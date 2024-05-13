The Match Review findings from Sunday's round nine games are in

Jack Darling helps Jack Bytel during West Coast's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WAALITJ Marawar forward Jack Darling has escaped without charge following his high hit on Collingwood's Jack Bytel, while three other players have been slapped with fines following Sunday's round nine games.

The Match Review Officer said Darling's contact with Bytel, who was playing his first game for the Magpies, was "predominantly caused by circumstances outside the control of Darling" and no further action was taken.

"The incident involving West Coast's Jack Darling and Collingwood's Jack Bytel from the third quarter of Sunday's match between Collingwood and West Coast was assessed," the Match Review Officer said in a statement.

"Bytel takes possession of the ball, and he is pushed forward and down by West Coast's Tom Cole into the path of Darling, who approaches from the opposite direction.

"Darling slows his momentum and doesn't elect to bump, but makes high contact with Bytel in the collision that ensues."

Meanwhile, Magpies veteran Scott Pendlebury, Kuwarna's Mark Keane and Brisbane's Jaxon Prior have all been issued fines.

Pendlebury has drawn a $1875 fine ($1250 with an early plea) for tripping No.1 pick Harley Reid during the first quarter of the Magpies' win over the Eagles.

Keane was fined for striking Brisbane's Kai Lohmann during the third quarter of the Crows' thrilling draw with the Lions.

The Match Review Officer graded the incident as intentional, low impact and body contact, drawing a $6250 fine ($3750 with an early plea).

Finally, Prior was fined for careless contact with an umpire for an incident in the third quarter and has been issued with a $1875 fine, or $1250 with an early plea.