A strong second half has set Yartapuulti up for a 59-point win over North Melbourne

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

YARTAPUULTI has consolidated its spot in the top four with a 59-point win over North Melbourne, condemning the Kangaroos to their 11th loss in a row this season.

Todd Marshall booted an equal career-best five goals for the Power at Hobart's Blundstone Arena on Saturday as they broke the back of the Kangaroos with a six-goals-to-one third term.

The 16.11 (107) to 7.6 (48) result was the second time in as many rounds Alastair Clarkson's side has been blown away in the third quarter.

Marshall overcame a concussion assessment and sparked Yartapuulti's run after halftime with two set-shot goals from near the boundary line.

The Kangaroos limited the damage in the final term, keeping their opposition to three goals and scoring two themselves.

Yartapuulti's midfield ran strongly, with Jason Horne-Francis topping the clearances with 10, while Ollie Wines picked up 26 disposals, six clearances and two goals.

The Power played without Willie Rioli for most of the game after the half-forward was substituted out at quarter-time with a calf problem.

The last-placed Kangaroos, without a win this season, have the bye next round before travelling to Perth to play 16th-placed West Coast.

Yartapuulti has won three in a row ahead of hosting Carlton on Thursday.

North Melbourne's Luke Davies-Uniacke was busy with a game-high 35 disposals and one goal.

Despite the final scoreline, the Kangaroos took the contest to Yartapuulti early and trailed by just 11 points at the first break and 20 at the second.

They had their noses ahead in the opening quarter on the back of more inside-50s (15-13) and contested possessions.

But two late goals to the Power, including Zak Butters' second on the run for the term, put them ahead 32-21.

The second quarter was a dogged affair, with the Power notching two goals to North Melbourne's one, which came midway through the term.

Horne-Francis, who had a lively first half against his former club, picked up a crucial major for a 47-27 lead at the main break.

Sparks fly as JHF faces former side

There's always some feeling when former No.1 pick Jason Horne-Francis faces his former side, and Saturday afternoon was no exception. The midfielder, who spent just one season with the Roos in 2022 before requesting a trade to the Power, sparked an argy-bargy after kicking a goal, with several of his former teammates having plenty to say. Horne-Francis was excellent with a game-high 10 clearances, 24 disposals and 441m gained.

A shaky start for Rozee

After missing the past two-and-a-half matches with a hamstring injury, gun ball-winner Connor Rozee returned against the Roos. Alarm bells were ringing when the Power star was limping around the centre clearance, but whatever the issue was, it appeared to resolve. Rozee played out the game, but was well under his normal output with 11 disposals and no clearances.

Another 100-plus point loss for the Roos

It's been a rough year for North Melbourne. Not only have the Roos lost all 11 of their games, but they've conceded 100 points or more in every game. For the fourth week in a row, they started strong but fell apart after quarter time. Stemming the flow of goals kicked against them will be a key focus for Alastair Clarkson across the coming weeks.

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.3 4.3 5.5 7.6 (48)

YARTAPUULTI 5.2 7.5 13.10 16.11 (107)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Powell, Ford, Sheezel, Curtis, Duursma, Davis-Uniacke, Zurhaar

Yartapuulti: Marshall 5, Wines 2, Georgiades 2, Butters 2, Byrne-Jones 2, Farrell, Horne-Francis, McEntee

BEST

North Melbourne: Davies-Uniacke, Xerri, Sheezel, Tucker

Yartapuulti: Marshall, Boak, Wines, Horne-Francis, Burgoyne

INJURIES

North Melbourne: None

Yartapuulti: Willie Rioli (calf)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Charlie Lazzaro (replaced Zane Duursma during the third quarter)

Yartapuulti: Lachie Jones (replaced Willie Rioli at quarter time)