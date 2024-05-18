The Match Review findings for Friday's round 10 game between Sydney and Carlton are in

Chad Warner reacts to his missed kick at goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CHAD Warner has been slapped with a fine for striking Carlton's Marc Pittonet during the Swans' Friday night's win over the Blues.

The match review officer graded the offence as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, resulting in a fine of $6250, or $3750 with an early plea.

Warner appeared to raise his elbow as he attempted to fend-off Carlton ruckman Marc Pittonet in the fourth quarter of Friday night's game at the SCG.

The midfielder collected Pittonet high and gave away a free kick for the contact.

It's Warner's second sanction for striking.

Warner was in typically devastating form in the Swans' win, gathering 28 disposals and booting three goals.

Meanwhile, veteran onballer Luke Parker could come under scrutiny for an off-ball collision in Friday night's VFL game.

Parker appeared to run past the ball and made contact with Frankston VFL player Josh Smith, which resulted in serious facial injuries for the Dolphins player.

After missing the start of the season with a broken arm, Parker has returned with a bang in a series of strong VFL performances but has been unable to break back into the Swans' senior side.

Parker has averaged almost 30 disposals a game in his four VFL appearances to date and was again brilliant against Frankston, collecting 26 disposals, nine tackles and nine clearances.