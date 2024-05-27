Roy, Calvin and Warnie help you get set up for the mid-season byes

Harry Sheezel in action during North Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FANTASY coaches are bracing themselves for the byes and strategising on how to use their three trades in Fantasy Classic while aiming to field 18 players for each of the next four weeks.

It's usually a time to move for those gunning for the Toyota HiLux or a coveted Top 100 hat. Coaches who plan for the four rounds of byes usually come out on top as they have strategically considered their squad and have found a balance.

Only your best 18 players count towards your weekly score and there are three trades to help manage the challenging period, but those who have a spread usually do well.

North Melbourne's Harry Sheezel is the highest averaging player and is the most popular with the bye in round 12. Isaac Heeney follows in the popularity stakes while Dayne Zorko is the next best scorer.

The Traders talk strategy about how to use your moves this week. Is it a time to cash up? Can we say goodbye to some underperforming players? Do we flick some red dots on the bench?

A look ahead to future rounds is part of Warnie's strategy. He'll be targeting Tom Green and Errol Gulden next week.

In this episode …

0:40 - A week is a long time in Fantasy football.

4:00 - Calvin dropped 6000 spots off the back of his 1944.

6:10 - Rowan Marshall didn't do exactly what we wanted as captain.

9:30 - Warnie gives Cal's ruck trade out Tristan Xerri his plus-three.

11:15 - No worries with Max Gawn after his fitness test.

17:40 - Jeremy Sharp gets the five votes in the Michael Barlow Medal.

21:00 - An early ankle injury limited Connor Rozee's output.

26:15 - Kaleb Smith might be a $200k defender to watch out for.

28:10 - The only DPP worth discussing is Travis Boak ... but Roy isn't happy.

32:20 - Tips for managing the bye rounds.

35:50 - Targets coming off the round 12 bye include Josh Dunkley and Zac Fisher.

41:05 - Which players can go when their bye comes?

49:00 - The Traders' trades and most popular moves.

55:00 - Does Jake Soligo need to go?

59:10 - Do you hold Connor Rozee or do you move on?

