game of Round 8 begins tomorrow night in South Australia for Adelaide Crows vs Port Adelaide.