Adam Saad, Jeremy Cameron and Zac Bailey. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 11?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R11 ins and outs. Check it out.

The Crows need to replace star Izak Rankine (hamstring), who has split his time midfield and forward, with Billy Dowling pushing a strong case before last week's SANFL bye. The 19-year-old has averaged 24.7 disposals, 6.2 clearances and 6.2 tackles in six SANFL games this season. Harry Schoenberg and Sam Berry are also available as midfield options, while Ned McHenry could be elevated from the sub role if the Crows preferred. Kuwarna didn't replace Josh Worrell's height in the backline last week and could probably continue that way against Waalitj Marawar, but if another tall defender is needed, then James Borlase and versatile draftee Daniel Curtin are options. - Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Ned McHenry (replaced Lachlan Sholl)

Izak Rankine during the round 10 match between Collingwood and Kuwarna (Adelaide) at the MCG, May 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Finally, some stability for the Lions with no fresh injuries and confirmation dynamic forward Zac Bailey (ankle) will return. Eric Hipwood will miss Sunday's match against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium through suspension, opening the door for either Darcy Fort or former Hawk Brandon Ryan to come in alongside Joe Daniher. If Chris Fagan wanted to get radical, he could bring in Bailey as a direct swap for Hipwood and go extra small, although that would be tempting fate with an early injury to a big man. James Tunstill and Jarryd Lyons continue to excel in the VFL, while Deven Robertson is also a chance. - Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Shadeau Brain (replaced Hugh McCluggage)

The Blues are still sweating on the fitness of Jacob Weitering (quad), who is dealing with a corkie ahead of Saturday's clash against the Suns. He'll face a fitness test alongside Lachie Fogarty (wrist), Jesse Motlop (hamstring) and Adam Saad (hamstring) in order to determine their availability. Lewis Young (22 disposals, eight marks) is one option as a replacement, having impressed at VFL level. Marc Pittonet (finger) will miss in another frustrating blow, meaning Michael Voss will likely have to pick a smaller forward line and shift Tom De Koning into a full-time ruck role. Jaxon Binns (28 disposals, six clearances) and Lachie Cowan (21 disposals, eight tackles) were among the best at reserves level last weekend and will stake their claim. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll (replaced Jacob Weitering)

Adam Saad in action during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least three changes after Reef McInnes entered concussion protocols and Will Hoskin-Elliott strained his hamstring against Kuwarna, while Jordan De Goey is also unavailable after suffering an abdominal injury. Cricket convert Wil Parker and former first-round pick Ed Allan will both make their debuts against Walyalup. Brody Mihocek and Beau McCreery are both on track to be on the flight to Perth after missing the past fortnight, but Tom Mitchell is set for a longer stint on the sidelines. Charlie Dean kept his name in contention with another strong performance in the VFL. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Harvey Harrison (replaced Will Hoskin-Elliott)

Brody Mihocek celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Brisbane in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Unbeaten in their past six games ahead of Saturday night's Dreamtime at the 'G clash, the Bombers are facing pressure for spots, and there is one forced change with tall forward Harry Jones suspended. Jones' absence could open the door for No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy to make his debut, with the forward kicking two goals from 14 disposals and seven marks in the VFL on Sunday. Ruckman Nick Bryan (25 disposals, 40 hitouts, 15 clearances and two goals) did his chances of a call-up no harm. Midfielder Sam Durham missed most of the last quarter in the win over North Melbourne after hurting his ankle, but the Bombers are confident he will face the Tigers. A player almost certain to return is Jordan Ridley, who made his comeback from a quad injury with a dominant half (19 disposals) in the VFL, while Zach Reid (21 disposals and 10 marks) will also be in the conversation. Nik Cox missed the win over North due to illness and could also return. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Dylan Shiel (replaced Harry Jones)

The Dockers have been cautious with ruckman Sean Darcy (calf), who can't be considered a lock for Friday night's clash against Collingwood. His selection would come as Michael Frederick (concussion) makes way. Sam Sturt is the form option as a direct replacement for Frederick, but the Dockers have also turned to draftee Cooper Simpson this season. If change is needed in the backline, Corey Wagner and Karl Worner would provide options to cover the Magpies' smalls. Midfielder Neil Erasmus was in terrific form before the WAFL bye and could come in as the substitute if the Dockers make a change there. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Tom Emmett (replaced Michael Frederick)

The Cats could get some bookends back with Jeremy Cameron (concussion) and Sam De Koning (hamstring tightness) both a chance to return against GWS on Saturday. Veteran forward Tom Hawkins is also in line to return after being rested from the trip to Darwin to face the Suns, for what would be his 356th match, breaking Joel Selwood's Geelong games record. But the changes might not stop there as Chris Scott looks to arrest a three-game losing streak. Midfielder Jhye Clark was outstanding in the VFL with 27 disposals, two goals, seven tackles and seven clearances in a win over Coburg, while Mitch Hardie continued to press his case with 28 touches and two goals. First-year mid George Stevens also shone with 27 disposals and seven tackles, Shaun Mannagh booted three goals and half-back Lawson Humphries (23 touches including 20 kicks, and a goal) continued his fine start to the season. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Jhye Clark (replaced Cam Guthrie)

The Suns have made a habit of making multiple changes each week and you can expect the same ahead of Saturday's crucial match against Carlton at Marvel Stadium. Co-captain Jarrod Witts was rested from the win over Geelong and should return at the expense of Ned Moyle, while an unlucky Sam Day is also likely to make way for Jed Walter. Nick Holman was another to be managed against the Cats, and although it's difficult to tinker with a forward line that functioned so well, he has been a staple all season. Jake Rogers could also be considered again. - Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Alex Davies (replaced Mac Andrew)

Gold Coast co-captain Jarrod Witts ahead of the 2024 AFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

It's been another bruising week for the Giants heading into this Saturday's clash against the Cats. Key defender Jack Buckley (calf) will miss at least the next fortnight, though Leek Aleer (concussion) should pass through the AFL's 12-day protocols this week and be fit to replace him. Darcy Jones (hamstring) could miss up to two months, further lengthening an injury list that already includes Lachie Ash (calf), Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Josh Kelly (calf). James Peatling (25 disposals, 10 clearances, three goals) will likely be the man to replace Jones after dominating in the VFL. Young defender Josh Fahey (foot) has impressed at reserves level recently, but will now be sidelined for up to four months due to an unfortunate Lisfranc injury. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Conor Stone (replaced Darcy Jones)

Hawthorn could regain captain James Sicily after two weeks on the sidelines due to the shoulder dislocation he suffered against the Western Bulldogs in round eight. Jack Scrimshaw will return after missing the loss against Yartapuulti due to suspension. Jack Gunston was managed for the trip to South Australia and might return for Sunday's game against Brisbane at Marvel Stadium. Josh Ward was busy in the VFL before Box Hill had the bye, while Bailey Macdonald was in the 26-man squad on the weekend, along with Finn Maginness who was dropped. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Changkuoth Jiath)

Jack Scrimshaw celebrates after the final siren of the match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons need to find a replacement for important defender Jake Lever, who will miss the next 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery. Adam Tomlinson was the carryover emergency last week and appears most likely to get the call-up, or defender-turned-forward Harrison Petty could swing back to his roots and play that key defensive roll. There could be another hole to fill in the backline after small defender Jake Bowey suffered ligament damage after rolling his ankle in Sunday's match. He will need to prove his fitness ahead of facing the Saints, but the Demons are hopeful. Ed Langdon missed the trip west to attend his sister's wedding in the UK, but should come straight back into the side, while Jacob van Rooyen will need a final tick of approval before he can exit concussion protocols later in the week. - Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Jake Lever)

Adam Tomlinson in action during Melbourne's clash against Sydney in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

There's no clear timeline on Colby McKercher's availability after a bone stress injury in his foot but he will be reassessed around the bye. Co-captain Jy Simpkin (quad) will miss another two weeks, while Miller Bergman (hamstring) went down last week and is set to be out of action for a month. Kallan Dawson (ankle) is closing on a return and could see some action this weekend. Will Phillips (24 disposals, six clearances) was among the best at VFL level. - Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Eddie Ford (replaced Charlie Lazzaro)

Jy Simpkin is tackled by Rowan Marshall during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne on May 04, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Captain Connor Rozee is available and ready to roll against North Melbourne on Saturday after missing the past two wins with a hamstring injury. Defender Lachie Jones has also overcome a similar problem and appears the ideal replacement for luckless Josh Sinn (collarbone) who was injured late in the win over Hawthorn. Although the most recent victory was less than convincing, it's hard to see too many changes this week, although Francis Evans would be a chance to force his way in. - Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Brandon Zerk-Thatcher (replaced Ollie Wines)

Connor Rozee during the match between Adelaide and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Rhyan Mansell will miss Dreamtime at the 'G with concussion, but Liam Baker should come into the side after two weeks off with a corked leg. Finally, there's some depth if needed – Sam Banks (concussion), Seth Campbell (knee), Jacob Bauer (quad) and James Trezise (concussion) have all been cleared to return, but the latter pair are likely to play VFL given their limited football this year. Sub Matt Coulthard had three touches (but kicked a goal), and debutant small forward Steely Green finished with five and could make way for Campbell. Banks was preferred to fellow winger Kamdyn McIntosh (10 disposals) in the Bulldogs game in which the former was eventually concussed, while Hugo Ralphsmith had nine touches, but has been in good form in recent weeks – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Matthew Coulthard (replaced Mykelti Lefau)

Liam Baker celebrates during the round five match between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium, April 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Brad Crouch dominated in his VFL return after two months on the sidelines, amassing 38 disposals and five clearances in Sandringham's big win over Richmond. Hunter Clark also impressed with 25 touches and two goals at Trevor Barker Oval. Hugo Garcia responded to being dropped with 29 disposals, 11 tackles and eight clearances, while Max Heath showed signs of growth with 24 disposals, 10 hitouts, seven marks and two goals, splitting his time between ruck and inside 50. Jack Higgins is available for selection again after serving a three-game suspension. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Zak Jones (replaced Cooper Sharman)

Hugo Garcia (left) and Matty Allison celebrate a goal during VFL round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

With Tom McCartin ruled out again, the Swans could consider Joel Hamling for a club debut as they look to tackle the Bulldogs' tall forwards. However, the undersized backline held up well after a slow start against the Blues last week so they could be backed to do the job again. The loss of the versatile Robbie Fox (shoulder) is another hit to the talls department, but there's no obvious like-for-like replacement. Matt Roberts looks set to be the man to come back in after being rested last week, which could mean Braeden Campbell will take the sub vest again. Luke Parker's VFL suspension means any questions about his return have been put on ice for now. - Martin Smith

Last week's sub: Braeden Campbell (replaced Robbie Fox)

Matt Roberts during Sydney's game against Melbourne in Opening Round, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Change will be minimal after a terrific win against Narrm, but if star midfielder Elliot Yeo is fit after a missing with a groin injury then there will be at least one change. Yeo trained on Saturday and was expected to have a full week on the track now to prepare for a trip to face Kuwarna. The Eagles have taken a cautious approach will all players returning from injury – particularly Yeo – after learning from the lessons of 2022-23, so no risk would be taken. Midfielder Jai Culley has impressed since returning from an ACL injury but will need more time at WAFL level. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Tyrell Dewar (replaced Luke Edwards)

Elliot Yeo during the round seven match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium, April 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Luke Beveridge will be without Jason Johannisen for at least a month with a hamstring strain and might not make too many changes given the form across the past fortnight. Ryley Sanders has been hunting a recall and collected 24 touches and six clearances in the VFL. Caleb Poulter amassed 30 disposals and kicked two goals against Greater Western Sydney's reserves. Former first-round pick Jedd Busslinger is building towards a debut in the second half of the season after collecting 26 touches and 10 marks. - Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Caleb Daniel (replaced Riley Garcia)