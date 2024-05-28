L-R: Brad Crouch, Dylan Shiel, Jeremy Howe. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO IS a chance to play in round 12?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R12 ins and outs. Check it out.

Change is unlikely for the Crows after a 99-point win without fresh injuries, with the team benefitting from strong performances across the board against West Coast. There is a watch on tall forward Elliott Himmelberg, who could return after missing one match due to surgery on a fractured cheekbone. Substitute Sam Berry came on at half-time and was impressive, particularly with his pressure and tackling, making a case to remain at least in the 23. Forward Luke Pedlar returned from a shoulder injury in the SANFL, where young gun Daniel Curtin was impressive in defence, staking his claim for a recall. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Sam Berry (replaced Jake Soligo)

Sam Berry during the round 11 match between Kuwarna and Waalitj Marawar at Adelaide Oval, May 26, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues will need to make a decision on small forward Jesse Motlop (hamstring) ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Power, after he returned through the VFL last weekend and finished with one goal from five touches in managed minutes. Caleb Marchbank (managed) is available, but the backline looked settled against the Suns last week. Adam Cerra (hamstring), David Cuningham (calf) and Jack Martin (calf) won't return before the bye, while Marc Pittonet (finger) is still sidelined. – Riley Beveridge

Last week's sub: Jack Carroll (replaced Matt Owies)

Jesse Motlop during the VFL Round nine match between Carlton and Gold Coast at IKON Park, May 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Craig McRae will be forced to make at least three changes – again – after Brody Michocek, Mason Cox and Joe Richards were all injured in the draw against Fremantle last Friday night. Jordan De Goey isn't available and won't be for another month. Jeremy Howe is expected to be available on Friday night, while Jack Bytel and Reef McInnes could also face the Western Bulldogs if they exit concussion protocols. Nathan Kreuger, Ash Johnson and Fin Macrae were all included in the 26-man squad against the Dockers and will come under consideration. Harry DeMattia and Tew Jiath will push for debuts in the coming patch of games. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Wil Parker (replaced Mason Cox)

Riding a seven-match unbeaten run ahead of facing the Suns on Sunday, the Bombers are still facing some selection questions this week. Forward Harry Jones is available again after his suspension, but No.10 draft pick Nate Caddy (10 disposals and two marks) showed promising signs on debut in the win over the Tigers. Nik Cox is set to be available despite being substituted on Saturday night due to a hamstring issue. Dylan Shiel is set to be considered despite not playing in the VFL last week due to illness, while Nick Bryan (23 disposals, 46 hitouts, 10 clearances and a goal) dominated again and could earn a chance as the Bombers look to correct their clearance struggles from the past fortnight. Will Setterfield is set to make his return from a knee injury, although that is likely to be at VFL level, while Zach Reid is still waiting to break back into the senior side. – Dejan Kalinic

Last week's sub: Elijah Tsatas (replaced Nik Cox)

Half-forward Michael Frederick is due to come out of concussion protocols and will be a welcome inclusion to generate some attack in the front half against Melbourne in Alice Springs. In the midfield, Neil Erasmus continues to dominate at WAFL level and had 33 disposals and six inside 50s in a best-on-ground performance for Peel Thunder. He is averaging 35.3 touches across his past month. Inside midfielder Will Brodie is also applying pressure and had 24 and nine tackles if change is made in the engine room. Corey Wagner gave the Dockers great run against Collingwood when he came on as the substitute and could be elevated into the 22 with structural shifts. Key forward Pat Voss booted five goals in the WAFL. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Corey Wagner (replaced Josh Draper)

The Cats have a couple of important holes to fill with Jhye Clark and Mark Blicavs both out suspended. Gary Rohan should return after missing a week with an adductor complaint, while Rhys Stanley could come in for Blicavs if he passes a fitness test on a minor knee complaint. Outside the forced changes, it remains to be seen how strongly Chris Scott reacts to arrest a four-game losing streak. If change is on the cards, Brandan Parfitt is among those in contention after a solid 24-disposal outing in the Cats' 61-point VFL win over GWS, while Shaun Mannagh (three goals) and Mitch Hardie (36 touches, eight clearances and a goal) were among the best. Key midfield duo Patrick Dangerfield and Cam Guthrie are both at least another week away, and more likely two, as they recover from hamstring and Achilles problems. – Michael Rogers

Last week's sub: Jack Bowes (replaced Toby Conway)

Sam Flanders is an automatic inclusion for Sunday's game against Essendon at People First Stadium after he missed the loss to Carlton with illness. What Damien Hardwick does beyond that is a mystery. Dynamic small forward Malcolm Rosas jnr just has to get through training later this week to be available after overcoming a hamstring injury. Brayden Fiorini gathered 37 disposals and Sam Day kicked four goals in the VFL after both were dropped from the seniors. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Jake Rogers (replaced Jed Walter)

Sam Flanders in action during the R8 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at the Gabba on May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Hawthorn might need to replace Lloyd Meek this weekend after the ruckman suffered an ankle injury in the win over Brisbane. The 26-year-old is facing a fitness test on Thursday but is unlikely to play on Saturday, opening the door for Ned Reeves' inclusion after he returned in the VFL from a broken hand. Nick Watson is available after he was managed due to a tight hamstring. Ethan Phillips was the carryover emergency and didn't play at any level on the weekend. Josh Ward, Henry Hustwaite and Harry Morrison were all busy for Box Hill but might need to wait for an opportunity to open in Sam Mitchell’s side. Chad Wingard has now played four VFL games and is on the cusp of being available for AFL selection after recovering from a ruptured Achilles. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Luke Breust (replaced Calsher Dear)

Ned Reeves and Todd Goldstein compete in a ruck contest during the match between Essendon and Hawthorn at the MCG in round one, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Demons are hopeful Harrison Petty will be fit to face Fremantle after scans cleared the important forward of any major damage to his ankle. If Petty doesn't get up, a debut could be on the cards for young key forward Matthew Jefferson following his five-goal haul at VFL level on the weekend, or alternatively, the Demons could recall veteran Ben Brown who slotted 3.3 and took nine marks for Casey. Simon Goodwin swung the axe ahead of round 11 and should he want to make further changes this week, there's plenty of pressure coming from the lower level. Bailey Laurie (25 disposals, six marks, two goals) continues to impress, while recruit Jack Billings (24 disposals, five clearances) staked his claim for a recall. Daniel Turner is available after recovering from a calf issue, but a return via the VFL would be the most likely scenario for the young defender-turned-forward. – Alison O'Connor

Last week's sub: Taj Woewodin (replaced Harrison Petty)

Power forward Charlie Dixon should come back into the team to face Carlton on Thursday night after being rested from Saturday's win over North Melbourne. The make-up of the forward line is problematic following the calf injury suffered by Willie Rioli. Dixon could return as a straight swap, or Ken Hinkley could also leave out Jeremy Finlayson or Mitch Georgiades to bring in another small like Francis Evans or untried 2023 draftee Tom Anastasopoulos, who was an emergency at the weekend. They will also be considered if captain Connor Rozee fails to overcome an ankle concern. Ivan Soldo made a successful return from injury through the SANFL and is in the frame to play ruck against in-form Tom De Koning. – Michael Whiting

Last week's sub: Lachie Jones (replaced Willie Rioli)

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Complete a direct swap for formerly concussed small forward Rhyan Mansell for currently concussed small forward Shai Bolton. The oft-hamstrung Jack Graham is now fit (again), meaning Richmond is finally inching towards having some semblance of depth. Steely Green was sub against Essendon, and managed to record six disposals from just 13 per cent game time, but is probably the most logical of exclusions. Kane McAuliffe had the lowest numbers of the mids (16 disposals), but should be given as much AFL game time as possible this year. Bringing in Jacob Koschitzke as a defender is an option if the Tigers want to send Noah Balta back to attack and omit Samson Ryan. – Sarah Black

Last week's sub: Steely Green (replaced Shai Bolton)

Jack Graham warms up ahead of the R5 match between Richmond and West Coast at Optus Stadium on April 14, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Brad Crouch has now banked two games at Sandringham and could be considered after collecting 33 disposals and six clearances in the win over Casey on Sunday. Hunter Clark will also come under consideration after amassing 31 touches and nine clearances in the VFL. Tim Membrey found form after being left out of the AFL squad, booting 6.2 from 10 marks in a great performance at Casey Fields. Olli Hotton is building towards a debut after kicking five goals in his best showing yet at VFL level, following an injury-interrupted start to his time at RSEA Park. Dan Butler got through his VFL return, while Zak Jones made an impact after being dropped. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Cooper Sharman (replaced Lance Collard)

Ruckman Matt Flynn is on the verge of making his club debut after returning from a tendon injury in the WAFL, with the former Greater Western Sydney big man a potential inclusion this week. The Eagles are also confident speedy forward/midfielder Jack Petruccelle will be available after missing with an ankle injury. In the WAFL, midfielder Jai Culley has been solid since returning from an ACL injury and is building match fitness. Zane Trew (36 disposals and five inside 50s) is in excellent touch, while veteran wingman Andrew Gaff (34 and six) could soon be rewarded for his professional approach at state-league level. – Nathan Schmook

Last week's sub: Tyrell Dewar (replaced Alex Witherden)

Luke Beveridge will be without Aaron Naughton, Ed Richards and Anthony Scott this Friday night against the Magpies after all three suffered injuries in the loss to Sydney last Thursday night. Rory Lobb is expected to come in to cover the loss of Naughton. Luke Cleary and Oskar Baker were both busy in the win over Port Melbourne on Saturday, while Caleb Poulter could also get another chance at AFL level. Tom Liberatore is still at least another week away from returning from his concussion issues. – Josh Gabelich

Last week's sub: Ryley Sanders (replaced Anthony Scott)