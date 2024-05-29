L-R: Max Hall, Brynn Teakle, Saad El-Hawli. Pictures: AFL Photos

The 2024 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft saw 19 players find new homes on Wednesday night.

Our AFL.com.au team looks at every player to have landed at a new club, assessing just what they may bring at AFL level.

1. North Melbourne - Geordie Payne

Tasmania

Utility

184cm

6/11/05

Payne came into the draft mix last year with a number of clubs, including Collingwood, considering him in their plans. In the end he didn't land a chance but he went back to Tasmania and has put together a good run of performances, transforming his game from a defender to a midfielder/forward who has hit the scoreboard with some pace and a long kick. Payne played in both Young Guns games in a bid to prove his credentials and recently kicked four goals in a game for Tasmania in a standout showing to lock him in as an early mid-season pick.

2. Richmond - Jacob Blight



Peel Thunder WAFL

Key defender

196cm

14/12/01

Mature-age key defender who will be viewed as a potential plug-and-play option for clubs. Clubs have taken this path before in the mid-season intake in choosing mature-age tall defenders, including James Blanck at the Hawks and Kallan Dawson at North Melbourne. Blight crossed to Peel Thunder from Claremont before the start of the 2023 season. Has averaged nearly nine marks a game so has very sure hands and seen as a ready-to-play option, with a number of clubs looking at him in the lead-up.

Intercepting defender Jacob Blight is our first pick in the 2024 mid-season rookie draft.



3. West Coast - Jack Hutchinson

Collingwood VFL

Medium forward

190cm

10/11/01

An exciting, powerful explosive medium forward who has become a highlights reel in the VFL this season. Was recruited to Collingwood's VFL team this season after playing from Wonthaggi, where he was coached by former Magpie and premiership player Jarryd Blair. The carpenter caught the eye of recruiters in practice games earlier this year and then rose in prominence with a massive hanger in a game against Coburg. He's been a multiple goalkicker on four occasions – he really runs hard at the contest in the air and crashes packs. He follows the likes of Jai Newcombe and Ryan Maric as coming out of the Gippsland area in recent mid-season drafts.

4. St Kilda - Max Hall

Box Hill VFL

Midfielder/forward

183cm

15/4/02

Has been a versatile player for the Box Hill Hawks across the season, which has won him praise at the club. Hall has averaged nearly 24 disposals a game this season and also hit the scoreboard, kicking goals for Box Hill in four of his seven games at the level, including two against North Melbourne's VFL side when he also had 32 disposals, 12 marks, nine tackles and four inside-50s. He also had a 31-disposal game against Footscray in the VFL when he was damaging with the ball.

Max Hall during the round nine VFL match between Box Hill and Southport at Box Hill City Oval, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

5. Hawthorn - Jasper Scaife

West Perth WAFL

Key forward

196cm

30/9/04

Was overlooked at the draft two years ago after being a member of the Fremantle Next Generation Academy. He played that season with the under-18 team in Western Australia, alongside the likes of Reuben Ginbey, Elijah Hewett and Darcy Jones, but didn't get selected. Scaife put himself back on the radar at the start of this season by kicking four goals in his second WAFL senior game for West Perth and then three the following week. Is an accurate kick for goal and booted two goals last weekend in his final push for selection.

6. Brisbane - Will McLachlan

Geelong Falcons

Medium forward

185cm

13/4/05

Medium forward with tricks in the air who can compete really well inside-50. Has been on the radar for some time after finishing last season playing in a strong run of form for the Falcons and kicked 19 goals for the year, including a matchwinning cameo late in the year. This season he's booted 26 goals in six Coates Talent League games, including five in round two, six in round three against the Bushrangers and five against the Cannons. Last week, he kicked six goals for the Falcons in his final performance for the club. He can fly for grabs and backs himself with his shots, with a bit of Ollie Henry in the way he plays, having also played in the Young Guns series recently.

Will McLachlan is already in @brisbanelions colours 🦁



7. Adelaide - Toby Murray

Adelaide SANFL

Ruck/forward

200cm

3/11/03

The younger brother of Adelaide defender Nick, Toby Murray is a 200cm ruckman/forward. He joined the Crows' SANFL program this season, having taken the long road to get to this stage of his career after stints at the Murray Bushrangers, Essendon's VFL side and Wangaratta Rovers in the Ovens and Murray competition. Averaged a goal a game in the Crows' SANFL team and has shown he can take a mark, with the younger Murray turning 21 later this year.

8. Western Bulldogs - Kelsey Rypstra

North Adelaide SANFL

Small forward

173cm

2/5/04

The small forward is a busy player inside-50, who is constantly looking for ways to pepper the target. Rypstra has emerged at North Adelaide through his crumbing work and his inventive footy IQ, which consistently sees him setting up teammates close to goal. He's only kicked three majors from his first five games in the SANFL season, but has shown the traits of improving on his production in the future. He can also work hard up the ground, where he's proven himself a good overhead mark for his size and has impressed clubs with his speed and aerobic capacity in transition.

Welcome to the West, Kelsey Rypstra.



9. Carlton - Cooper Lord

North Melbourne VFL/Sandringham Dragons

Midfielder

184cm

20/03/2005

Lord has impressed this season for both the Dragons in the Coates Talent League and also the Roos' VFL side. Clean at ground level, he has no trouble finding the ball and averages 17 disposals a game in the VFL. He is also strong on the defensive end, averaging five tackles for the season. Was a member of Sandringham's premiership-winning team last year and played in the Young Guns series earlier this year. The Blues have looked at players with good endurance at recent national drafts, Ollie Hollands and Billy Wilson among them, and Lord is no exception on that front.

Tough as.



Loves pressure, loves contest. That ticks the boxes.



10. Collingwood - Iliro Smit

Eastern Ranges

Ruck

200cm

9/8/05

The athletic and developing ruck had been a member of Hawthorn's Next Generation Academy, given his parents are from South Africa, but was overlooked last season after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction. Smit caught the eye of recruiters when he kicked the winning goal with a long-range bomb for the Eastern Ranges against the Western Jets earlier this month. He is a raw prospect, but has piqued the interest of clubs recently with his speed and follow-up work after contests. The teenager is also strong overhead, having improved in that area of his game this season. He's averaged 17.6 hitouts since returning to the Coates League this year as an overage player. He's also got his own website, bigroo.au, which could well be a first for a new draftee,

Iliro Smit (right) during the match between the Young Guns and the Victoria Country U18 Boys at Highgate Recreation Centre, April 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

11. Melbourne - Luker Kentfield

Subiaco/WAFL

Key forward

194cm

10/09/05

A tall forward from WA, Kentfield had some interest from AFL clubs last year after impressing in the WAFL but was overlooked. He's returned bigger, faster and stronger in 2024 and has kicked nine goals in 10 games for Subiaco this season. His 8.42 seconds for the agility test at the state Draft Combine last year was a strong indicator of his mobility. With the Dees short of forward options as they look toward September, Kentfield is yet another tall in the front half to consider.

12. Port Adelaide - Logan Evans

Norwood

Defender

189cm

7/10/05

Early last year it looked like Evans was shaping as a potential top-30 pick but his season trailed off as did the interest in him, despite being invited to the Draft Combine at the end of the year. He can compete in the air and goes for his marks – as part of the SANFL rookie program he's actually been able to train with the Port AFL squad at different stages as well as playing in the Magpies – he came from Norwood last year. Played the first month there and averaged 15 disposals, including 26 touches against Norwood in round four.

Logan Evans during the AFL Draft Combine at Nazereth College on October 14, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

13. Essendon - Saad El-Hawli

Northern Bullants VFL

Defender

184cm

15/5/01

El-Hawli is all about speed. With an excellent turn of pace and good bounce, he has provided plenty of run and carry playing across half-back and sometimes on a wing for the Northern Bullants this season. He couldn't have done more to give recruiters something to think about last weekend, winning 33 disposals and kicking two goals playing against a host of AFL-listed players from Sydney at reserves level. It added to a VFL campaign where El-Hawli has averaged 25.8 disposals and 6.5 marks, as well as demonstrating an improved ability to get forward and hit the scoreboard. Having played as a crumbing forward throughout his junior career, there's also versatility to his game.

Saad El-Hawli during the VFL Round six match between the Northern Bullants and Port Melbourne at Genis Steel Oval, May 4, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

14. Sydney - Tom Hanily

Gippsland Power

Midfielder/forward

179cm

31/05/2005

Unlucky to be overlooked in last year's national draft after an injury-plagued season, Hanily joins the Swans fresh off his uncle's dairy farm in country Victoria. The 18-year-old has been a standout in the Coates Talent League this season, averaging 25 disposals from four games. Seen as a hard-working half-forward in the mould of new teammate Tom Papley, he also played in the Young Guns series. And just like Papley, he wears the No.11 in the red and white colours of the Gippsland Power.

We think red and white suits you Tom.



15. North Melbourne - Brynn Teakle

East Fremantle

Ruck

203cm

16/10/99

The former Port Adelaide ruckman has become a two-time mid-season rookie draft selection after being selected by the Power in 2022 mid-season intake. After being delisted at the end of last year, Teakle trained with Collingwood over summer as part of the pre-season supplemental selection period, but didn't end up being picked. He has gone back to East Fremantle and played well in the League team, including averaging nearly 40 hitouts a game. Comes in as a 24-year-old who can step up immediately at AFL level when required.

16. Richmond - Campbell Gray

Essendon VFL

Key forward

195cm

08/1/03

After arriving at Essendon's VFL program last summer, Gray was switched into a forward role and has reaped significant benefits across the last month. A marking target at 195cm, he's kicked nine goals from his last four VFL games for the Bombers to shoot onto the radar of AFL talent scouts. Previously a strong-marking intercept defender, the move has also shown a versatility to his game that has held an obvious appeal to clubs. He turned 21 earlier this year and has been earmarked as a player who could have an immediate impact at senior level.

17. Brisbane - Luke Beecken

Woodville-West Torrens SANFL

Defender

184cm

18/4/01

The running half-back emerged on the radar of AFL clubs after winning 30 disposals and a goal against North Adelaide earlier this year, continuing to improve on his consistency after that. A nice outside ball-winner, Beecken is a prototype link player from the defensive half who can gain territory through either his kicking or his run. Playing for Woodville-West Torrens, Beecken has averaged 22.7 disposals and 5.4 marks this season and has shown an ability to feature higher up the ground through his endurance work. That was typified in a recent state game for South Australia, where he finished with 24 disposals and five marks in a big win over Western Australia. At 23 years of age, Beecken has also been identified as a prospect who could have an immediate impact in the second half of the campaign.

Luke Beecken during the SA NAB Draft Combine at Bridgestone Reserve, October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

18. Adelaide - pass

19. Collingwood - Ned Long

Collingwood/VFL

Midfielder

195cm

05/02/03

A tall, big-bodied midfielder who has a real physical presence, Long was taken by Hawthorn in the 2022 rookie draft and played five games at the Hawks before being delisted at the end of last year. He trained with the Pies over summer and has since impressed with Collingwood's VFL side to earn a spot on the senior list. He's averaged 24 touches and nearly 10 tackles in the VFL this year and has a genuine competitive streak. Is also creative by hand, can mark well overhead and has good endurance.

Ned Long in action during the R5 VFL match between Collingwood and Essendon at Victoria Park on April 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

20. Richmond - pass

21. Brisbane - Darcy Craven

East Perth

Forward

174cm

22/07/04

A small forward and a penetrating left foot kick, Craven caught the attention of clubs with a four-goal performance against West Coast in the WAFL earlier this season. He's kicked 10 goals in seven games this year and has also pushed higher up the ground, picking up 20+ disposals in some games. A versatile player from the regional WA town of Bridgetown, about three hours south of Perth.

22. Adelaide - pass

23. Brisbane - pass