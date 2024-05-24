In the latest episode of AFL Play's new podcast, Isaac Smith chats with his premiership teammate and Hawks coach Sam Mitchell

Isaac Smith and Sam Mitchell ahead of recording their episode of 'Inside with Issie'. Picture: Supplied

WANT to get the inside word on coaching from some of the greats of the game?

Four-time premiership player Isaac Smith has you covered in the new podcast Inside with Issie, brought to you by AFL Play.

In this new monthly series, Smith chats all things coaching with a range of guests, including current AFL coaches, on topics including the six key coaching competencies, problem-solving and issues that affect footy from the elite level to the grassroots.

In the latest episode, Smith chats with his Hawks premiership teammate and Hawthorn senior coach Sam Mitchell.

Isaac Smith, Alastair Clarkson and Sam Mitchell after Hawthorn's win over Essendon in round 14, 2011. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitchell, who finished his career at West Coast after four flags with the Hawks and worked as an assistant coach in the Eagles' 2018 premiership, speaks about the mindset that helped him build a successful AFL career and how he transfers that knowledge to his players.

He also reveals how he works with individual players to maximise their strengths, and how the move to West Coast allow him to change the perception of him as a coach and leader when he returned to Hawthorn.

