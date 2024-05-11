Hawthorn has defeated St Kilda by five points in Launceston

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during round nine 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN has overcome the absence of skipper James Sicily to notch its second upset in as many weeks with a scrappy five-point win over St Kilda.

The Hawks were ahead from start to finish in Launceston on Saturday afternoon, but survived some anxious moments in the dying stages.

The 8.10 (58) to 7.11 (53) result was Hawthorn's third win in their past four games, coming on the back of a boilover against the Western Bulldogs.

Learn More 02:56

St Kilda forward Max King almost snaffled a mark within range inside the final minute, which would have resulted in a shot to win the game.

King's second goal earlier in the quarter had his side within five points and a big chance of securing a come-from-behind win.

The Saints have now lost four of their past five games, with their only success coming against winless North Melbourne.

Learn More 06:30

They had the run of play for periods on Saturday but couldn't convert on the scoreboard, managing just one goal in the third quarter from 18 inside-50s.

Without Sicily, who sat out after dislocating his shoulder against the Bulldogs, Hawthorn's defensive unit did enough to disrupt the St Kilda attack.

HAWKS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn were ahead 54-39 heading into the last term and got home without scoring a final-quarter goal.

Stand-in Hawks skipper Dylan Moore was one of their best and picked up two opportunistic goals in the first half.

Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe and Karl Amon were heavily involved and both finished with a game-high 31 possessions, while Newcombe picked up eight clearances.

The Hawks, in front of a 15,112-strong "home" crowd, made the most of their chances early in the first quarter to open up a 24-8 lead.

But St Kilda clawed back momentum with back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 25-21 at the first break.

Learn More 00:36

Moore scrapped his second of the first half to put his side ahead by 10 points early in a second quarter that produced just three goals.

Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan walked in a goal on the back of a 50m penalty, before St Kilda's Mitch Owens did the same.

St Kilda, who trailed 38-28 at halftime, got back to within six points in the third when Josh Battle converted a strong mark.

Captain Moore steps up

With Hawthorn captain James Sicily missing Saturday’s match through injury, Dylan Moore was named as stand-in captain. The forward rose to the occasion, kicking two important goals and giving the Hawks plenty of zip. It’s a sign of how far the 24-year-old has come since being delisted and re-rookied at the end of 2020.

Learn More 00:37

Rucks on a roll

Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek and St Kilda's Rowan Marshall battled it out in the ruck contest, with the pair sharing the spoils. Meek dominated the hitouts, with 47 to Marshall's 34, but the Saints' big man won 12 clearances on his own. Marshall was also excellent around the ground with 28 disposals, 23 contested possessions and 11 tackles.

A new Battle ground

Josh Battle has enjoyed an excellent season playing in the backline, but the former forward went back to his roots against the Hawks. The 25-year-old was swung forward in the third quarter, and kicked the Saints' first goal of the second half to bring them back into the game. With Max King down on form, Battle's performance could mean he spends more time up the ground.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 07:21 Full post-match, R9: Saints Watch St Kilda’s press conference after round nine’s match against Hawthorn

07:30 Full post-match, R9: Hawks Watch Hawthorn’s press conference after round nine’s match against St Kilda

06:30 Highlights: Hawthorn v St Kilda The Hawks and Saints clash in round nine

02:56 Last two mins: Desperate Hawks hold off surging Saints Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Hawthorn and St Kilda in round nine

00:41 Stocks down: Hawk’s tackle on Saint penalised Liam Stocker is awarded a free kick in the final term after Jack Scrimshaw’s tackle is deemed dangerous

00:36 Wizard’s touch was all the game needed to flick switch Nick ‘Wizard’ Watson breaks the deadlock with a sneaky dribbler out the back

00:23 Wanganeen-Milera puts on dance shoes in candy show Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera dazzles the crowd with three beautiful steps to evade a host of Hawks for fun

00:37 Moore the merrier for hot Hawks Dylan Moore continues his side’s fast start with a clever effort bursting into goal

00:41 Swing King: Wild bounce works for Owens Max King’s effort on goal somehow stays in play for Mitch Owens to dribble home his side’s first

HAWTHORN 4.1 6.2 8.6 8.10 (58)

ST KILDA 3.3 4.4 5.9 7.11 (53)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Moore 2, Watson 2, Macdonald, Meek, Ginnivan, Breust

St Kilda: Owens 2, Battle 2, King 2, Membrey

BEST

Hawthorn: Newcombe, Meek, Amon, Moore

St Kilda: Marshall, Steele, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear in the third quarter)

St Kilda: Ben Paton (replaced Jack Hayes in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium