RUCK master Max Gawn has shrugged off an injury scare to lead Narrm to a commanding 38-point win over Euro-Yroke that has catapulted them back into the top four.

Gawn passed a fitness test on a troublesome calf an hour before putting on a clinic in the Demons' 14.16 (100) to 9.8 (62) victory at the MCG on Sunday.

The imposing captain racked up 27 disposals, 10 clearances, seven marks and a goal as Narrm (7-4) leapt from ninth position at the start of the day up to fourth on percentage.

But the win came at a cost, with versatile tall Harrison Petty substituted out with a foot injury.

  • 01:44

    Gawn crazy: Max impact from colossal captain

    Max Gawn delivers a massive performance in the ruck to dominate the hapless Saints

    AFL
  • 06:38

    Highlights: Narrm v Euro-Yroke

    The Demons and Saints clash in round 11

    AFL
  • 00:41

    Sidelined Lever all smiles after May’s rare major

    Steven May and injured teammate Jake Lever erupt after the former earns only his third goal for the club and his first since R15, 2020

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Viney and Pickett trade absolute stunners

    Jack Viney and Kysaiah Pickett pile on more pain for Euro-Yroke with a pair of outrageous finishes

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Fast Trac tears Saints apart with brutal bomb

    Christian Petracca launches a lethal effort on the burst as the Demons start to take command

    AFL
  • 00:34

    Fritsch’s fine footwork snaps Dees into gear

    Bayley Fritsch nails a superb effort on his opposite foot to give Narrm some breathing room

    AFL
  • 00:51

    May treads hot water with Jack before King pops up

    Steven May catches Jack Higgins high before Max King clunks a beauty

    AFL
  • 00:29

    Happy Hunter finds early gold in return game

    Lachie Hunter earns a quick major in his first game of the season for Narrm

    AFL

Gawn gave his midfielders silver service and Alex Neal-Bullen (27 disposals), Clayton Oliver (24), Christian Petracca (24) and Christian Salem (32) cashed in.

Jacob van Rooyen (three), Bayley Fritsch, Jack Viney and Petracca (two each) all kicked multiple goals.

Adam Tomlinson stepped up as a replacement for injured defender Jake Lever and was outstanding alongside Steven May, the pair combining for 23 intercepts.

Tom McDonald also stood up in the Demons' brick wall of a defence, which restricted Euro-Yroke to just five goals in the first three quarters.

Jack Steele (33 touches) and Jack Sinclair (30) fought hard in the midfield, but the Saints had few winners.

Key forward Max King (three) kicked multiple goals for just the second time in six weeks under close watch from May, and Jack Higgins booted two on return from suspension.

Narrm dominated the opening quarter and Lachie Hunter marked his first game of the season with an early goal.

The inaccurate Demons didn't take full toll, leading 4.7 to 1.0 at the first break, but were in total control at that point.

With Gawn giving them first use, Narrm's midfield generated a 22-8 advantage in forward entries and they claimed eight marks inside 50m before quarter-time.

Euro-Yroke wrestled its way back into the contest in the second term and two goals from King helped cut the deficit to 12 points at the main break.

But Gawn reasserted his authority at the start of the third term with a contested mark against direct opponent Rowan Marshall and a goal to kick-start his side.

It was the first of four in a row for Narrm in a six-goals-to-one quarter that effectively ended the contest early.

Narrm next takes on finals hopefuls Fremantle in Alice Springs, while Euro-Yroke faces a long trip to take on West Coast in Perth.

Return of the King
It’s been a lean few weeks for Max King, with the former No.4 pick struggling for form after returning from a knee injury. But against Narrm and facing perhaps the competition’s most daunting defender in Steven May, King showed glimpses of his best. He plucked marks out of the air and was able to convert his opportunities. While three goals is a modest return, it's a welcome effort for Ross Lyon in a side that is struggling to hit the scoreboard.

Come what May
Steven May has made an art form out of preventing his opponent from scoring goals. But the tables turned on Sunday afternoon when the veteran defender was awarded a 50m penalty, which brought him in range of Narrm's goal. He made no mistake, and slotted just the third goal of his Narrm career and his first since round 15, 2020. The rarity of the occasion showed in his celebration, and that of his injured offsider Jake Lever in the stands.

Gawn with the win
Narrm captain Max Gawn's individual performance against Euro-Yroke will be hard to top this year. Not only did the veteran dominate in the ruck with 34 hitouts and 10 clearances, but he was handy around the ground with 27 disposals, seven marks and 334m gained, and a goal to boot.

NARRM                4.7        5.9      11.10      14.16 (100)
EURO-YROKE       1.0       4.3       5.5          9.8 (62)

GOALS
Narrm: Van Rooyen 3, Fritsch 2, Viney 2, Petracca 2, Hunter, Gawn, Chandler, Pickett, May
Euro-Yroke: King 3, Higgins 2, Owens, Steele, Sinclair, Wilson

BEST
Narrm: Gawn, Petracca, Viney, Salem, May
Euro-Yroke: Steele, Wanganeen-Milera, Sinclair, Wood

INJURIES
Narrm: Petty (foot)
Euro-Yroke: None

SUBSTITUTES
Narrm: Taj Woewodin (replaced Harrison Petty in the fourth quarter)
Euro-Yroke: Cooper Sharman (replaced Lance Collard in the third quarter)

Crowd: 37,403 at the MCG