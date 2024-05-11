Nick Watson celebrates a goal during round nine 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HAWTHORN has overcome the absence of skipper James Sicily to notch its second upset in as many weeks with a scrappy five-point win over St Kilda.

The Hawks were ahead from start to finish in Launceston on Saturday afternoon, but survived some anxious moments in the dying stages.

The 8.10 (58) to 7.11 (53) result was Hawthorn's third win in their past four games, coming on the back of a boilover against the Western Bulldogs.

St Kilda forward Max King almost snaffled a mark within range inside the final minute, which would have resulted in a shot to win the game.

King's second goal earlier in the quarter had his side within five points and a big chance of securing a come-from-behind win.

The Saints have now lost four of their past five games, with their only success coming against winless North Melbourne.

They had the run of play for periods on Saturday but couldn't convert on the scoreboard, managing just one goal in the third quarter from 18 inside-50s.

Without Sicily, who sat out after dislocating his shoulder against the Bulldogs, Hawthorn's defensive unit did enough to disrupt the St Kilda attack.

HAWKS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Hawthorn were ahead 54-39 heading into the last term and got home without scoring a final-quarter goal.

Stand-in Hawks skipper Dylan Moore was one of their best and picked up two opportunistic goals in the first half.

Hawthorn's Jai Newcombe and Karl Amon were heavily involved and both finished with a game-high 31 possessions, while Newcombe picked up eight clearances.

The Hawks, in front of a 15,112-strong "home" crowd, made the most of their chances early in the first quarter to open up a 24-8 lead.

But St Kilda clawed back momentum with back-to-back goals to reduce the margin to 25-21 at the first break.

Moore scrapped his second of the first half to put his side ahead by 10 points early in a second quarter that produced just three goals.

Hawthorn's Jack Ginnivan walked in a goal on the back of a 50m penalty, before St Kilda's Mitch Owens did the same.

St Kilda, who trailed 38-28 at halftime, got back to within six points in the third when Josh Battle converted a strong mark.

Captain Moore steps up
With Hawthorn captain James Sicily missing Saturday’s match through injury, Dylan Moore was named as stand-in captain. The forward rose to the occasion, kicking two important goals and giving the Hawks plenty of zip. It’s a sign of how far the 24-year-old has come since being delisted and re-rookied at the end of 2020.

Rucks on a roll
Hawthorn's Lloyd Meek and St Kilda's Rowan Marshall battled it out in the ruck contest, with the pair sharing the spoils. Meek dominated the hitouts, with 47 to Marshall's 34, but the Saints' big man won 12 clearances on his own. Marshall was also excellent around the ground with 28 disposals, 23 contested possessions and 11 tackles.  

A new Battle ground
Josh Battle has enjoyed an excellent season playing in the backline, but the former forward went back to his roots against the Hawks. The 25-year-old was swung forward in the third quarter, and kicked the Saints' first goal of the second half to bring them back into the game. With Max King down on form, Battle's performance could mean he spends more time up the ground.

HAWTHORN           4.1         6.2          8.6        8.10 (58)
ST KILDA                3.3         4.4          5.9        7.11 (53)

GOALS
Hawthorn: Moore 2, Watson 2, Macdonald, Meek, Ginnivan, Breust
St Kilda: Owens 2, Battle 2, King 2, Membrey

BEST
Hawthorn: Newcombe, Meek, Amon, Moore
St Kilda: Marshall, Steele, Wanganeen-Milera, Wilkie

SUBSTITUTES
Hawthorn: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear in the third quarter)
St Kilda: Ben Paton (replaced Jack Hayes in the third quarter)

Crowd: TBC at UTAS Stadium