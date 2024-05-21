Lincoln McCarthy is helped after injuring his knee against Gold Coast in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

- Almost 160 players are on club injury lists across the competition - who's hardest hit?

- Pies to debut two new faces including an ex-cricketer

- Why Sydney doesn't need a 'rock star' player anymore

- The latest on Tarryn Thomas' charges

- Weddings in footy season? Sarah brings her Wednesday Wisdom

