Aaron Naughton has escaped an ACL injury but will still be sidelined for a long stretch

Aaron Naughton is helped off the field after hurting his knee during the Western Bulldogs' loss to Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star Aaron Naughton has been cleared of an anterior cruciate ligament tear, with the key forward expected to be sidelined for at least a month.

The 24-year-old was helped off Marvel Stadium in the second quarter of Thursday night’s loss to Sydney, after his leg was trapped in a tackle by Lewis Melican.

Scans on Friday morning have revealed a moderate grade medial ligament injury to his right knee, ruling the West Australian out for between four and six weeks.

The Bulldogs have a bye in round 15, so Naughton could potentially return fo the round 16 game against North Melbourne in a best-case scenario.

After reigniting their season against Richmond and Greater Western Sydney, Luke Beveridge’s side lost three players in the first half and still challenged the ladder leaders, eventually falling 14 points short against the Swans.

Anthony Scott was recalled for the first time in 2024 but lasted only a few minutes before being substituted out of the game with concussion.

Ed Richards also entered concussion protocols after a head clash with Ollie Florent early in the third quarter.

Both will be unavailable for next Friday night’s game against Collingwood at Marvel Stadium and could require longer than the 12-day protocol before being cleared to return given their history of concussion.