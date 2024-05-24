HAWTHORN will be boosted by the return of captain James Sicily for Sunday's clash against Brisbane, while Narrm has axed recruit Jack Billings.
Sicily has missed the Hawks' past two matches with a shoulder injury, but is back for the meeting with the Lions at Marvel Stadium.
Jack Scrimshaw returns from suspension and Jack Gunston has been recalled after being managed for last week's narrow loss to Yartapuulti.
The Lions, who have lost their past four meetings with the Hawks, have made two changes.
Zac Bailey returns from an ankle injury and Brandon Ryan will play his first game in Brisbane colours, against his former club, with the duo replacing Eric Hipwood (suspended) and Shadeau Brain (omitted).
The Demons have made four changes, including dropping Billings for their meeting with Euro-Yroke at the MCG.
Billings, recruited from the Saints in the off-season, has played 10 games this season but makes way after two straight losses.
He joins Ben Brown and Blake Howes in being omitted with Jake Lever (knee) sidelined, as Ed Langdon, Jacob van Rooyen, Lachie Hunter and Adam Tomlinson come into the side.
The Saints have dropped Mattaes Phillipou, Zak Jones and Ben Paton and regain Liam Stocker, Seb Ross and Jack Higgins.
Waalitj Marawar is boosted by the return of gun midfielder Elliot Yeo for its clash against Kuwarna at Adelaide Oval, with Luke Edwards omitted.
The Crows have made four changes with James Borlase, Chris Burgess, Harry Schoenberg and Sam Berry coming in for the injured Izak Rankine (hamstring) and Elliott Himmelberg (cheekbone) and dropped pair Will Hamill and Ned McHenry.
In changes to squads for Saturday's games, Ben Hobbs will miss Essendon's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond due to a calf injury, with Elijah Tsatas coming into the 23.
Callan Ward (illness) is out of Greater Western Sydney's squad to face Geelong and has been replaced by Jacob Wehr.
SUNDAY, MAY 26
Hawthorn v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Sicily, J.Scrimshaw, J.Gunston
Out: N.Watson (managed), J.Serong (omitted), E.Phillips (omitted)
R10 sub: Luke Breust
BRISBANE
In: Z.Bailey, B.Ryan
Out: E.Hipwood (suspension), S.Brain (omitted)
R10 sub: Shadeau Brain
Narrm v Euro-Yroke at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST
NARRM
In: A.Tomlinson, E.Langdon, J.van Rooyen, L.Hunter
Out: J.Lever (knee), B.Brown (omitted), B.Howes (omitted), J.Billings (omitted)
R10 sub: Taj Woewodin
EURO-YROKE
In: L.Stocker, S.Ross, J.Higgins
Out: M.Phillipou (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)
R10 sub: Zak Jones
Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST
KUWARNA
In: J.Borlase, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, S.Berry
Out: E.Himmelberg (cheekbone), I.Rankine (hamstring), W.Hamill (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted)
R10 sub: Ned McHenry
WAALITJ MARAWAR
In: E.Yeo
Out: L.Edwards (omitted)
R10 sub: Tyrell Dewar