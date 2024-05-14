Jordan De Goey, Connor Rozee and James Sicily. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 10?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R10 ins and outs. Check it out.

Josh Worrell's arm injury will open a spot in defence, with tall defender James Borlase the likely replacement after a composed SANFL performance. First-year medium defender Oscar Ryan was also impressive and is mounting a case for an eventual debut. Forward Lachlan Murphy had 21 disposals and a goal to push his case for selection, with midfielders Harry Schoenberg (23 and eight clearances) and Billy Dowling (22 and 10 tackles) the pick of the onballers if change is required in the middle. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Luke Nankervis (replaced Daniel Curtin)

A win and a draw in the past fortnight would leave Chris Fagan reluctant to make too many changes ahead of hosting Richmond at the Gabba on Saturday night. Noah Answerth is expected to exit concussion protocols and be available. His return would put pressure on Jaxon Prior and Sunday's debutant Shadeau Brain, who were called up to play the Crows. Deven Robertson is also available after missing time with a shoulder injury, while Jimmy Tunstill and Jarryd Lyons are constantly maintaining pressure from beneath at VFL level, but would likely need a player to be rested to get a call-up. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Shadeau Brain (replaced Jaxon Prior)

Noah Answerth in action during Brisbane's clash with Fremantle in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been another brutal week on the injury front for the Blues ahead of Friday night's clash against the ladder-leading Swans. Adam Cerra (hamstring) will miss the next three matches, while Matt Cottrell (foot) is likely to be sidelined for at least a month. Marc Pittonet (finger) and Zac Williams (glute) are also no certainties to play this week, while David Cuningham (calf), Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jesse Motlop (hamstring) and Adam Saad (hamstring) are also still absent. Jack Carroll (23 disposals, five tackles, one goal) was among the best in the midfield at VFL level and could replace Cerra, while youngster Jaxon Binns (43 disposals, 11 marks, six clearances) has earned his chance to come in for Cottrell on a wing. Caleb Marchbank (15 disposals, four marks) made a successful return from a back issue at reserves level and will also be considered. Expect a smaller forward line if Pittonet doesn't get up, with Orazio Fantasia (23 disposals, five clearances) a chance to earn a recall. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: George Hewett (replaced Adam Cerra)

Jaxon Binns in action during Carlton's clash against Geelong in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least a couple more changes after Jeremy Howe and Jack Bytel suffered injuries on Sunday, while Harvey Harrison could also miss. Jordan De Goey and Tom Mitchell are pushing to return but are no guarantee. The Magpies will need to rejig the forward line with Brody Mihocek still missing and Jamie Elliott set to spend time in a modified training program to manage a minor vascular issue. They could recall Ash Johnson after he kicked three goals in the VFL or move Billy Frampton forward and give Charlie Dean another shot down back after the key defender finished with 27 touches and 14 marks against the Northern Bullants. Ed Allan was the carryover emergency and is getting close to making his debut. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel (replaced Jeremy Howe)

While they are unbeaten in their past five games, the Bombers could welcome back important defender Jordan Ridley, whose last AFL game was in round 19 last year, from a quad injury for Sunday's clash against North Melbourne. Zach Reid made a strong return from a hamstring injury in the VFL with 26 disposals and 10 marks and is an option. Nick Bryan (15 disposals and 45 hitouts), Elijah Tsatas (31 and 11 clearances) and Dylan Shiel (24) also had strong games as they push for senior places, while No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy (15 and two goals) had one of his better outings. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Ben Hobbs (replaced Alwyn Davey jnr)

Ruckman Sean Darcy will be an automatic inclusion against Euro-Yroke if he passes a fitness later this week on a troublesome calf, allowing Luke Jackson to return forward in a three-tall structure. Midfielder Neil Erasmus continues to bang the door down in the WAFL and had 38 disposals and seven inside 50s in his most recent hitout. First-year half-forward Cooper Simpson (two goals) remains an option, while Michael Walters could be promoted back into the 22 after being managed as the substitute. Others performing in the WAFL are inside midfielder Will Brodie, half-back Corey Wagner, and defender Karl Worner. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Michael Walters (replaced Michael Frederick)

The Cats face a big-man reshuffle for Thursday night's clash with the Suns in Darwin after Jeremy Cameron (concussion) and Tom Hawkins (managed) were ruled out of the trip. Shannon Neale has performed strongly already at AFL level this season, booting three goals against North Melbourne in round six, and looms as a likely in. Rhys Stanley's tactical substitution out of the game in the second quarter last week also raises the prospect of change, but young ruckman Toby Conway is coming off a minor hip complaint that held him out of last week's game against Yartapuulti and is no certainty to play. Midfielder Tanner Bruhn is a chance to return from the shoulder injury that sidelined him against the Power. The Cats' VFL side had a bye last weekend. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Oisin Mullin (replaced Rhys Stanley)

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's clash against Carlton in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

There'll be another host of changes to face Geelong on Thursday night with a short turnaround following Saturday night's physically taxing win over North Melbourne. David Swallow and Brayden Fiorini, who were rested against the Kangaroos, will return to add some experience and run, while Bailey Humphrey is likely to move into the 22 after a strong final quarter as the substitute. Ruckman Ned Moyle and forward Sam Day have flown to Darwin and could replace co-captain Jarrod Witts and first-year forward Jed Walter, who might be due for a rest. ­– Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Bailey Humphrey (replaced Alex Davies)

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts in action during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on April 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Giants will be without both Josh Kelly (calf) and Lachie Ash (calf) for the next six weeks, after both sustained brutal tendon injuries. It puts more pressure on the side ahead of this Saturday's clash with the Dogs. Xavier O'Halloran (31 disposals, 11 clearances, 11 tackles, one goal) will be the standout option to replace Kelly in the midfield, after dominating in the VFL last week, while James Peatling could also earn a recall. Toby McMullin (26 disposals, seven clearances) and Harry Rowston (23 disposals, 10 tackles, one goal) were also impressive and will put their hand up for selection. Isaac Cumming (hamstring) remains sidelined for at least another month, so Josh Fahey (36 disposals, five marks) could replace Ash across half-back after a prolific performance at reserves level. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Harvey Thomas (replaced Conor Stone)

Xavier O'Halloran in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Hawthorn could regain some crucial key players this weekend, although forward Mitch Lewis won't be among them. Mabior Chol is expected to return and James Sicily is pushing to do likewise. With Jack Scrimshaw suspended, SSP signing Ethan Phillips will again come under careful consideration for a debut. Changkuoth Jiath made a strong return in the VFL, collecting 22 touches on managed minutes, and with Box Hill having the bye this weekend, the gamebreaker could return, perhaps as the sub. Josh Ward collected 29 touches and seven clearances after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear)

Changkuoth Jiath during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park, April 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Narrm will be forced into at least two changes from the side that faced Carlton, with young key forward Jacob van Rooyen (concussion) and defender-turned-forward Daniel Turner (calf) both sidelined. Ben Brown is every chance to fill one of those vacant spots after finding form at VFL level. The veteran played the first five games of the season in the AFL side before being relegated to the reserves, where he is coming off a 2.6 performance for Casey. First-year player Koltyn Tholstrup (17 disposals, two goals) has put his hand up for another chance, while Bailey Laurie (22 disposals, five clearances, one goal) has been in and out of the top side but could regain his spot. The Demons have flagged a possible return for premiership defender Christian Salem (hamstring), pending a final fitness test later in the week. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Jake Bowey)

The Kangas have lost this week's Rising Star nominee Colby McKercher (foot) to injury ahead of Sunday's clash with the Bombers. Co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) is no guarantee to return, either. Miller Bergman (23 disposals, seven marks) has been among the most impressive at VFL level recently, while Curtis Taylor (20 disposals, five tackles, one goal) is another option to come in. Zane Duursma (nine disposals, four goals) was also among the best in the reserves over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Blake Drury)

The Power are waiting on the fitness of skipper Connor Rozee, who is hopeful of returning from a hamstring injury and will be tested later in the week. Sunday's game against Hawthorn would be 17 days after the setback, which was the recurrence of an issue that popped up the previous week. Jase Burgoyne is in a similar position with a groin injury and would be welcomed back if he was available, but Ken Hinkley won't rush either if they're not absolutely right following last week's powerful win over Geelong. Ruckman Jordon Sweet is also available after overcoming illness. Veteran Tom Clurey played well in the SANFL, while Ollie Lord kicked two goals in his return from injury, but would need more time at the lower level to be considered. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Francis Evans (replaced Charlie Dixon)

Connor Rozee handballs during Port Adelaide's clash against Adelaide in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond will have to make four changes at a minimum, after yet another weekend of carnage on the injury front. The front half has been particularly affected, with Jack Graham (hamstring), Seth Campbell (bone bruising in his knee) and Maurice Rioli jnr (syndesmosis) all ruled out, with winger Sam Banks (concussion) also joining them on the sidelines. Liam Baker (soreness) and Dylan Grimes (back) are tests, with Kamdyn McIntosh likely to come back into the frame after a week in the VFL, given the length of the injury list. Late inclusion Noah Cumberland should hold his spot given the forward line chaos, while Steely Green and Kaleb Smith should push for their debuts. Matthew Coulthard is also one who could feature for his first AFL game of the year. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Noah Cumberland (replaced Jack Graham)

Liam Baker celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Sydney in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Anthony Caminiti put his hand up for a recall after kicking 3.5 against Box Hill in Wonthaggi at the weekend. Mattaes Phillipou was also impressive with 22 touches, nine tackles and seven clearances in his first appearance for Sandringham. Paddy Dow and Zak Jones are two other options Ross Lyon could consider after the loss to Hawthorn, while Hunter Clark got through the game after an injury-interrupted start to 2024. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Ben Paton (replaced Jack Hayes)

With Tom McCartin to miss another week due to concussion, the Swans could go in unchanged for the clash against the Blues at the SCG. Luke Parker impressed again in the VFL, including kicking the match-winning goal from well outside 50, but remains on the outer as the young Swans midfield continues to fire. Braeden Campbell is another who is doing plenty right in the twos but might have to wait at least another week. Robbie Fox has been the sub for two weeks in a row so there could be a temptation to give him more game time, although he played more than a half against the Giants due to McCartin's injury. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Robbie Fox (replaced Dane Rampe)

Braeden Campbell in action during the R1 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the MCG on March 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Key forward Jake Waterman is due to come out of concussion protocols and expected to resume against Narrm, giving the Eagles an instant boost. Star midfielder Elliot Yeo (groin) is an outside chance if he gets through training. If Jeremy McGovern is not available, then key defender Harry Edwards is a likely inclusion. The return of Jai Culley from an ACL injury has gathered momentum after another strong performance in the WAFL, making him a midfield or forward option, while wingman Andrew Gaff remains available if change is needed in that position. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Harvey Johnston (replaced Jack Petrucelle)

Hard to make too many changes when you win by 91 points, but Laitham Vandermeer could miss this weekend with a shin injury. Top-10 pick Ryley Sanders was brilliant against Richmond's reserves on Sunday, amassing 42 disposals, 12 clearances and eight tackles to demand a recall. Caleb Daniel was almost as impressive, compiling 26 touches, 14 tackles and 10 clearances at Punt Road. Rory Lobb and Buku Khamis both kicked four goals each in the 31-point win, while Charlie Clarke finished with 3.2 after being dropped after making his debut. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Cleary (replaced Laitham Vandermeer)