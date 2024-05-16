Everything you need to know ahead of round 10 of AFL Fantasy

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S Round 10 and before teams drop on Thursday night, let's have a look at what has been happening in AFL Fantasy so far this week.

Fresh off a Rising Star nomination, North Melbourne already put a line through Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $592,000) for his game this week against Essendon.

Colby has a bone stress on his foot and although the club will be assessing this throughout next week, these injuries can vary in severity. With his bye in round 12, many believe that the club will put their prized recruit on ice, before they unleash him again in round 13.

So, what are coaches looking to do with another round on our doorstep?

Trap or treat?

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are some traps to avoid and some treats worth considering.

Sam Walsh (MID, $960,000) – TRAP

The 'Scale of Hardness' isn't in Walsh’s favour. In rounds 11 and 12 he is set to face the two hardest teams for midfielders to score against. However, if anyone can break them, Sam is the man.

Clayton Oliver (MID, $725,000) – TREAT

After an interrupted pre-season, Oliver only managed to average 78 across his first six games. He has now found his feet, scoring 99 and 106 in his last two. He plays the Eagles this week and should crack another ton.

Zac Fisher (DEF/FWD, $650,000) – TREAT

After starting as the substitute two weeks ago, Fisher has responded with back-to-back scores of 103. With Sheezel being pushed further up the ground, the juicy half-back role we all love is now his again.

Zac Fisher in action during North Melbourne's AAMI Community Series match against St Kilda on March 3, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Steele Sidebottom (MID, $543,000) – TRAP

Will Roy really trade in Sidebottom this week? Surely not? Sidebottom did look great across half-back last week when he scored 94 against the Eagles. Yes, he's cheap ... but save the trade and find someone else.

James Peatling (MID/FWD, $444,000) – TREAT

In Draft, check those free agents to see if this man is still available. With Josh Kelly and Lachlan Ash on the sidelines, Peatling could be their replacement. He scored 110 and 88 assisting in the midfield only weeks ago.

Live Teams Show

Most traded in

Joe Richards (FWD, $242,000)

Clayton Oliver (MID, $725,000)

Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $259,000)

Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $228,000)

Lachie Sullivan (MID, $271,000)

It's time to go shopping for rookies and we have them ranked in the following order.

Joe Richards (FWD, $242,000) is the pick of the bunch this week after scoring 81 from 18 disposals and six tackles. He has a breakeven of -13 and should hold his position when teams are announced. Joel Freijah (MID/FWD, $228,000) was also good last week with 62 in the high-scoring game against the Tigers that saw the top-10 scorers average 115.

At the age of 23, Bruce Reville (MID/FWD, $259,000) is now coming off scores of 52 and 57, however, his time on ground is a concern. Across his first two games he has only played 57 per cent of the game, both times avoiding the substitute vest. This can be seen as both a positive and a negative.

Joe Richards celebrates his first League goal during the match between Collingwood and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $600,000)



Harvey Thomas (MID/FWD, $409,000)



Will Graham (DEF/MID, $490,000)



Colby McKercher (DEF/MID, $592,000)



Ollie Dempsey (DEF/MID, $522,000)

More than 20,000 coaches are doing what should have been done two weeks ago and trading Sydney's Matt Roberts (DEF/MID, $600,000). Roberts has been one of the cash cows of the year averaging 74 for the season, but after scores of 39 and 49, it's now time to go.

It needs to be said, because sitting just outside the top-five most traded out players is Harry Sheezel (DEF, $996,000). Sheezel's half-back role appears to be a thing of the past, a role that saw him average 125. Last week he scored 71 and spent more time forward than he did down back. He attended eight centre-bounces and with a breakeven of 167, some coaches are cashing out.

Harry Sheezel handballs during North Melbourne's clash against St Kilda in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Calvin's best captains

Your captain scores you double points and here are my best captain options for you to consider.

Thursday night

Touk Miller v Geelong

Last week against Geelong, Wines (133), Butters (128), Horne-Francis (113) and Drew (101) all dominated against a team that give up plenty of points to their opposition midfielders. Expect Miller and Anderson to cash in here.

Friday night

Errol Gulden v Carlton

His form has been down, but this week Gulden returns to the SCG to take on the Blues, a team he scored 106 and 101 against last year. This will most likely be a low scoring game in terms of Fantasy, so it's probably best to save the captaincy badge for another game.

Errol Gulden celebrates a goal for Sydney against West Coast in R4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Saturday

Tim English v Greater Western Sydney

English has now averaged 126 in his past four games and based on form, he is now the No.1 player in the game. English scored 153 (against Kieran Briggs) and 151 (against Matt Flynn) against the Giants last year and will be great again.

Sunday

Max Gawn v Waalitj Marawar

The last six ruckman who have played the Eagles have averaged 97, with Jarrod Witts being the best with 135. Gawn is coming off scores of 109 and 92 but prior to that let's not forget he had 134, 149, 109 and 146. Gawn will be a great late captain option for those in need.

