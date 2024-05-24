The teams are in for Sunday's round 11 games

L-R: James Sicily, Jack Billings, Elliot Yeo. Pictures: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be boosted by the return of captain James Sicily for Sunday's clash against Brisbane, while Narrm has axed recruit Jack Billings.

Sicily has missed the Hawks' past two matches with a shoulder injury, but is back for the meeting with the Lions at Marvel Stadium.

>> KEEP SCROLLING TO SEE INS AND OUTS OR CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL TEAMS

Jack Scrimshaw returns from suspension and Jack Gunston has been recalled after being managed for last week's narrow loss to Yartapuulti.

The Lions, who have lost their past four meetings with the Hawks, have made two changes.

Zac Bailey returns from an ankle injury and Brandon Ryan will play his first game in Brisbane colours, against his former club, with the duo replacing Eric Hipwood (suspended) and Shadeau Brain (omitted).

The Demons have made four changes, including dropping Billings for their meeting with Euro-Yroke at the MCG.

Learn More 05:30

Billings, recruited from the Saints in the off-season, has played 10 games this season but makes way after two straight losses.

He joins Ben Brown and Blake Howes in being omitted with Jake Lever (knee) sidelined, as Ed Langdon, Jacob van Rooyen, Lachie Hunter and Adam Tomlinson come into the side.

The Saints have dropped Mattaes Phillipou, Zak Jones and Ben Paton and regain Liam Stocker, Seb Ross and Jack Higgins.

Waalitj Marawar is boosted by the return of gun midfielder Elliot Yeo for its clash against Kuwarna at Adelaide Oval, with Luke Edwards omitted.

Learn More 28:22

The Crows have made four changes with James Borlase, Chris Burgess, Harry Schoenberg and Sam Berry coming in for the injured Izak Rankine (hamstring) and Elliott Himmelberg (cheekbone) and dropped pair Will Hamill and Ned McHenry.

In changes to squads for Saturday's games, Ben Hobbs will miss Essendon's Dreamtime at the 'G clash against Richmond due to a calf injury, with Elijah Tsatas coming into the 23.

Callan Ward (illness) is out of Greater Western Sydney's squad to face Geelong and has been replaced by Jacob Wehr.

SUNDAY, MAY 26

Hawthorn v Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Sicily, J.Scrimshaw, J.Gunston

Out: N.Watson (managed), J.Serong (omitted), E.Phillips (omitted)

R10 sub: Luke Breust

BRISBANE

In: Z.Bailey, B.Ryan

Out: E.Hipwood (suspension), S.Brain (omitted)

R10 sub: Shadeau Brain

Narrm v Euro-Yroke at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

NARRM

In: A.Tomlinson, E.Langdon, J.van Rooyen, L.Hunter

Out: J.Lever (knee), B.Brown (omitted), B.Howes (omitted), J.Billings (omitted)

R10 sub: Taj Woewodin

EURO-YROKE

In: L.Stocker, S.Ross, J.Higgins

Out: M.Phillipou (omitted), B.Paton (omitted), Z.Jones (omitted)

R10 sub: Zak Jones

Kuwarna v Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, 4.10pm ACST

KUWARNA

In: J.Borlase, C.Burgess, H.Schoenberg, S.Berry

Out: E.Himmelberg (cheekbone), I.Rankine (hamstring), W.Hamill (omitted), N.McHenry (omitted)

R10 sub: Ned McHenry

WAALITJ MARAWAR

In: E.Yeo

Out: L.Edwards (omitted)

R10 sub: Tyrell Dewar