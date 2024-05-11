The Bombers have recorded an impressive win over the Giants

Mason Redman celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has climbed up to third on the ladder after stunning Greater Western Sydney by 20 points on Saturday.

Down by 22 points in the second term, the Bombers first calmed the 'Orange Tsunami' and then launched their own punishing wave to win 12.10 (82) to 9.8 (62) at Marvel Stadium.

BOMBERS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

Nic Martin was outstanding off half-back as Kyle Langford kicked four goals and Matt Guelfi also played a crucial role with his three.

Giants midfielder Tom Green had a game-high 34 disposals.

Apart from improving to 6-2-1 and going above the Giants on the ladder, Essendon also made a statement after its round 23 capitulation last year.

GWS slaughtered the Bombers at home by 126 points to destroy their finals hopes and deliver a major setback to coach Brad Scott's regime.

Learn More 06:24

Essendon produced its best performance of the season so far to spoil the occasion for Giants veteran Callan Ward, who was chaired off the ground after his 300th game.

The Giants were cleaner early and took their chances, kicking four goals to one in the opening term.

Learn More 00:34

They broke out to a game-high lead of 22 points when captain Toby Greene kicked his first goal in the second quarter.

But Langford looped a superb goal from his set shot deep in the pocket as the Bombers fought back and when he kicked his second late in the term, they only trailed by 12 points at the main break.

Learn More 01:48

Essendon dominated the third quarter, racking up 19 inside 50s to seven.

Langford kicked another two and when Mason Redman launched a bomb from outside 50, the Bombers hit the front for the first time.

Learn More 00:42

They extended their advantage to 14 points when Guelfi kicked the first goal of the last term.

After Toby Bedford took a great mark and kicked accurately to keep the Giants in the contest, Guelfi posted his third and Nick Hind converted on the run to build a match-winning break.

Ward brings up special milestone

It was a special day for Giants veteran Callan Ward. The former Bulldog played his 300th game on Saturday, becoming the 103rd person to reach the milestone in VFL/AFL history. The 34-year-old showed his characteristic toughness at different times and finished with 18 disposals, four clearances and four tackles.

Kyle causes chaos

After a 51-goal season in 2023, Kyle Langford has continued his impressive form as a forward in 2024. On Saturday, he caused the Giants all sorts of problems, kicking four goals before GWS sent Sam Taylor to him, but the damage had been done on Jack Buckley.

Guelfi slows, then punishes, key Giant

A week after James Jordon limited the influence of Lachie Whitfield in the Sydney derby, Matt Guelfi did a similar job for the Bombers. Whitfield had 18 disposals, his lowest tally of the season, as Guelfi ensured his impact was limited. Adding to his strong job, Guelfi kicked three goals, including two in the final quarter.

Learn More 00:33

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:45 Davey's dancing stunner after Don’s devastating bomb Alwyn Davey jnr executes a brilliant baulk and bends through a scintillating major after Matt Guelfi's huge torp

00:34 Stone skips away on return as Giants get busy Conor Stone crumbs cleverly and finishes with a bang in his first game of the season

00:43 Perkins pearler and Langford bender drives red and black back Archie Perkins drills a slick running major before Kyle Langford's brilliant boundary curler

00:42 Orange Tsunami rolls through for Toby time Toby Greene finishes nicely in traffic after a scintillating GWS attack from half-back

00:42 Langford catches fire with electric double to raise roof Kyle Langford turns Jack Buckley inside out with a beautiful finish before nailing his fourth in an instant

00:33 Guelfi gets dangerous with super snap Matt Guelfi roves cleanly and finishes with class to extend Essendon's final-term lead

00:38 Hind's zipping finish sends Dons fans into frenzy Nick Hind collects at pace and delivers a massive Essendon major

06:24 Highlights: Essendon v GWS The Bombers and Giants clash in round nine

01:48 Lethal Langford leads Dons to spirited comeback win Kyle Langford sets the tone and boots four majors to steer Essendon to victory

05:49 Full post-match, R9: Giants Watch GWS’s press conference after round nine’s match against Essendon

09:39 Full post-match, R9: Bombers Watch Essendon’s press conference after round nine’s match against GWS

ESSENDON 1.2 4.6 9.9 12.10 (82)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 6.6 8.7 9.8 (62)

GOALS

Essendon: Langford 4, Guelfi 3, Stringer, Redman, Perkins, Hind, Davey

Greater Western Sydney: Hogan 2, Greene 2, Stone, Riccardi, Kelly, Jones, Bedford

BEST

Essendon: Durham, Langford, Martin, Caldwell, Merrett, Redman, McKay

Greater Western Sydney: Green, Briggs, Coniglio, Taylor, Kelly

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Ben Hobbs (replaced Alwyn Davey jnr in the fourth quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Harvey Thomas (replaced Conor Stone in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 37,295 at Marvel Stadium