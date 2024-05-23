The 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships U18 Boys begins this weekend featuring many of the most talented under 18 boys footballers from across Australia

Sid Draper handballs as he is tackled during the 2023 AFL National Championships match between Vic Country and South Australia at Ikon Park on June 18, 2023. Picture: in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys begins this weekend, with South Australia hosting reigning title-holder the Allies at Thebarton Oval in the opening game on Sunday, May 26.

The Championships will feature the most talented under 18 boys footballers from across Australia.

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys will see the Allies, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia play each other once across the next two months.

The team that finishes atop the standings at the conclusion of the round-robin tournament will be crowned the title winner.

If two teams finish equal on points atop the ladder, the title will be awarded to the team that won the round-robin match between those two teams. If more than two teams finish equal on points atop the ladder, the title will be awarded to the team with the highest percentage.

The Allies, comprising players from the ACT, New South Wales, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania, last year celebrated their maiden Championships win after winning all four matches.

Sunday’s opening match between South Australia and the Allies will be played from 11:00am (ACST).

The Allies will then take on Western Australia at Blacktown International Sportspark on Sunday, June 2 before the two Victorian teams commence their campaign in a double-header at IKON Park on Sunday, June 9 during the King’s Birthday weekend in Victoria.

At the conclusion of the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys each team will select their MVP.

The Larke Medal for the competition best and fairest and the All Australian team will be selected by a panel comprising AFL Talent Pathways staff and AFL recruiters.

Allies midfielder and Western Bulldogs recruit Ryley Sanders claimed the Larke Medal in 2023. Other previous winners include Christian Petracca, Sam Walsh, Will Ashcroft, Lachie Whitfield and Oscar Allen.

WATCH: All matches in the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys will be live streamed on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App. Fox Footy will also broadcast a selection of matches.

MATCH CENTRE: The 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys match centre is available here. Live streams and live stats will be available in the match centre.

SQUADS: Please click here to access squad lists. Victoria Country will announce its squad closer to its first match.

MATCH SCHEDULE: Continue below for the match schedule for the 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Boys. All times are local and subject to change.



DATE MATCH VENUE TIME BROADCAST Sun, May 26 SA vs Allies Thebarton Oval 11:00am AFL.com.au Sun, June 2 Allies vs WA Blacktown ISP 12:00pm AFL.com.au Sun, June 9 Vic Metro vs Allies IKON Park 10:05am AFL.com.au

Fox Footy Sun, June 9 Vic Country vs SA IKON Park 12:30pm AFL.com.au

Fox Footy Sun, June 16 SA vs WA Alberton Oval 10:05am AFL.com.au

Fox Footy Sun, June 23 WA vs Vic Metro Optus Stadium 10:45am AFL.com.au Sat, June 29 WA vs Vic Country Revo Fitness Stadium 10:30am AFL.com.au Sun, June 30 SA vs Vic Metro Alberton Oval 10:05am AFL.com.au

Fox Footy Sun, July 7 Allies vs Vic Country Brighton Homes Arena 10:35am AFL.com.au Sun, July 14 Vic Metro vs Vic Country IKON Park 10:35am AFL.com.au

Fox Footy

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Development Championships – U16 Boys will feature ten teams competing across two pools. The first match will be played on Saturday, June 8. The first round of fixtures will see matches played across four states, with all matches in the final two rounds to be played on the Gold Coast from July 8-12.

The 2024 Marsh AFL National Championships – U18 Girls will be played from Saturday, June 29 to Saturday, August 24. The Championships will again feature six teams, including Queensland, South Australia, Victoria Country, Victoria Metro and Western Australia and the Allies, who will each play three matches.