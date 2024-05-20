The Crows will be without Izak Rankine for multiple weeks

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Melbourne in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KUWARNA gun Izak Rankine is set to miss three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Rankine suffered the injury in the closing stages of the Crows' four-point loss to Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday.

A standout for Kuwarna in 2024, Rankine is likely to miss around three weeks, assistant coach Nathan van Berlo said.

"Speaking to Darren (Burgess, high performance manager) we believe it's similar in nature to what he did last year and it will be around about the three-week mark," van Berlo said on Monday.

"He (Rankine) has been playing some outstanding footy and (it was) arguably the best game I've seen him play on the weekend, just his ability to win the footy, hit the scoreboard and he's been doing that for weeks on end now for us, so it's going to be a big loss for us in the interim.

"But I guess all we can do is hope that he comes back fresh and ready to go and attack the remainder of the year for us."

Rankine had 30 disposals, eight clearances and kicked a goal in the loss to the Magpies.

He hurt his hamstring late in the game after giving away a free kick for running too far on the wing as he tried to drive the Crows into attack.

Kuwarna is 3-6-1 and 13th on the ladder ahead of hosting Waalitj Marawar on Sunday.