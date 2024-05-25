Damien Hardwick speaks to his players during Gold Coast's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

DAMIEN Hardwick has urged umpires to blow the whistle quicker or risk players being put in "compromising positions" following Gold Coast's 29-point loss to Carlton on Saturday.

Hardwick was miffed that just four free kicks were paid for holding the ball in a game where 131 effective tackles were laid.

BLUES v SUNS Full match coverage and stats

Gold Coast's coach was not the only one confused by some of the umpiring, with Carlton counterpart Michael Voss saying he would "follow up" some decisions with the AFL next week.

But it was Hardwick who was strongest in his queries, saying player safety was potentially being jeopardised.

"We've just got to get on top of this," he said.

"The players owe each other a duty of care, but as umpires we've got to blow the whistle earlier.

07:40

Full post-match, R11: Suns

Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 11’s match against Carlton

"They're putting players in a really compromising position that they could get hurt, and we don't want that."

Hardwick used an example where Mac Andrew had Charlie Curnow's arm pinned, with the Blue standing for a lengthy period of time before slinging the ball on to his right boot.

"That is a very, very dangerous situation for both players," he said.

"We've got to look at it, we've got to coach it. 

00:38

Charlie fights through big Mac before finding Zac in attack

An enthralling contest between Charlie Curnow and Mac Andrew ends in the hands of Zac Williams for a clever opener

"I know it's incredibly hard, but from a player's health and wellbeing point of view, we've just got to make sure, for the benefit of the game, we look after the players."

Hardwick conceded umpiring was a "bloody tough" job, but said in this instance a free kick or ball up had to be called quicker.

"What we do about it, I'm not too sure. It's incredibly challenging. We've got to look at it," he said.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 10:01

    Full post-match, R11: Blues

    Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 11’s match against Gold Coast

    AFL
  • 07:40

    Full post-match, R11: Suns

    Watch Gold Coast’s press conference after round 11’s match against Carlton

    AFL
  • 06:38

    Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

    The Blues and Suns clash in round 11

    AFL
  • 00:33

    Humphrey snare: Bailey bags brilliant major

    Suns young gun Bailey Humphrey slots a stunning goal in the final term to give his side one to celebrate

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Curnow can’t be stopped as Blues fans go berserk

    Charlie Curnow is denied the mark but still manages to deliver another goal to send the home crowd wild

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Williams dips into bag of tricks for goal number four

    Zac Williams continues to shine in his new role up forward with a deft touch earning his fourth major

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Curnow cranks up volume with cracking mark and finish

    Charlie Curnow starts to go to work in the third term with a strong grab and set shot

    AFL
  • 00:30

    How has Holman squeezed this one through?

    Nick Holman lands a stunning goal from a ridiculous angle to silence the Carlton faithful

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Sun’s epic backflip celebration lights up Marvel

    Lloyd Johnston executes a dazzling move to celebrate a much-needed goal for his side

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Charlie fights through big Mac before finding Zac in attack

    An enthralling contest between Charlie Curnow and Mac Andrew ends in the hands of Zac Williams for a clever opener

    AFL

Voss said philosophically he agreed with Hardwick's stance, saying players and umpires could make the environment safer.

The Carlton coach had his own questions though following a strong triumph, with the Blues losing the free kick count 16-11, which at one stage was 13-3.

Although reluctant to elaborate on his areas of concern, Voss said he would "follow some up".

"I don't say that often," he said.

"We've got some things to follow up. Clearly, we're not getting it right or we're educating it wrong.

10:01

Full post-match, R11: Blues

Watch Carlton’s press conference after round 11’s match against Gold Coast

"We've got a couple of things to follow up, just to make sure we have clarity as well that we're seeing it the same way.

"It's our responsibility to get clarity when we're unsure, and we're unsure. I'll wait and hold, and we'll do the right channels as well. 

"It's about taking our time, have a look through the vision and be really clear. We've always had really good discussions, so I can't see that changing. 

"We'll probably just seek a little more feedback this week than what we normally have."

06:38

Highlights: Carlton v Gold Coast

The Blues and Suns clash in round 11

Voss was delighted with the win, saying his team also had some positional success with four goals from Zac Williams as a forward and a solid performance from Lachie Cowan (19 disposals) at half-back.

Small forward Jesse Motlop, who is yet to play a senior game this year, successfully got through the VFL on Saturday after overcoming a hamstring injury.

Voss said it was a run Motlop "absolutely needed" and could now be considered for AFL level.

Sam Flanders was a late out for Gold Coast, with Hardwick revealing he had been battling illness for a few days.

"We flew him in late, thought he might be OK, he thought he'd be OK as well, but then just wasn't feeling very well this morning," he said.

Hardwick said he expected the half-back to be right for next week.