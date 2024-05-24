Nat Fyfe looks up at the scoreboard after the draw between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A LAST gasp charge from Walyalup fell stunningly short in a Friday night thriller as the Dockers drew with a battered Collingwood at Optus Stadium.

Trailing by 25 points as time on approached in the last term, the Dockers booted four straight goals in a thrilling run to the finish and could have stolen the win if wingman Jeremy Sharp had converted on the run with 45 seconds left.

The point levelled scores at 11.9 (75) to the Magpies' 10.15 (75), and the visitors were not able to add to that when they charged forward one more time and got the ball locked in their forward 50.

The run from Fremantle came seemingly from nowhere after Bailey Banfield cut the margin to 19 points 20 minutes into the quarter, with a rare goal from captain Alex Pearce coming after the key defender snuck forward.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 06:51 Highlights: Walyalup v Collingwood The Dockers and Magpies clash in round 11

04:01 Last two mins: Chaotic final term sees Dockers, Pies play out thrilling draw The thrilling final moments between Walyalup and Collingwood in round 11

01:00 Pie pinged for handing footy to teammate instead of ump Collingwood concedes a costly free kick as Lachie Sullivan gives the football to Nick Daicos rather than the umpire

00:37 Collingwood chant erupts after Richards’ ripper The Magpies continue their third-quarter blitz as youngster Joe Richards flashes past for a terrific snap

00:54 Big Pie in agony after sickening landing Collingwood’s Mason Cox gets subbed out of the match after appearing to hurt his leg in this brutal contest

00:36 Jaeger shot gets Walyalup up and about The Dockers begin to pile on the pressure as Jaeger O’Meara conjures a clever goal

01:08 Home crowd fumes after off-the-ball free leads to goal The Dockers faithful vent their frustration after a controversial free kick eventuates in a major to Collingwood’s

00:36 Pies hand it to Daicos to drill typical stunner from 50 Josh Daicos receives the handball on the burst and nails a ripper from distance

00:29 Sharp’s sweet soccer has Dockers driving early Jeremy Sharp pops up with a swift kick off the deck to add to his side’s fast start

There was also a contentious free kick to Fremantle ruckman Sean Darcy when the ball was not returned to the umpire by young Magpie Lachie Sullivan after a stoppage was called in the Dockers' forward line.

Defender Hayden Young kicked a brilliant left foot goal off a step to continue the charge and fuel belief in an unlikely win that had seemed improbable minutes earlier.

Calling on all their depth and suffering more injuries to Mason Cox (leg) and Brody Mihocek (hamstring awareness), the Magpies had looked destined for a gutsy road win full of grit, given their availability.

Their star midfielder Nick Daicos was brilliant for the fourth consecutive week and made the Magpies' lead possible, finishing with 35 disposals, 10 clearances and nine inside 50s.

Harvey Harrison booted three goals as one of six young Magpies with limited experience, while Pat Lipinski (21 and seven inside 50s) was heavily involved in scoring chains.

The Dockers were dialled in for a fast start and looked decisive with the ball early, handballing to their runners and playing on at every opportunity as Treacy got them off to the perfect start from the pocket.

They dominated general play and had 10 of the first 12 inside 50s, but inaccuracy quickly crept into their game when Jye Amiss, who kicked 2.5 last week against St Kilda, sprayed two set shots.

Still, when Brayshaw converted on the run halfway through the quarter the Dockers were 13 points clear and looked to have the game on their terms, but the run of play shifted almost immediately as Josh Daicos pounced on a long-range opportunity himself.

A questionable reversed free kick against Amiss just before the siren saw Harrison convert to give the Magpies a one-point lead at the first change, but it would be their last goal for more than a quarter.

A run of three behinds to start the second term would have frustrated Craig McRae while his team had all the momentum, and the Magpies were inevitably punished once the Dockers adjusted to the visitors' pressure and created a run of chances of their own.

Banfield, Sam Switkowski and Jaeger O'Meara all converted opportunities, with Walyalup ramping up its pressure and laying 28 tackles to 17 to change the complexion of the match and take a 13-point lead into the main break.

The Magpies owned the third as they set up what looked like a match-winning lead, kicking 5.3 to 0.4. When Jack Crisp and Brad Hill continued the momentum to start the fourth, they were 25 points clear and seemingly home before the stunning late reversal.

WALYALUP 3.3 6.4 6.8 11.9 (75)

COLLINGWOOD 3.4 3.9 8.12 10.15 (75)

GOALS

Walyalup: Banfield 3, Brayshaw, Darcy, O'Meara, Pearce, Sharp, Switkowski, Treacy, Young

Collingwood: Harrison 3, Mihocek 2, Crisp, J.Daicos, Hill, Lipinski, Richards

BEST

Walyalup: Clark, Banfield, Brayshaw, Ryan, Sharp, Pearce

Collingwood: N. Daicos, Lipinski, J. Daicos, Noble, Harrison, Richards

INJURIES

Walyalup: Nil

Collingwood: Cox (leg), Mihocek (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Walyalup: Corey Wagner (replaced Josh Draper in the third quarter)

Collingwood: Wil Parker (replaced Mason Cox in the third quarter)

Crowd: 54,035 at Optus Stadium