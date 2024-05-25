The Cats are desperate to snap out of their patch of poor form after another loss

Tom Hawkins and Zach Tuohy look dejected after Geelong's loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG coach Chris Scott says his team was "so outplayed" in large patches of Saturday's four-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, but was pleased with the fight shown late.

The Cats, who have now lost their past four, a streak not previously seen under Scott, found themselves down by 31 points nine minutes into the third quarter, but surged hard to hit the front late in the game.

"For a period it looked like we were just being so outplayed that it could have been a really bad loss," Scott said post-game.

"The fact that we gave ourselves a chance to win is a positive, but still not enough to make us feel better about the early part in the game… the method and the way we want to play really fell down early in the game."

Despite dropping their last four after a hot seven-win start to the year, Scott is reluctant to overcorrect his side's method at this point of the season.

"My assumption early in the year was that every team is going to go through patches where it gets a little bit difficult, and those that come through them will be the ones that finish up towards the top of the ladder," Scott said.

"I think the greatest risk is you overcorrect and see problems that aren't necessarily there and you end up a bit confused as to how it is you want your game to look… within (our losses), we've kind of found a way to give ourselves a chance to win."

A positive for the Cats was young gun Max Holmes, who in the absence of Patrick Dangerfield in the middle has shifted from defence to the midfield and had a serious impact, finishing Saturday's loss with a game-high 32 disposals.

"We probably saw him as a midfielder first at the start of the year, but he was just so electric behind the ball that we kept going with it. But we have been beaten in that area for a few weeks now, so it just made sense to have him around the ball a little bit more," Scott said.

"I think he's delivered."

Scott is optimistic that forward Gary Rohan will be available for next week's clash with an injury-ravaged Richmond outfit, while a conservative approach will be taken with Dangerfield despite the captain being back in full training.

"We're going to hold (Dangerfield) back… even though he's in full training and pretty keen to be out there," Scott said.

For Adam Kingsley, pride in the Giants' ability to stand tall late in the game was the overarching feeling as they snapped a three-game losing streak.

"A gutsy win from our guys, I thought we showed great character," Kingsley said.

Several players were handed important tasks for the match, including defender Connor Idun working to shut down star forward Jeremy Cameron, and Xavier O'Halloran given a similar role on Tom Stewart at the other end of the ground.

"I thought Connor was absolutely fantastic… he wasn't glued to his opponent so much that 'I'm just shutting him down', he looked to help his teammates, he played a real team role," Kingsley said.

"(Stewart's) the cream of the crop in terms of their players, and I thought 'X' (O'Halloran) really restricted his influence and then able to hit the scoreboard himself."

But it was a Toby Greene goal and a Leek Aleer mark that solidified the win in the end, despite Kingsley's concerns that they would be overrun.

"For probably 10 or 15 minutes of that last quarter I thought we'd get overrun," he admitted.

"Of course, Toby is the one who stands up and delivers not just a goal but, you know, an inside-out banana kick from 40 metres out. It was just incredible."

The Giants now head into the bye with a 7-4 record, but a growing injury list after Stephen Coniglio was subbed out in the second quarter with a shoulder concern, and Harry Perryman came off late with a "slight hamstring".

They join the likes of Josh Kelly, Lachie Ash, and Jack Buckley who are all nursing calf injuries.

"I would say our injury list is a little too long. We lost a few last week, we lost a couple tonight… some of them are contact, some of them soft tissue. You'd like to be able to manage the soft tissues, you can't really do a lot about the contact ones," Kingsley said.