The Hawks have received some mixed news on the injury front

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during the round two match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG, March 23, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key forward Mitch Lewis has been ruled out in the short-term, but the Hawks are considering Changkuoth Jiath for the trip to South Australia to face Yartapuulti on Sunday.

Lewis hasn't played since injuring his hamstring on Easter Monday and has since been dealing with a knee cartilage issue that continues to prevent him from training consistently.

The 25-year-old was closing in on a return last week when he completed a heavy session, but pulled up sore over the weekend, delaying his return again.

Hawthorn has ruled out surgery at this stage, but will reduce his workload over the next fortnight in the hope it can get him back on the park before the club's mid-season bye in round 15.

Jiath made his first appearance of 2024 in the VFL on Sunday and has recovered well from the game in Wonthaggi, putting his name in contention this weekend.

The 24-year-old gathered 22 disposals and eight marks in just under three quarters of game time.

Box Hill has the bye this weekend, which will factor into Hawthorn's decision-making process at match committee, with the sub role an option being considered.

Jiath hasn't played at AFL level since round nine last year due to persistent soft tissue injuries, including a hamstring and quad strain earlier this year, managing only eight appearances in 2023.

James Sicily is pushing to return against the Power after missing the win over Euro-Yroke in Tasmania due to the ankle and shoulder injuries he suffered against the Western Bulldogs in round eight.

James Sicily leaves the field with an injured shoulder during Hawthorn's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The captain has made enough progress in the gym after dislocating his shoulder to be in contention, but will need to prove his fitness in contact training on Thursday morning.

Mabior Chol is expected to return after training fully over the weekend, following a wrist injury that ruled him out of the game in Launceston.