The Blues believe the environment they have created will help them keep their stars

Jacob Weitering in action during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is confident the winning environment it has built under coach Michael Voss will help to convince a crop of gun stars including Jacob Weitering to extend their time at Ikon Park.

Weitering has already been the subject of much discussion among clubs recently, despite still being contracted through to 2025, with the Blues hopeful of locking away their two-time best and fairest before entering next year.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Carlton recruiting manager Mick Agresta said that plenty of time remained for the club to secure Weitering's signature and stressed the club was continually planning for its future in all list management situations.

"It's 18 months out," Agresta said of Weitering's contract status.

"It just shows there's a genuine interest, but you try to create the environment where the players want to be. We think we're doing a really good job at that.

"Nick (Austin) and the whole list management team, we're always getting together. You're always forward planning. You just keep bringing it back to what your strategy is. It's a bit cliché, but you create the environment where people want to be. That helps you make decisions as well."

Learn More 24:20

Carlton still has a handful of players coming towards the end of their contracts this year, with many of those – including Lachie Fogarty, Jack Martin, Caleb Marchbank and David Cuningham – out of the team recently due to fitness issues.

But Agresta said the club wasn't concerned with their injury problems and how it would impact contract talks, using last year's run to the preliminary final as an example of how quickly such issues can be resolved.

"We're really comfortable with all of our uncontracted players at the moment," Agresta said.

"A couple of those are looking to get back into the team. Even last year is a great example of how things can change. Where we were this time last year, to what the team looked like and our injuries, it was a pretty significant change in the back end of last year." – Riley Beveridge