Mason Redman and Ben McKay celebrate a goal during Essendon's win over GWS in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- The Bombers are third after downing GWS: Is it time to believe?

- There's a lot to love about the Lions after their tough week

- Saints' scoring issues laid bare in loss to Hawks

- Will injury-hit Tigers' season go from bad to worse?

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.